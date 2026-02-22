No, I’m not saying deathcamps and such—calm your tidders.

tl;dr is Western Civilization has started to accumulate far too many surplus males, and basic human dignity obliges the state to offer all such niggas a clean and honorable exit in accordance with masculine phenomenology of honor.

Just hear me out and I suspect that you’ll agree with me by the end of this disquisition.

And if you don’t then you’re a thoroughly wretched human being.

The Issue At Hand

So let’s begin by reviewing the current numbers against historic norms.

A little over a third of Gen Z boys are incels , compared to roughly a fourth of male Millennials in their prime and 15-20% of Gen X / Boomers (and probs also Silent).

Postwar America appears to have had one of the lowest incel rates in history at around 15%, achieving this through an ultra-egalitarian slut shaming regime that aggressively foreclosed womanly optionality and stigmatized dalliances / hooking with quasi-Victorian levels of severity, likely also granting procreative access to men who should have been denied it hence Boomers being sort of retarded.

Before the postwar era the civilizational norm across most settled agricultural societies was approximately 25-30%, but incel-coded grievance was basically unheard of since A) prostitution was rampant and a lot of times less stigmatized, occasionally even reaching a comparable proportion of the girl population with much blurrier lines against normal relationships (see the Diary of Samuel Pepys or modern Zoomettes); and B) society offered nonprocreative men a veritable bevy of socially legible exit options that promised either some modicum of dignity in celibacy or a throw of the dice on campaign or at sea or as a settler on the far frontier / prairie / steppe and thus potentially all the Taíno cunny one can eat.

In paleolithic / early neolithic societies as well as those with rampant polygamy you see the incel rate climbing to a high of roughly 60%—as well as low paternal investment, far higher rates of ambient violence, unstable property norms, and shockingly ubiquitous bride capture that seems to have had quite a potent impact on the female psyche, hence your gf very earnestly informing you and also all your predecessors that they made her cum harder / feel more safe than Anyone Ever

But anywho here’s a sociological survey chart that might prove interesting to chickies in my audience born 1975-1990 who as a consequence cream they jeans to such things:

Point is the issue isn’t that the incel rate is “too high” per se, as civilization has metabolized comparable or higher levels of carnal inequity on numerous occasions.

Nor is it about ”technology” in any monotonic sense given the above chart suggests the OkCupid era may have actually broadened Millennial sexual access to world historic levels, the incel rate dropping all the way to ~12% before Tinder precipitated a surge in inequity well past the agricultural-industrial norm to a degree that every year seems more and more likely to eventually converge with and maybe exceed paleolithic levels.

Which on the main is an entirely splendid and eugenic thing, to be clear—it may well have been Tinder specifically that saved Gen Alpha from becoming a cumcoddled mongoloid lumpencohort a la Boomers.

The problem is we ratcheted it back up basically overnight without even attempting to offer low status men something decently comparable to traditional exit options.

What are the exit options available to your everyday humdrum Zoomer boy?

Gooning / Weed / Fortnite—AKA pacification

Ideological extremism / shooting Charlie Kirk in the face—AKA radicalization

Maybe gig economy minimalism / vanlife for the more agentic—AKA atomization

…all of which pretty clearly suck ass compared to e.g. being a pirate or conquistador or even a monk for that matter because none of them involve concerted male effort toward a collectively dignifying end, with the closest options on hand as a rule involving glowies.

Now it goes without saying the hyper-agentic lone wolves among them have plenty of great options to go fuck the world in its asshole and ascend, but that’s mb 5% of them; most are clearly followers by nature whether by dint of circumstance or disposition, and that means we kind of just need to treat them like girls in how we talk about their capacity to act independently of immediately salient incentive structures, which as it stands are driving loads of them to gradually just Give Up and become sort of useless.

Which of course is the preferred equilibrium state of managerial liberalism, given A) this makes it trivial to moralize the sexless male’s subaltern caste; B) young single men are fairly cheap as social deadweight provided you clamp down on their lust / aggression; C) it aligns with the material objectives of feminism; and most importantly D) it helps draw an arbitrary ontological border around the modern dating market as something functionally off-limits for polite discussion—or at a minimum so déclassée as to make most women / normies suspect you yourself are an incel the moment it’s brought up thanks to hypersalient precognitive status heuristics that quite politely epistemically foreclose all such discussion in a self-sealing closed loop of impression management and wishful thinking and defection-optimized game theoretic quicksand.

That equilibrium is by and large locked in, being both metadiscursively hypersalient and devoid of any meaningful avenue for redress of grievances—male grievance of course being ontologically illegitimate ipso facto in late modern liberal democracy, which will always and everywhere parse it foremost as a potential vector of harm against women, even decades after institutional parity and amidst unambiguous female dominance of traditionally masculine hard power modes in urban Zoomers.

To label this regime Orwellian would be charity—the proper adjective is Lovecraftian.

