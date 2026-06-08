The Walt Right

The Walt Right

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Alokym Creeper's avatar
Alokym Creeper
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Bro, everything is supposed to be empowering lower classes, but we don't live in imaginary fantasyland.

It's like mobile ads - you hate the x being hidden, but the more it is hidden, the less ads there could be, to scam ad sellers out of their money, for the mobile dev to be paid.

Auto censorship of politically incorrect comments, makes Israeli handlers sleep well at night, and allows this website to exist in its current form.

So, on every post, manually click to unhide the comments, or have a clanker do it for you, and enjoy this website before they think it's too based and make it into Reddit 2.

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