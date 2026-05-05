The Walt Right

The Walt Right

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Jean Williams's avatar
Jean Williams
14h

Okay that was wild

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RedneckMexicanNiggerOfAsia
14h

His manifesto where he delivered that Epic line claiming to be a “supreme gentleman” will forever be etched in my meme lore memory.

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