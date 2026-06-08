Generally I feel like Chris Best lives up to his name.

For instance it was pretty coo how back in 2024 he unbanned H1B Pajeet thanks to that open letter I wrote beseeching Christopher to reinstate our cumin-scented fren.

A little less coo was him pulling out of our podcast date last minute like a Zoomer chick weighing free Thai food against having to put on pants / delay watching her latest serial killer show…

…but as an empath and fellow startup founder I can also grok all the pertinent incentive gradients Chris was operating under at the time, and so won’t hold it against the lad.

What I will hold against him is this:

Which reply was hidden, you ask?

This one:

Note that this was done automatically and without my consent—I had to manually click a button to unhide it, which imposed no dearth of cognitive load—even as the comment in question racked up more likes than any other reply!

And this state of affairs, Chris, is quite frankly intolerable.

Substack is supposed to be about empowering creators, and in every man’s virtual demesne it should be HIS RULES that govern who gets seen and hidden—not the lesbianbrained sensibilities of some LaCroix-sipping corporate body.

It seems to me you hid magi83’s comment because Substack’s governance logic bakes in a statuspoisoned contempt for socially unratified male appetite, and if my platform has any defining telos it’s to stand athwart that wretched unmagnanimous impulse and blow a big fat raspberry straight into its ugly Elizabeth Warren face.

So here’s the deal, my man: going forward any comment like this you hide I am going to foreground in a direct post to my 3000+ subs to make sure every single one of them sees it, and I’ll be encouraging my fellow creators to do the same.

There should be ZERO TOLERANCE for this kind of censorshit on Substack.

That said:

if you’re willing to commit publicly to reversing auto-hide policies I’m likewise willing to stop saying Nigger on your platform.

The choice is yours.

I’ll wrap this up by pointing out to Chris Best that it’s been over two years now since he said “maybe in future” to my pod invitation—and that if he has any interest in building credibility with Chudstack skeptics a frenly conversation with Uncle Walt would go a long way towards assuaging long-simmering concerns among one of the most generative communities on his platform about its direction.

The offer is always open, Chris.