Just got back from seeing Obsession

Everyone talking about this movie has Down Syndrome.

tl;dr - Nikki didn’t keep wanting to kill herself because Bear was too rapey, but because he Wasn’t Rapey Enough

Nikki obviously did like Bear romantically (remember: “when I have a crush on someone you can’t tell…”) but was sexually repulsed by his gay and faggoty passive behavior, and meanwhile was turned on sexually by that chode Ian but also didn’t feel Seen by him and so let him use her for puss when she was feeling self-harmy. And if you think I’m reaching here you unironically just don’t know what you’re talking about because this kind of compartmentalization is not even the least bit uncommon in BPD molested chicks, and they absolutely would go fuck the evil dude and then go cuddle with the soft gay boyfriend guy immediately thereafter.

It’s likely Nikki told that goffik wasian chick Sarah with the septum ring she kills later that she was friendzoning Bear because A) that was the most immediately legible script for the sitch at that particular moment… which per Sarah only happened once it seems and was being exaggerated by Ian The Faggot, and even without the stick didn’t mean much btw given that the Friendzone doesn’t ackshully exist and you can most of the time break out of it quite easily by randomly being aggro with chickie or after a sudden glowup / increase in status she’ll always narrate as “discovering something new about you” because girlypops are silly billies

B) she knew Sarah liked Bear and so wanted to dampen drama between the two of them since she thought Bear would never have the balls to make a move on her anyway, and so wanted to just clear the runway so her goffik wasian friend could land a beta male slightly better looking than her.

C) she wanted to feel superior to the girl who had a crush on him because literally all human beings are callow grasping statusniggers

Ian was a two-faced cockroach who deserves to be tortured to death and enjoyed playing the sexual mentor big brother role to Bear when he was secretly smashing Bear’s crush bc it let him feel superior and he assumed it wouldn’t go anywhere. But when it DID go somewhere and Nikki’s lust was very palpably paired to a sort of limerence he himself had never activated in her Ian naturally flipped tf out like an insecure faggotron and started looking for reasons to moralize the situation e.g. saying it would have been Wrong to fug her while she was on MDMA and mourning her cancerdad or w/e despite obviously being a sleazy roofie mcgee type as evidenced by he himself fucking Nikki literally the next day and hiding it like a sniveling fag worm. But ofc the way he sees it when Nikki fucks HIM it’s because he’s a Chad and so deserves her puss but if she ever fucks Bear it’s obv because Bear is doing something Creepy, and long story short Ian deserved that bullet in the kisser and it’s a shame his death wasn’t more painful and undignified. The only scene where I liked him was when he asked for a billion dollars.

Wasian Sarah was almost as bad as Ian—because notice how she moralizes in the opposite direction and tries to undermine his dyad with the higher SMV woman by making Nikki’s attachment to Bear out to be inauthentic / contingent / “taking advantage of him” (?) in some way. Like Ian she believes this sincerely because man is a faggot cuck explainer species that can’t just say me want validation and smexytimes but needs to find some Reason for it that’s literally always a fake and gay rationalization. And every human being on earth does this btw including you. But anyway I sort of sympathized with Sarah for at least being agentic enough to make a play for Bear until she said Nikki belonged in therapy, at which point I rather enjoyed seeing her eat a brick.

All these fat ugly feminazis whining about Bear wanting to own Nikki or w/e are retarded cumcunts and I hope they never get Raped. It’s patently obv that Nikki wants to be Owned terribly badly, but her problem is that the guy she finds hot is a retarded narcissistic chode who doesn’t care about her and can’t make her feel Seen while the guy who does care is a huge faggot. And most women have this problem on some level nowadays (hence the movie striking a chord archetypally) but with Nikki it’s especially pronounced because she suffers from substance issues and probs something like BPD and seems also to have been touched by her dad per that one doorway scene. All that means she’s more drawn to intensity and asymmetry erotically and also has a more powerful need for codependent dyadic bonding, which Bear very fucking frustratingly throughout the entire film refuses to provide her with after pretending to be obsessed with her in the beginning.

When Bear calls her Freaky Nikki he very briefly scratches both itches at once in a way that could have turned into precisely what Nikki wanted and produced their happily ever after had Bear not been such a huge enormous faggot and ruined it immediately thereafter. Instead he breaks the stick and produces every woman’s worst nightmare—feeling sexually Claimed by a man who doesn’t deserve it at all.

Notice how terrified Bear is that she’ll feel he Took Advantage Of Her—all that was very intentional. Women and especially chicks like Nikki are fine with you Taking them but if you prevaricate like a faggotron they ironically will end up feeling a lot more violated existentially because of eugenic disgust and so will long primordially for you to be raped to death. The state Nikki is in for most of the film is the maximalist version of that: the weakest and gayest possible guy has a deep oxytocin hook in her which would make any womyn want to kill herself.

The cat Sandy who dies at the beginning is obviously symbolic, because notice we get literally zero time to bond with it and develop an emotional connection as per usual in horror movies. That’s because it’s supposed to represent Bear’s anima and specifically his ability to devour and tame the feminine. He is disgusted with his own shadow and predatory male interiority, and so lets it die by eating Oxy (the most feminine and gay kind of suicide) and rot ignominiously, which is why women naturally experience him as a lot more rapey than they would if he were like Ian and just grabbed em by the pussie. When Nikki does the cat memorial and later feeds Sandy to him she is basically trying to get him to re-engage with that part of himself—same deal with giving him that Lynx Eye rock that is supposed to increase his confidence and willpower.

Even the dude’s name, “Bear”… that’s INDUBITABLY a reference to retardedgirl man vs. bear memes. The dude ackshully DOES have a predatory nature deep down, but he’s not in touch with his inner teeth at all, and that’s what makes womyn experience him as a lot more dangerous than the overtly aggro dude. Instead of being the Baron he was supposed to be his masculine predation comes out in an uncontrolled animal way he has no relationship with and thus control over. And so in his one overtly evil scene in the movie it’s just him pouting like an incel about her wanting to die instead of be with him, when if he had just Taken her and Claimed her from the beginning that version of her would have loved it.

The worst thing Baron does (and that men do to women like Nikki in general) is not Taking her—which btw is how it literally always works with women since female sexuality is not diachronically bounded in the male fashion but rather relational and atmospheric which means that women are perpetually falling into masculine frames a lot more deliberate and predatory than chix understand them to be, which incidentally is why Women Don’t Have Agency—but rather refusing to follow through on the claim he staked. You can’t assert your will to power on a chick to get pussie / validation and then call her Crazy or Too Much once it’s time to pay the piper. Guys who do that frankly should kill themselves (btw notice Bear doesn’t even have the balls to eat a bullet like a man but instead eats pills like a fucking girl… has there ever been a more contemptible character in all of fiction?)

a girl lying about her dad having cancer is not even that weird, esp if it’s a hot and sexy BPD molested addict type. I’ve had gfs say they were under consideration for the olympic swim team and supported themselves financially as a drag racer throughout middle school. If lying to get attention at the start of a relationship is a “red flag” to you I don’t know what to say other than that most good pussy is kind of crazy and retarded on some level and if you don’t want that I guess go date some boring rectangular bitch who works at Applebee’s