The Walt Right

The Walt Right

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ButteryFish's avatar
ButteryFish
Jun 26, 2024

Literally could not have come at a better time, I just got back from an important interview I could have done better on. I'm certainly too early in my career to jobstack (zoomer still in graduate school) but it's hard to find work in my field during the summer, getting some professional references would be great. I can tell this will be a fantastic resource for me and a great next step for you Walt.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Walt Bismarck
N of 1's avatar
N of 1
Jun 26, 2024

Hi Walt, I just signed up for a founding subscription but when I try to dm you on Substack I get a "page not found" error. Could you please dm me on Twitter [at]true_nof1 ? I can send you a screengrab of my receipt there.

Reply
Share
1 reply
54 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Walt Bismarck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture