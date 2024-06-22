The Walt Right

The Walt Right

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Rajeev Ram's avatar
Rajeev Ram
Jun 22, 2024

*ahem, ahem* [gets ready to speak in MLK voice]: "I have a dream that, one day, the world will accept that an autistic, semi-polygamous Alt-Righter who makes genius music videos; and a well-bred 2nd generation Tamilian faggot-chad who nerds out about esoteric algebraic theorems; can, indeed, be BFFs. I have a dream that their commonalities – being frustrated late-Millennials, born and raised in the American Southwest, with 95%ile openness, and hatred of longhouse morality – should be exalted and that their brotherhood shall be publicly celebrated without ostracism or sanction. I have a dream that they would find a common cause in mercilessly tearing apart the Civil Rights regime, and in bringing a liberating breath once again the to BarstoolBro forces of this beautiful country we call America..."

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Ancient Problemz's avatar
Ancient Problemz
Jun 22, 2024

I have also considered privatized marriage contracts but this will quickly erode due to hardwired sympathy for women. They prefer to work outside of formal authority which is why rape has been replaced by more nebulous sexual assault, why women often take to social media or whisper rather than using the legal system to adjudicate justice. The legal system will cave to their pressure. Wherever there is formal power, women will find a way through the informal. This is not a criticism. It’s a compliment. I respect the ability.

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