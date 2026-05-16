This manual is addressed to a certain type of man: systematizing, hyperverbal, earnest in a way he tries badly to repress or conceal, bright enough to notice patterns but too socially maladroit to intuit when doing so is disgusting—in common parlance, a Sperg.

The Sperg is a fellow who believes—or once did—that most people generally say what they mean; that stated principles constrain conduct; that incoherence is embarrassing; that if one’s model is accurate, the world should update its priors; that moral language actually refers to “morality;” and that clear and unambiguous speech is a public good.

None of these beliefs, understand, are “wrong” per se—merely childish in any ecology that involves sex, status, class, reputation, and institutional power to such an extent all avenues of divergence will eternally be opaque and deniable just by definition.

Note that basically all the Sperg’s canonical failure modes reduce in some way to treating speech as information transfer—which of course it almost always is incidentally, but seldom as the prime telos of any one particular speech act. More typically it serves as a translation or sorting mechanism; it ranks, threatens, seduces, conceals, excuses, invites, excludes, launders, affiliates, and creates exits, with direct and unmediated knowledge transfer being used almost entirely for utilitarian purposes or as the brick and mortar of more abstract functionalities; besides that it’s kind of just a lower-order domain of children, simpletons, and computer programs—and also, indeed, of autists.

The Sperg’s conundrum in a nutshell is that he listens too literally to what a sentence actually says, while everyone around him listens instead to what it operatively permits—which in practice, of course, means that by the time he starts adult social life hes been equipped with fundamentally the wrong instrument, and at some point sooner or later will come to realize he’s brought a microscope to a knife fight.

And that’s when the Sperg is faced essentially with two options—either bleed out ignominiously whilst complaining that the knife won’t stop making unfalsifiable claims, or immediately get his ass to work on a hydrogen bomb.

So the first thing to understand is that human beings judge before they think.

They do not encounter a person and then review all pertinent evidence, consult first principles, and then arrive syllogistically at a final assessment—just feel the assessment.

Long before conscious thought can even emerge the body has noticed and accounted for height, face, voice, rhythm, posture, health, sexual confidence, social ease, fear, need, ingroup status, class position, ugliness, fertility, danger, submission, dominance, social awkwardness, and likely reputational cost—only then does the mind arrive late and overdressed to wrap up the tribunal with some platitudinous dreck about “values.”

Because moral judgment, it turns out, is visceral and post hoc, as long before conscious thought shows up to reckon with the utils of it all the animal you has already decided whether the other beast is desirable, contaminated, threatening, pathetic, useful, high-ranking, low-ranking, victim, predator, rival, ally, burden, child, parent, or waste, and one of the primary reasons language exists is to make that verdict socially transmissible.

Thus people never say “his neediness and asymmetric face made me recoil”—instead simply call him Creepy. It’s never that “her beauty makes her selfishness charming”—merely that she is Complicated. And they’ll certainly never say “he outranks me, so his aggression and narcissism feel like leadership”—instead they just say he has Presence.

Ideology is the same principle at scale. Men hang their hat on words like equality, justice, tradition, freedom, safety, dignity, merit, inclusion, excellence, compassion, and fairness, but it’s your nervous system picks coalitions, and ideology just a cathedral coalitions inhabit to sanctify disgust, alchemize material envy, and transmogrify their gauche and grasping private status interests into something approximating “ethics.”

This, of course, is why argument fails.

The Sperg thinks discourse propositional when in truth it’s always jurisdictional—and the Sperg himself already classified. Should he code semiotically as bitter, awkward, erotically inept, low-status, resentful, dangerous, contaminated, unfashionable, or aesthetically illegible, anything true he says will still arrive a leper at the gate because he’s been epistemically foreclosed at a precognitive level, which means that going forward nothing he says is admissible as fact and can only be experienced as a symptom of him.

People always ask themselves—usually without realizing—what sort of person says this? Whose side does this help? What happens when men like this are allowed to be right? Whose dignity might potentially be compromised were this to become public truth? What hierarchy would become visible? What alibi would die?

These are the salient concerns; not correspondence-level “truth” as such—though they’re oftentimes parsed half-consciously as something proximal just out of mental laziness.

