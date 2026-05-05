For a long time I’ve thought it somewhat funnie that Elliot Rodger went on his infamous rampage immediately before East Asian men experienced a tremendous upswing in status / sexual bargaining power within the American dating market.

Recently though it’s begun to dawn on me that Elliot himself almost certainly played a significant role in precipitating this phenomenon.

When I was a kid Asian dudes were treated horribly by Vulgar Wave media products: small dick jokes everywhere, loads of emasculating scenes wherein they’d get bossed around by some henpecking virago wife / shrewish tiger mom... in that media ecology it was all but impossible *not* to precognitively register Asian dudes as less manly and lower status, hence that distinctive “haunted” quality you see in Millennial Asian guys.

By comparison Zoomer Asian dudes are kind of just regular guys. They might play in different lanes in the dating market, but generally speaking they don’t experience any more difficulty than white dudes; these days it’s Indians who have butt monkey status.

Now the canonical explanation for this attributes the change to some confluence of Zoomers being less white and the 2010s K-Pop wave and maybe Crazy Rich Asians or something, and I’m sure all of these things played a role in it—as, no doubt, did the decline of raunchy comedy as a film genre in the 2010s and the rise of China as a credible threat to American hegemony in the Pacific Rim.

But I do think Elliot played a part—and not a small one.

Because for one thing I’d bet money I need that most of the dudes my age reading this have fucked at least one chickie who said she had a crush on him, and for my part I’ll attest that my first gee eff (a blonde booba Nerd Stacy, no less) would talk about it to the point that it became kind of annoying tbh, and also said half-ironically that she herself identified with him being a misunderstood aristocrat or whatever.

Now it goes without saying that girls liked him primarily because he killed peepo—but so did Cho Seung-Hui, so clearly that by itself was not sufficient. Elliot became iconic in popular culture because he was objectively a very handsome dude with an undeniable charisma and genuinely intriguing if somewhat ridiculous story plenty of weird 7s would have found compelling enough to spread their legs for even in 2014 had our boy the sense to go reaving around nerd conventions and the like, especially when you take into account that he had money. But instead he had this weird fixation on blonde sorority puss, which like it or not pickiness does make you hotter to chicks, and there ackshully kind of is something aristocratic about holding out for the best.

Sure he was a whiny incel—but so was Donnie Darko, and like him Elliot managed to aestheticize his pain in a way that was altogether quite legible to odd and disaffected Millennial chicks. Such Femcel types could identify with Elliot’s yearning because they were in a basically comparable position in life wherein they only really desired the most tippity-top and elite men but also knew such men would only ever use them for hole, which made romance in general seem kind of pointless and gay.

In a sense Elliot was almost a gender-flipped embodiment of feminine eugenic rage—consider that his manifesto is full of hilarious quotes like:

“How could an inferior, ugly black boy get a white girl and not me? I am beautiful, and I am half white myself. I am descended from British aristocracy. He is descended from slaves.”

- Elliot Rodger

If you read it with the understanding that he’s being kind of theatrical in a self-aware metamodern way the dude honestly comes across as pretty funny.

Which, look—I’m sure as shit not trying to justify anything Elliot did, because even by his own standards he kind of sucked ass given half his victims were other Asian guys (who he was quite racist against being an overt white supremacist, but it’s kind of gay to punch down) and he only got one Chad while the other two were fairly mid sorority chicks he probs could have fed an egg roll if they were drunk and his game was solid.

Also it goes without saying that killing people is wrong.

But chicks in their loins care a lot more about results than how you get there, and at the end of the day my dude delivered the goods. Being dangerous and willing to enforce your will to power on the world as a handsome rich guy who still has a credible underdog narrative will always get SOME cadre of girlypops into you.

My hypothesis, then, is that the Isla Vista attacks established Elliot Rodger as an esoteric sex symbol comparable to Ted Bundy among weird / nerdy / femcel chicks (particularly in the Late Millennial and Zillennial cohorts), and that this played a nontrivial role at least in greasing the wheels for Asian men coming to be seen as acceptably masculine and erotically viable in mainstream culture.