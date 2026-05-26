The Walt Right

The Walt Right

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Uncle D.iogenes's avatar
Uncle D.iogenes
13h

don’t even have to read this. this is the correct take.

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Oldman's avatar
Oldman
7h

Most LLM-like brained person I have ever seen

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