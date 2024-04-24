The Walt Right

The Walt Right

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Sai Ψ's avatar
Sai Ψ
Apr 24, 2024

About a year ago I collected a bunch of demographic data sets about this subject for a class project on endocrine disrupting chemicals. Along with the average ages of menarche and thelarche(budding of breast tissue) decreasing we also have rapidly increasing numbers of highly precocious puberty(as early as 6year-olds, sometimes), and increasing prevalence of every kind of disease that is linked to hormone disruption in women. There are literally hundreds of biochemical systems in women’s bodies that are regulated by the same hormones that govern sexual development. There has also been nearly 4 decades of 1% per year decline in age-adjusted testosterone levels for men. Obviously, this decrease also goes with all sorts of health issues like a decrease in overall immunity, strength, bone density, muscle mass, sperm count, and just an overall shittier health. Not all of the data is demographic either, but demographic data establishes a widespread phenomenon. There is just as much chemical analysis and lab testing data to establish direct causal links between pollutant levels, hormone disruption, developmental issues in different animal species and also behavioral patterns associated with the hormone levels.

Can people reading here grasp just how many different kinds of social impact all of these chemical changes must be having? Your hormonal health directly affects every major decision in your life, both directly and indirectly. An early thelarche causing lifelong sexual trauma and making more women distrust and dislike men in general is just barely scratching the surface, in my opinion. This is not even to mention the many social causes exacerbating many of the hormonal disruptions, like lowered paternal involvement directly reducing age of menarche.

Putting together that project (with input from many mentors that are a lot more learned than I am) was the most devastatingly depressing experiences I have ever had in my life. Most professors, scientific researchers and engineers I have mentioned this data to are either already aware of it or are not particularly surprised by it. I have felt like an absolute lunatic as I try to explain to people twice my age, people who have multiple degrees in chemistry, medicine, or other STEM subjects, why this data has unbelievably far reaching consequences and why they should take it more seriously. I have tried and almost entirely failed at this so far. Perhaps I really am a lunatic and don’t know what I am talking about here, but there is never any convincing argument to the contrary to all the concerns I have raised. My argument is mainly based on the chemistry and the clear demographic data on the subject, which no one has denied. The best counter I got so far was- “well if it was such a major issue then wouldn’t there be a lot more noise about it? Since no one is talking about it it must not be that big of an issue”. I will put together another “lunatic” essay about it on my Substack soon-ish(I am in the middle of exams) for anyone wanting to read it, but frankly I don’t have a lot of hope that anything will be done about it, since the people that are best placed to do anything about it seem not to be bothered at all.

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Contarini's avatar
Contarini
Apr 24, 2024Edited

Anecdote from father of three young adult women: my daughters’ and their female friends were physically mature, i.e. breasts and waists and hips of adult women, by age 12-13, and still were mentally and behaviorally children. It seems plausible to me that this is occurring earlier than it has in the past and that this has negative consequences for the girls. This is a serious subject with serious consequences, and you are right to raise it. You were also right to attempt to move the conversation into domains, and among female commentators, where it will be accepted and taken seriously. Has Mary Harrington or Louise Perry written about this?

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