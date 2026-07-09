The Walt Right

The Walt Right

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Hermès Polyvoix's avatar
Hermès Polyvoix
5h

I think you're overplaying the difference here, because there's a category difference. Your point is about psychology, while the realist's point isn't.

Let me first state that moral non-realism is fake and gay. Given that it's in the lion's nature to eat antelopes, a lion that consistently does this is objectively better than some sickly lion that can't and has to eat the leftovers of his betters. "B-but maybe the strong lion isn't objectively better, it's a s-social construct" is the wordcel bullshitter move. We instinctively like the strong lion (horse) better because it IS better. To the extent we like the weak one, it's because we feel pity because we recognize its inferiority.

(And yes, moral intuitions might differ, but a lot of realists don't rely on intuitions at all.)

However, that's still pretty abstract and doesn't automatically translate into psychology or social organization. But it should be said that Aristotle is likely the guy that made the most efforts to translate his moral framework into some sort of psychology.

And that's why I think it doesn't enter into conflict with your game-theoretic honor framework all that much. Given that human nature truly work as you describe, then we could say that human society truly should be organized as you described. You're already making claims about human nature, which you likely think are true, and deriving consequences from them. It's already pretty close to the "natural law" method.

All that said, you're right that there's a tension between the very general nature of the realist framework and the very embedded and particular duties and interests of any actual agent. But that doesn't mean that it's only for preference manipulation; I think it's also very useful to give us a shared grammar to partake in the very talks and negotiations you're proposing.

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TK-2042's avatar
TK-2042
4h

Cool but if moralfagging gets guys pussy why shouldnt they do it

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