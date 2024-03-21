The Walt Right

The Walt Right

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Sai Ψ's avatar
Sai Ψ
Mar 24, 2024

At what point does all this feminine power come with any responsibility? In my experience, the main reason for keeping it all covert and un-acknowledged is so that you may avoid all responsibility for it.

As a non-western woman, I hear the loudest and ugliest of shrieks when I say that I feel responsible for something. People constantly strive to convince me that I could never be responsible for anything at all. See? It all just happens to me and I am either the poor victim or the triumphant underdog in every situation. It could never be otherwise.

I am not prone to feeling guilty, and I certainly don’t think I have caused any of the problems I often talk about, but I feel responsible for changing what I can. It is so tiresome that that is just not an acceptable option, even when a self-avowed dissident contrarian is making an argument, that women are just these “cute” and helpless little beings to you, unaware of their own power and unable to wield it correctly. Do you really think we don’t see right through the little tricks that you have suggested to your fellow men?

The real trick, ironically enough, is to finally openly acknowledge that women have this power and must therefore act responsibly in wielding it. But I won’t hold my breath, it seems an absolute impossibility that most people will ever get it.

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Olrox Flynn's avatar
Olrox Flynn
Mar 21, 2024

I found this quite thought provoking, and I've sent it to one of my conservative friends so that him and I can wrestle over it a bit. I have some doubts about the art section because I feel that we've been so inundated with preachy progressive "art" or formless nonsense which people will scoff at you for saying is not art (to you). That said, it's obvious that higher openness to experience — which is itself likely tied to a higher risk tolerance — and a high enough IQ to make sense of and utilize narratives tends to help when making art, so I don't outright object to what you argued and just need to think about it more. It was just a bit jarring to see low time preference and liberal paired together.

Anyway, I've been really enjoying this foray into the dissident and new right because it's not the same old facile nonsense that you'd hear being touted on a college campus. While I have my disagreements with what I read, that's often an indicator that what I'm reading is challenging my assumptions and helping me to hone my view of how the world is and the difficulties in getting the world to where I would like it to be. For reference, I'm a gay (but masculine) Hindu ancap who came of age in Kentucky but studied math and physics in Boston, so I personally understand the — at times — competing values of community/family and individualism/excellence. Obviously there aren't too many gay guys on the right, but it's very natural for me because I'm very comfortable with hierarchy and sensitive to beauty. Perhaps this is my own naivete, but I think it is actually good to unmask the white lies and niceties which constitute our social undercurrent because the lies ultimately pile up. That said, I'd like to see a more robust contingent of elites on the right (perhaps be one someday) since I'm elitist by disposition and find Cofnas compelling — which it can be hard not to be once you're exposed to true excellence, though many blind themselves to it through their progressive values and guilt. Now I've just got to find a guy who's high quality but also doesn't find my beliefs abhorrent...

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