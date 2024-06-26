Several months ago I sat down with my good friend and longtime mentor Noah Revoy to discuss the practice of “job stacking," in which a remote worker maintains several full-time positions at once without any of his employers finding out, enabling him to simultaneously pocket multiple six figure salaries.

During this call Noah and I explored the various ways in which job stacking might be used by guys in the movement as a form of “Prosocial Piracy” to accomplish a wide range of civilizationally useful goals, including but not limited to:

Allowing your wife to quit her office job and stay at home while maintaining all facets of your cozy and affluent upper middle class lifestyle

Enabling you to sire a large number of children without any financial stress

Sending your children to an excellent private school or elite university

Financially supporting the mass gentrification of inner city neighborhoods, reclaiming our lost territory for fun and profit

Creating independent banks, insurance companies, and payment platforms that enable our guys to completely detach from anti-white institutions

Hiring the services of top-shelf private intelligence firms to doxx and expose antifa for criminal activity whenever they harass our guys

Donating to pro-white / anti-woke politicians and PACs to move the Republican Party in a more nationalist and pro-civilization direction

Later in the call Noah also convinced me to write a comprehensive manual explaining the practical steps required for job stacking, but we ultimately agreed that to fully actualize our vision we’d need something much bigger and bolder.

And today I’m elated to announce we’ve built just that.

Enter The Tortuga Society.

The Tortuga Society is a professional fraternity of relentlessly agentic and chronically disagreeable young men who refuse to play by the stultifying and undignified rules of woke anti-white corporatism. We vigorously reject the notion of submitting to a decadent and corrupt system that openly hates us, and have instead decided to cheat, lie, and ruthlessly job stack our way to outsized money and power.

We are disgusted and appalled by the constant waste, inefficiency, and bureaucratic malaise we see around us literally every day at work. The fact that we’re even able to sustain the job stacking lifestyle in the first place is proof positive that these corporations are horribly run and in dire need of reform.

Half of our coworkers do practically nothing all day because the overwhelming majority of corporate email jobs have become UBIs for a decadent overproduced elite that wastes its money on Funko Pops and marijuana. The modern American corporation is a bloated and maggot-infested corpse that needs to be put out of its misery and replaced by a more virtuous mode of capitalism which isn’t so grotesquely dependent on regulatory capture and government largesse.

The American corporation must be raped and ravaged and brutalized until the capitalist class at last abandons its uncompetitive gerontocratic credentialing schemes and slave labor immigration programs. Such initiatives have been employed for decades by Corporate America to keep ambitious young men down, and meanwhile our clueless Boomer overlords dramatically underpay us while wasting millions on consultants from McKinsey or Deloitte, simply to tap into their lobbying clout within the Beltway.

Enough is enough. The men of Tortuga are done with your consultants and human resources and faggoty scrum masters. We’re done busting our asses for a 5% merit raise when doing *just* enough not to get fired would have earned us 3%. We’re certainly done with your wicked Stalinist RTO policies. And above all, we’re really fucking done with the “adults in the room” who are always talking down to us.

Unlike you perpetually nomadic and eternally unimpressed latchkey kids, the men of my generation are fanatically civicminded and fantastically organized, and under my leadership the Millennial rank and file of Tortuga are going to make the system bleed while we grow rich as kings. We’re going to milk Corporate America like a big fat retarded cow, and none of you MTV slackers will even realize what’s happening.

We’re going to serve as references for each other and repeatedly shill other members into the same companies, all the while constantly pocketing $5k referral bonuses.

We’ll build AI tools to collate professional leads within a central repository for our membership, while also sharing notes on which firms are the easiest to exploit.

Meanwhile, behind the scenes we’ll cannily direct each other to coding bootcamps, certifications, pill-pushers, endocrinologists, professional networking events, and extensive legal manuals detailing how best to take advantage of disability law.

The Tortuga Society is going to transform that famously curious, generous, and civicminded impulse of Millennials into an incredibly formidable weapon. We’ll give our guys every tool they need to ravage Corporate America and stake our claim. We might not end up as the “Hero Generation” that Strauss and Howe so famously predicted we’d be, but we’re sure as fuck going to take back control of our story.

In the Tortuga Society you won’t just get rich; you’ll encounter a space full of fantastically smart and agentic guys culturally defined by relentless and exuberant collaboration in pursuit of an enormously asymmetric return. It’s precisely the same spirit that sailed with Columbus or Vasco da Gama—an obscenely inspirational concoction of manic joy, daring-do, and ferocious competence.

It’s a chance to be part of something that makes you exceptional.

So welcome aboard, my friend. The crew looks forward to meeting you.

tortugasociety.biz