A sentence spoken by a beautiful person will a lot of times register as insight despite being obvious pathology in the mouth of a loser—and observe this isn’t “hypocrisy” at all given that at the surface level people sincerely do experience the two statements as deeply unalike phenomenologically on account of beauty, status, cultural fluency, and genetic fitness altering perception long before conscious judgment enters the picture. Thus it’s not wholly correct to say a high-status, beautiful, or relationally proximate person ends up “forgiven after the fact,” as it was never even perceived as the same act.

And this, of course, is why double standards are impossible to litigate.

The Sperg will experience inconsistency, but the neurotypical person experiences only “different vibes”—or in other words, somatic intuitions picked up by precognitive status-detection faculties—which map the same territory as syllogistic reasoning and more legible genres of sense experience at a different resolution, and though for sure not a proper “argument” in the syllogistic sense remains very useful data in its own right.

But the literal-minded young man will on some level always crave a rule—I get it.

And so here is your rule:

There are never any rules independent of rank.

Written rules are for children, outsiders, autists, enemies, bureaucracies, and formal legal disputes. The only real rules—adult rules—exist purely in negative space, and are inferred wholly from who gets punished. Thus when some behavior gets called confidence in one man and entitlement in another, or charm in one and harassment in another, or vulnerability in one and leakage in another—that is when an adult rule has revealed itself.

The official language, of course, will never admit to any of this on account of the official language existing largely to prevent such admissions.

One thing that’s crucial for Spergs is to avoid ressentiment and unproductive spirals of epistemic paranoia at all costs, and to that end it’s crucial to keep in mind that the vast majority of people seldom lie with any deliberate intention of deceiving others.

They lie, rather, to remain inhabitable to themselves—to feel kind, innocent, interesting, wronged, desirable, fair, cool, brave, reasonable, oppressed, better, or misunderstood, and lies to that end usually don’t involve overt falsifications of fact so much as a kind of half-conscious selective memory aimed at maintaining a livable self-concept, which for most people cannot be carelessly dispelled without it registering as existential violence.

We all have axiomatic copes to that effect—as a Sperg you’ll likely identify yours pretty precisely if you’re honest with yourself, but the vast majority of neurotypicals who aren’t very high status would get positively shredded if they ever attempted this, and taking it upon yourself to dispel any part of their fugue reads as deeply antisocial.

Besides that though most neurotypical deception modes are simply logistical—think formulations presumably landed on after many centuries of equilibriation toward whichever polite half-conscious shared delusion proved most generally reductive of social friction given some archetypal situation.

Some examples:

“I’m confused” pretty often means “I understand, but don’t like the consequence.”

“That’s weird” means “you’ve violated an important status rule that I’m not able to vocalize overtly without exposing the hierarchy or precipitating disharmony.”

“You’re overthinking it” means “watch out—your model antagonizes power.”

“Why are you so obsessed with this?” means “you are overtly vocalizing some dynamic it’s in my interest to keep blurry and undefined and it’s annoying.”

“That’s not the point” pretty often will mean “that being the point will lead to unacceptable externalities that you aren’t adequately factoring in.”

“Can we move on?” means “further examination will lower someone’s standing.”

“You’re making people uncomfortable” often means “you are undermining certain flattening or socially lubricative myths operatively necessary for group cohesion.”

“Read the room” means “locate the hierarchy and submit to it without making anyone explain extant power dynamics in a way that increases social friction.”

Remember—most people do not enjoy or want direct communication, and that applies doubly for all those tough guys you’ll meet out there entirely convinced they do.

What people want and need is dignity-preserving communication. They expect you to say things in whichever manner will permit them to deny, revise, soften, misunderstand, reinterpret, or exit should the alternative ever seem to them prohibitively enervating, humiliating, or elsewise unlivable—hence “communication is key” tending as a rule to mean something like “you should speak to me in a manner that does not force me to experience myself as either outgroup or accused.”

Observe that this is why explicitness is often treated as aggression: vagueness proffers exit routes and ambiguity secures optionality and deniability—but once something has been formally named then someone can be held to it, and in certain times and places you very genuinely don’t want that, as it’s ultimately far better for everyone if blame remains diffuse and friction minimized. And so while the Sperg often sees ambiguity as failed communication, it’s often just the most optimal mode of social engineering.

