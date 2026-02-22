The Walt Right

The Walt Right

IceFl4re -
10m

Well the problem is you need cheap carcasses of people to fight China and Iran though.

I told you before when push comes to shove American military tradition has always been about "Bum rush & overwhelm the enemy with mass in attrition warfare", and this has been consistent since Grant era. All of America's biggest wars eventually came from here

(Mass = Sure it's tech, industry, logistics, food, ammo, weapons, gear, planes, tanks, artillery, heavy weapons etc - but all of it also includes personnel as well.)

All of America's failures in wars always stems from being prevented to bum rush (eg. Vietnam = The US can't invade North Vietnam, Afghanistan = No conscription means volunteer only means no bum rush, etc). US Army counterinsurgency manual literally says you need approx at least 20 soldiers per 1K population

This is the biggest miscalculation of Hanania & DLA types (thank god).

-------

The thing about high incel rates & birthrate decline though is that in practice, the biggest factor in willingness to fight war or assert dominance (country wise) is actually mothers who don't want her little Timmy to die in a war, so

-------

I actually prefer to just use the incels for something useful, even if it means blocking the Left from gaining power by pushing for reparations and the like. Because if there aren't enough low & mid status men hysterical Puritans WILL takeover and it will return back to wokeism or worse because the men who's left will be the liberal cishajnal men cucked by their wives. Aryan Question

Rob
18m

Akshully sexual dimorphism has been decreasing in humanity's lineage over time

