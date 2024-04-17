The Walt Right

The Walt Right

The Walt Right
Walt Right Perspectives
Episode 15 : Christian Right vs. Nietzschean Right with Joel Carini
0:00
-1:57:36

Episode 15 : Christian Right vs. Nietzschean Right with Joel Carini

Walt Bismarck's avatar
Walt Bismarck
Apr 17, 2024

In this episode of Walt Right Perspectives I am joined by Joel Carini, a philosopher and theologian in the Calvinist Protestant tradition.

He runs a page here on Substack called The Natural Theologian—give him a follow!

Topics include:

  • Joel’s specific doctrinal background and current beliefs

  • The Problem of Evil

  • Free Will as a gradient vs. a discrete thing

  • Humans as categorically distinct from other animals

  • Free will as freedom from animal impulse / instinct

  • How to escape dopamine traps

  • Technology makes you less of a civilized human and closer to a beast or a god

  • How Jordan Peterson interrupted anti-Christian impulse by communicating Jungian appreciation for religion to the masses

  • Primordial knowledge and the collective unconscious

  • Joel’s attempt to create a non-schoolmarmy Christianity

  • What does Christianity offer a young man?

  • Christian restraint - Was Jesus a soyboy?

  • Christian impulse is healthy in repressing urge of young men to fight and die

  • Downsides of purity culture and necessity of tradeoffs

  • Walt’s Traditionalist degeneracy — in a more sexually conservative society you can get transgressive appeal from less dysgenic / dangerous degeneracy

  • Winner-takes-all nature of pagan / classical society vs. Christian “safety net”

  • Negative prestige implications of sexual conservatism as a huge obstacle

  • You need loose women to enable virtue in higher tier women

  • How pro-life maximalists ended up getting babies killed

  • The decline / degradation of marriage as a social institution

  • Is marriage even possible in a technologically modern world?

  • Concubinage as modern manifestation of traditional femininity

  • Joel’s essay Toward a Religious Right

  • Christian egalitarianism as a cope vs. impulse for socialism / leveling

  • How religion can be useful to atheists

  • Impulse of some Christians to retreat from society as form of nihilism

  • BAPist vitalism vs. racial nationalism

  • Normies have an ingroup preference and religious impulse and don’t develop a purist fundamentalist or racial nationalist ideology

  • The world forces you into racial identitarianism in some situation (e.g. prison)

  • Walt’s desire for a moderate and mainstream political whiteness

  • Civicmindedness is easy to achieve in a homogenous society

  • Everyone—even white nationalists—likes when black people agree with them

  • Black churches are black nationalist (or racially particularist) organizations

  • Contra GOP retconning, MLK was a black nationalist and a communist

  • Liberals recognize in a way conservatives don’t that in a modern civilization intelligence makes you more moral

  • Is there a difference between virtue signalling and good acts that signal virtue?

  • The intrinsic value of debate and dialectical exploration

  • Easy come, easy go — you don’t value things you don’t fight for

  • Transactional negotiation within the friend enemy distinction

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Walt Bismarck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture