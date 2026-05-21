As a temporary cessation of consciousness I tend to see sleep as terminus of one contiguous length of wakeful life, and so the next waking state as the start of a new phenomenological Self—kind of in the same way peepo say teleportation kills you.

Jordan Peterson is a splendid man—though admittedly I know next to nothing about him other than that the initial set of lectures he did on Jung et al that made him famous were exactly what I needed to forge through a real bitch of a month— and that the same trick has since proven replicable in lots of other months every bit as bitchy although in very different keys, which is frankly all the vindication the good doctor needs in my book. Anyone still kvetching over ambiguity in his metaphysical commitments is not a serious person, and people who make fun of him for e.g. crying or doing other old man shit are 100% going to go through way more embarrassing deteriorations at that age but without the millions of people looking up to them and caring about their life outcomes. Having said that I also kind of suspect Andrew Taint raped his daughter which is my conspiracy theory as to what ackshully rekt him—more specifically, that she got over it way faster than he did and mb went back to being friends with AT after? idk like obviously it’s all pure speculation so take it or leave it, but that’s kind of the only thing that reads to me as plausible as having undid someone like JP.

The Fedora Atheists were correct about 90% of shit and mostly collapsed due to a combo of Obongo’s religiosity gutting the prestige of libtard secularism + 2010s feminism being particularly retarded and cancerous + being unaesthetic cheetoh wozniak types and so triggering precognitive foreclosure. But the only shit about them in retrospect I disagree with is their reductive sneering scientism as well as cheesefaced engineering major contempt for epistemic seriousness and the ability to nimbly code switch into a mythopoetic register to more effectively debate, translate, or scale. Other than that they were right about pretty much everything important and for at least a generation bodied American Protestantism.

Marilyn Monroe was obviously right about handling her at her worst, articulating a singularly potent sentiment that every capable neurodivergent person feels the truth of in their molars and seems to circle around constantly, but because it got appropriated so deeply by adventurously-maned lumpenprole Elder Millennial hicklibs who popped oxy like Tic-Tacs the quote by the end of Obama’s first term had become so semiotically tainted it could only be spoken of as farce, depriving the neurodivergent of a portable and high-status mythic compression that would have done far more for us than any of the silly bullshit ackshully designed to help.

I find authentic Mexican food pretty disgusting and Chipotle a lot more tasty.