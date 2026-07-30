The Walt Right

The Walt Right

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TK-2042's avatar
TK-2042
13h

I simply want to be revered as a God for all my strengths while all my weaknesses are viewed as lovable personality quirks. Is that too much to ask?

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Hermès Polyvoix's avatar
Hermès Polyvoix
13h

Love the subtitle, "On the loneliness of anti-solipsism".

Did anyone ever love someone the way they wanted to be loved?

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