The Walt Right

The Walt Right

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JS.Hardy's avatar
JS.Hardy
20h

"I hope you NEVER get raped, bitch!"

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Danny Li's avatar
Danny Li
19h

gonna disagree with you like 90% here boss.

i don't believe nikki was interested in bear romantically, ('ew' reaction when he said he had a gift for her) but might have given him a chance; him chickening out shut the door completely.

i don't have a problem with ian - imagine you've been fucking this girl casually for a while then your boy tells you he has feelings for her. seemed like he was cool w bear getting some action but bear blew it.

can't speak about nikki/sarah interactions, idrk how women interact.

agreed that bear = passive and gay

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