Transactionality follows the same law, as people basically never object to transactions qua transactions so much as bad aesthetics around transactions. Cash is vulgar; flowers charming; patronage romantic so long as sufficiently indirect. Covering your woman’s rent reads as crude—unless it’s narrated as belief in her art, business, healing, future, or dream. It’s all the same basic bargain, only now it feels perfumed and sublimated.

The Sperg sees that bargain and tries to make it legible, which of course is disgusting. Not because he’s wrong—clearly he isn’t—but because he’s gauche, having needlessly dragged the object under fluorescent light when much of adult social life depends on everyone benefiting quietly from arrangements no one is allowed to explicitly describe.

Once one grows experienced deconstructing moralistic language in the grammar of power and status realism he soon finds it altogether quite trivial to expose the actual dynamics at work—for instance: neediness is just desire without rank, and confidence merely entitlement with a willing audience. Charisma is manipulation that somebody enjoyed, whereas leadership is just dominance with a corner office. And as for vision? Self-interest spoken from heights that make it feel abstract. Authenticity is only ever admired when expensive to fake, whereas effortlessness either takes years of practice or inherited ease or sufficient insulation from consequence to perform spontaneity.

“Safety,” meanwhile, is an especially versatile word in the modern lexicon since it lets one foreground the risk of basically anything while retaining credible moral charge—physical danger, emotional discomfort, reputational risk, aesthetic disgust, ideological contamination, loss of control, coalition threat, sexual aversion, or collapse of frame—whatever the case the goalposts are never fixed as it boils down purely to jurisdiction.

“Boundaries” are similar—is a “boundary” some hard and fast limit, or a preference with police powers, or a punishment tied to therapeutic language, or maybe just an exit strategy, or a control bid, or a way to impose asymmetry while staying innocent? The term is potent because it can float between use cases without changing costume.

“Creepy” is even better. Does it mean dangerous? Or just ugly, awkward, low-status, prematurely explicit, insufficiently desired, badly dressed, sexually inept, a little too intense, a bit too observant, class-mismatched, or present in some locale wherein his wanting has not first been civilizationally authorized? That ambiguity is exactly the point, because it lets disgust masquerade as ethics without ever owning up to its genesis.

Never forget—the body clocks danger, status, and genetic fitness on an entirely somatic level long before fairness has finished tying its shoes. Height, facial symmetry, skin, smell, movement, voice, timing, health, sexual ease, dominance, softness, fertility cues, class signals, and local fashion all enter into that final precognitive verdict, and that alone and not any consistent propositional rule is what accounts for who reads as confident and who inappropriate; who as charismatic and who manipulative; who gets called intense and who frightening; and who was romantic vs. just some sad pathetic incel.

The Sperg calls it a double standard—sure, and also irrelevant, because the person applying it never will experience it as such since, again, the body delivered to them wholly different meanings, which means the act categorically doesn’t register as the same. Human social life consists almost entirely of bodily verdicts quite a lot like this that subsequently are translated into moral prose mostly arbitrarily and self-interestedly.

But don’t mistake that for license to contradict such verdicts at will, as most people loathe little more than being accurately modeled by someone they see as beneath them. Note this is perhaps the most crucial law of all: a superior can diagnose, but when inferiors diagnose their betters it always feels presumptuous, bitter, invasive, creepy, or unsafe. Pattern recognition from above is wisdom; from below, just toxic unsafe resentment.

Hence why “everyone is different” pop ups whenever aggregation threatens someone’s discretion; it basically never means the model under consideration is mistaken, and not infrequently is a pretty decent tell it’s actually too accurate to be allowed in wider circulation. “Nuance,” meanwhile, tends usually to involve bogging down a model with just enough caveats and interpretive slack to shred its predictive fidelity and ensure nothing has to change, whereas “That’s reductive” tends to indicate said reduction threatens to expose some important party’s cherished epistemic hidey-hole, whereas “People are complicated” generally means something like “complication protects me.”

