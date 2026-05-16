The Walt Right

The Walt Right

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Professor Axelrod
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Which is, I suppose, why the phrase "to learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize" resonated with so many disgruntled slightly spergy types. (Though attributing it to Voltaire was a clever bit of reputational laundering.)

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