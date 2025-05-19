The Walt Right

May 21, 2025

So you tried to flirt with Kryptogal on the plane and that's why she wants us to punch each other now?

Kryptogal (Kate, if you like)
May 24, 2025

Blasey Ford really was full of crap though. If the rape judge had actually been intending to rape her, you'd think he might have...I don't know, tried to kiss her, or at least cop a feel, or do SOMETHING while he was laying on top of her in a secluded room with the music turned up, other than just lay on her for two seconds and then roll off onto the ground and roll around laughing with his friend. This grown woman psychologist made the whole nation listen to an eight-hour hearing bc one time at a party a teenaged boy jumped on top of her to scare her and then rolled off. Like, that was actually the whole story. And she still has psychological scarring about this 30 years later??

Of course I did not like Kavanaugh for other reasons, mostly to do with not wanting ANOTHER conservative Catholic on the court...but that circus made it hard to keep hating him. The fact that he had a social life as a young man and liked to drink beer was a point in his favor at confirmation, IMO.