Long story short is groups run on permissions quite a lot more than procedure—to say nothing of “beliefs” or “values”—and it isn’t the least bit rare in institutions for some putative “belief” to be formally affirmed yet socially forbidden in practice while another ends up formally condemned yet operationally enforced. The question you should ask, then, is not “what is true?” so much as what might happen once something becomes sayable—who gains license, who loses innocence, who gets moral cover, who acquires leverage, and above all which class of person is henceforth allowed to notice?

You’ll find “Hypocrisy” as commonly understood is usually just hierarchy becoming visible, and whenever you hear “that’s different” pass through someone’s lips? That’s an excellent sign that the protected party—what Schmitt called the Sovereign Class—has finally surfaced, at which point you really ought to keep your guard up going forward for all the doublespeak techniques we Spergs are so susceptible to e.g. concern trolling, because it turns out “I’m worried about you” is pretty often just a way for adversaries or rivals to crack open or muddle your frame in a way that’s impossible to punish .

It seems it’s often in the realm of erotic life specifically that Spergs find themselves most damningly befuddled by their overly earnest communicative style.

The reason for this, of course, is that desire is the furthest thing from propositional—it’s never quite so clean or coherent as it tends to be reported linguistically by the person experiencing it, emerging as it does from rank, danger, rhythm, timing, smell, class, ambiguity, inhibition, social proof, narrative permission, and somatic cues… and I’d also hazard just about every man reading this has at some point seen a woman narrate her desire in a way that feels nakedly at odds with the circumstances at hand—which, again, is seldom a deliberate lie so much as the story most compatible with her dignity.

The thing about women is they very much want to be desired, but don’t ever want to feel responsible for having encouraged that desire—the idea is to be broadly legible as attractive while retaining deniability about the signal, which is why conventions like soft flirtation, delay, implication, selective warmth, plausible misunderstanding, and strategic ambiguity exist—they let desire circulate softly and breathe freely without ossifying into contract, and it’s typically here that the Sperg missteps by interpreting the passing or tentative interest of a woman as more diachronically binding and significant beyond the present moment than the woman in question ever really intended it to be.

In these situations the Sperg will feel led on or exploited since he was never properly enculturated into the rules of the game or allowed to see how ambiguity can actually work out to HIS benefit—because make no mistake, even for autismos ambiguity is the furthest thing from a defect in erotic life; it’s an essential part of the medium, and often the only thing permitting dignity, exploration, retreat, escalation, fantasy, and innocence to coexist, as in your twenties especially demanding clean accounting from a girl will seldom ever “clarify” your dynamic with her so much as eternally sterilize it.

Rejection is a similar beast; some girls prefer indirect and to Spergs barely legible modes of rejection not out of cowardice but to preserve dignity, reduce retaliation risk, maintain future optionality—because, yes, a lot of times they’re actively trying to keep you around as a backup and you just need to wait a few months—or simply not feel cruel. The Sperg at times may experience this as “dishonesty” because he feels entitled to “the truth,” but that same truth might also just create a bunch of needless friction for you with the woman and reduce your future optionality for essentially no reason, so you really ought to ask yourself at a minimum what your priorities are.

That said always try to keep in mind that famous maxim: “All’s fair in love and war.”

What this means is people generally do what they want in matters of sex and romance and will think you’re pathetic and annoying should you ever demand anything on the basis of “fairness”—so much so that if it’s ever litigated socially even your friends will tend to side with her instinctively, as asking to be treated fairly as a man always makes you register as less attractive, less respected, and not just less likely to receive fairness from her but materially more likely to end up a victim of baroque girlish vindictiveness

Just note this also can work in your favor, as ultimately Seinfeldian frictionlessness is the prevailing ethic of the modern West, which means that if you e.g. waste a girl’s time in a forever engagement where you use her for sex and chores for 5 years before dumping her for a 23 year old it’s her who seems like the incel if she ever complains about it.

No one likes a loser and everyone loves a winner, and even a loser’s rightness smells bad which means the only tenable path out of losing is to win something. Recall that pain without aesthetic control gets called resentment and ends with you epistemically foreclosed, and pattern recognition in the wake of defeat will get called bitterness and land you likewise—hence why claims so often end up quarantined by speaker-type and branded “incel-coded,” “Karen-coded,” “cringe,” “autistic,” “terminally online,” and so on; once a claim gets socially contaminated in such a manner no one really has to refute it anymore, as the speaker has been made into the argument against the statement.

