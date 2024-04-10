The Walt Right

The Walt Right

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sunshine moonlight's avatar
sunshine moonlight
Apr 10, 2024

Thanks for the shout-out. It's ironic that the greatest conservative intellectual of the last century, Sir Roger Scruton, was also an art-obsessed aesthetician who wrote operas, novels, and short stories and played the organ. I recall Noah Carl responding to Hanania's article "Liberals Read, Conservatives Watch TV" with an article referencing Sir Roger to which Hanania replied something like, "I didn't say all conservatives are stupid, just American ones." The US right has been disproportionately bent to the liking of chudservatives who resent the erudite and encourage high IQ teens not to attend college and instead move Mittleamerica, do handy work for the rest of their lives, and pump out as many offspring as possible to follow in their footsteps.

Not sure that the right will ever be able to have similar output of quality art as the left given the different distribution of characteristics that you noted. It seems to be the case even outside Hollywood for left-coded messaging to dominate; think how every K-drama or film is socialist class commentary or Miyazaki's pacifist messaging. Nevertheless, it's amusing to see ideology everything come full circle in "Squid Game" (spoiler alert) when the rich Americans watching the games are portrayed as homoerotic degens to criticize capitalism.

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1 reply by Walt Bismarck
Sai Ψ's avatar
Sai Ψ
Apr 10, 2024

Art with an agenda in mind is never really art, it’s propaganda. What most of my conservative friends don’t seem to grasp is that you cannot create valuable art with its profitability in mind. If it is good then it is profitable in the end but that cannot be the goal from the start.

Very well written, Brother Walt. Are you also starting a monastery as part of this project?;)

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