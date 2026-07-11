The Walt Right

The Walt Right

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Norman Eckart's avatar
Norman Eckart
7h

Prescient subject, one which isn't nearly enough touched on when it comes to the debates about AI. People are so hyper-focused on the surface-level stuff like sloppy artistry and replaced jobs that they don't properly appreciate the seductive lure that is unearned competency and convenient prosthetic thought.

I once was a student of Latin, a great language precisely because it is dead and at the root of so many others. My first year my professor forbid everyone from being able to use their translation dictionary during class and during tests. Like that temple staircase that cripples crawl up to be healed, I had to struggle and force myself to actually learn the basic vocabulary. But after that first year we were allowed to use our dictionaries as much as we wanted, and ever after I was constantly flipping through that prosthetic for quick and easy answers that never sank into my skull. I was crippled by the external prosthetic, but couldn't tell because the work was still getting done.

The insidious thing about AI is that it subtly pulls you towards its pre-programmed lines of thinking, lines that were drawn by those whom you do not know, cannot question, and have no say over. The more we rely on those systems, the more that our collective metacognition is tainted by its subtleties. As Flood pointed out in his recent video essay for the Nationalist Media Conference, AI is like being in a river pulled along by a current. You can paddle around a bit, "choose" which direction you want to go, but will be inexorably pulled along its pre-designed course until you moor yourself on the shore as its guardrails refuses to entertain your actual will anymore. It's illusory choice, like a magician that "reads your mind".

It's a great presentation, and has a longer form on his Lyceum series. And the irony of it is that he created both by having his AI assistant assemble it and speak it out in his voice.

https://odysee.com/@NationalistMediaConference:f/NMC2026-Flood-When-Machines-Decide:9

https://rumble.com/v788wjk-the-lyceum-003-flood-the-nationalists-tool.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_pl%2Csrc_v1_pl&playlist_id=UjcRRtIQ3i8

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Zach's avatar
Zach
9h

Very meta that you wrote this with AI

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