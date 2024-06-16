The Walt Right

The Walt Right

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sunshine moonlight's avatar
sunshine moonlight
Jun 16, 2024Edited

Excellent guidebook and glad to see you also embrace the ban hammer against low IQ and callow accounts

Point of clarification: I think you can bleach people in my demographic but just not en masse. Most Asians will be racially (though not ethnically) endogamous, a chunk will intermarry with other nonwhites, and a chunk with whites. Among those who intermarry with whites, a chunk of the kids will marry Asians, a chunk other non-whites, and a chunk whites. Therefore, only a fraction of the third gen will be bleached, which is insufficient for the idea to work. Bleaching takes one gen with MENAs and Hispanics (and maybe Desis) but two with black people and Asians. Happy to see you consider my input and that you're respectful enough to accept the harmless subculture

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Rajeev Ram's avatar
Rajeev Ram
Jun 16, 2024

Really sorry, Walt, that I haven't been more pro-active about writing and publishing on the 'second/third generation case for severely limiting immigration'. Sai and I have been having a lot of discussions behind the scenes on how to frame this in a way that is unabashedly pro-American/pro-West, but that doesn't unnecessarily threaten/offend the high-IQ people we care about and the less open folks in the circles we run among. In the meantime, I hope a lot of folks listen to our latest episode on Castizo Futurism – probably our best one yet.

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