That said try not to talk about the game, as you’ll just get told it’s only you playing it.

Overtly name the hierarchy? You’ll end up nudged a click or two down withinside it.

Institutions formalize such dynamics, and pretty transparently optimize not for truth in any autistic correspondence sense but for liability reduction, legibility, reputational stability, donor comfort, coalition maintenance, and tail-risk suppression; an accurate claim that arms a disfavored populace always registers as more dangerous than a false one that calms the room, and procedural language exists to make it all look principled.

Words like harm, safety, respect, professionalism, inclusion, wellbeing, community, equity, standards, values, and dignity let institutions act on status and risk judgments while maintaining universalist self-description. Superficially such language remains general, but functionally ends up massively selective—a result which by the way isn’t the least bit accidental but an entirely predictable result of institutional governance choices.

These were all informed decisions made by key institutional personnel as to e.g. what sort of aggregation registers as grievance, which sort of harm is legible, which forms of speech count as risk, and which populations should be seen first as potential threats —virtually all moral language under consideration is downstream of such adjudication.

Clearly there’s not much dignity for the Sperg forever bleeding out in naïve sincerity.

There’s even less dignity in getting oneself mired in resentment and cynicism to the point of getting epistemically foreclosed as a matter of course.

The only path forward, then, is to kind of just Hellen Keller subtext and implicature.

You don’t need to give up on truth per se—but you absolutely need to get a lot fucking better at protecting it, because accuracy without timing, rank, tact, and aesthetic control makes you more enemies than you can count and leaves a massive target on your back.

The Sperg thus requires two major competencies. Privately, he needs accurate models and clean portable heuristics to explain and predict the world. Publicly, what he needs is ironclad control over the display of those models—because it turns out that while naked and unmediated mechanism lands as repulsive, it’s entirely admissible when disguised or aestheticized via humor, taste, restraint, warmth, beauty, timing, art, or authority.

Even still, the Sperg will never NOT find it humiliating on some level that knowing the rules doesn’t also mean license to deploy them for his own benefit—or at the very least some basic exemption from their writ. If anything it feels like the opposite; that the person who feels the rule in his bones comes across as natural and normal while the one who explains it intellectually seems vaguely alien. But alas, consciousness has never been the same thing as status, and a lot more often than we Spergs feel comfy admitting is kind of just what exiles tend to end up with in place of proper fluency.

Because it turns out the world hasn’t much need for truth—most people want exactly enough of it to avoid crashing into walls, alloyed to just enough myth to stay lovable; crave models just accurate enough not to ruin romance, status, institutional legitimacy, coalitional morale, or any other little fictions that keep them waking up each morning.

And the Sperg ought not despise this too quickly, for he has his fictions as well—his favorite, of course, being that a sufficiently precise account of reality should matter.

It does matter; just not quite in the way he’d hoped.

Because like it or not, mankind is the animal that insists very tediously on explaining himself afterward—doomed for eternity to be ranked, frightened, desirous, imitative, tribal, embodied, self-protective, and status-sensitive long before he’s “principled”— yet utterly incapable, it seems, of assessing the world as it is instead of perennially clogging the idea space with new and ever more vapid cathedrals of normativity.

Alas, the man who trusts “beliefs” or “principles” to reliably govern human behavior can safely expect to spend the better part of his life flat-footed—though perhaps there are also worse fates than that, as any man who gets a little too talented at spotting the verdicts beneath our words hasn’t exactly much else to find there save disappointment.

It isn’t clear to me right now which of the two or what precise concoction thereof is most optimal—just that whichever route one takes it ought to be pursued deliberately and well, and with all proper consideration of the relevant failure modes.

Either way, each and every one of us Spergs has got to pick our poison.

But if there’s any silver lining to be found in having been born such an incorrigible pain in everyone’s ass, perhaps it’s simply this: at least we get a choice in the matter.

But that’s all from me today, lads.

Au revoir.

— WB