Less because bitches be Cthulhu though and more because their obstinance obliges us to mythopoetically theoryCraft some way to still Love them, the normie man’s method de jour usually being some heuristic in the vein of Take women seriously but not literally.

Which is all well and good when the object’s just fuckin em, but proves pestiferous at times when litigating issues of the day since basically all chicks upon hearing Tinder trebled the incel rate respond with rolling eyes and something blah blah entitled.

The issue here is women are a resource—as are men, obviously, though less for anything first-order sexed like our cum and more for muscle / agency / the ability to watch scary movies without getting scared during or e.g. talk about a society’s human resources in a dispassionate game theoretic register instead of pigheadedly moralizing away the entire-ass kit and caboodle. If a guy has none of that shit he’s worthless / should die, whereas a chick basically always has her womb + hot and sexy pussy (and feets!), and attending to that demographic arithmetic is literally just a basic part of rulership.

But womenfolk don’t think in such terms and tend to just make everything a Lana song where any way of talking with a whiff of not celebrating womanly optionality will register to her precognitively as Gross or Mean or Evil, which means you’re stuck in Incel Auschwitz from the get-go. And so you lie and pretend to believe in all these stupid gay faggoty spooks like “human rights” or the notion that all men and woman are “equal” morally and thus entitled to symmetrical dignity as “humans.”

…which first of all is operatively impossible given literally all moral judgments are trivially downstream of precognitive status and ingroup / outgroup weighting.

…and more importantly belies the fact that incels are a clear Girardian scapegoat class who absorb all social animus pursuant to sex and dating and status hence it feeling really fucking good to shit on incels the same way it feels loverly when a black person agrees with you on account of America’s civic religion worshipping blackpeepo.

But quite unlike all other scapegoats note we never purge or pogrom the incel—because, in fact, we sorely need him around, as his suffering (and the post hoc moralization thereof) is precisely what legitimizes the broader regime.

The incel gives women an archetype to absolve them of guilt over e.g. setting their height filter to 6’2 despite never being even half so picky IRL simply because height is the easiest and most salient variable in the ontologically homosexual swipe app that architecturally ensures most chicks these days choose their lovers exactly like a twink.

He personifies the inchoate messy “harm” potential of male aggregative heuristics, lending institutions like OpenAI a broadly legible excuse for asymmetrically doling out epistemic foreclosure and management-driven dialectics against incel-coded men many times more aggressively than they’ll ever police e.g. antiwhite grievance politics from blacks, which the reader will recall in 2020 incinerated half the country.

Most importantly, he lets midstatus guys signal value by adopting opinions opposite his own whilst kicking him at every opportunity—a practice most women and Republifat girldads and oldpeepo and for sure all of you fags reward super splendiferously which btw is also what makes that aforementioned collective action problem functionally unsolvable in any universe even halfway resembling our own.

Because the extant order needs the incel’s suffering.

Because the incel is the Omelas Child.

A Better Path

So if you ackshully believe in muh liberal democracy then you kind of just need to ban Tinder and force the bitches back on OkCupid so as to stop the Puss Latifundia from eviscerating the middle stratum every vigorous republic depends on.

But that will never happen for reasons already enumerated—thank God!

The future is plutocratic oligarchy a la Carthage brought about through institutional hollowing via Hirschman Exit (already the trend in Zoomer boys) as well as widespread realization that rules are power acting and price in noncompliance.

Most likely outcome of that?

The equilibrium still holds—but as the incel rate climbs to 60% highly asymmetric and overtly polygynous unions start becoming the default—particularly as socially retrograde Gen X and Elder Millennial women age out of cultural significance while the country grows browner by the day, such that performative symmetry goes from obligate outside Florida to socially advantaged to an alternative lifestyle to itself taboo.

And if I’m honest I don’t really mind that future in my heart of hearts.

That said I ackshully do quite like the idea of monogamous pair bonding in theory, which if we’re not banning Tinder kind of just does in a really straightforward way require a significantly lower population of surplus males.

Some big-ticket reasons for this:

Feminine desire is activated more than anything by preselection, and undermined most by a scarcity mindset… which means of course that male-adverse shifts in the dating market tend to precipitate maladaptive feedback loops menfolk must consciously avoid falling into (without looking conscious since that too is unsexi)

Thanks to chicks pissing they birth control pills into the water supply and turning the frogs gay the average man now has significantly lower free testosterone levels than his gramps who if you check your high school year book probably looks 35. Meanwhile modern chicks will frequently look 14 well into their thirties which is obv hot and sexy esp compared to all the librariany dyke-lookin bihs your grandpa was fuckin, the upshot of which is that women are objectively just hotter relative to men now than they were in the past because we’re both a lot more neotenous.

Probs as a consequence of the last point, the rate of nonperformative lesbianism in attractive and feminine young girls has absolutely exploded in Zoomettes relative to Millennials—this isn’t your mother’s dykery, oldpeepo!

Meanwhile most women no longer depend on men for protection or provisioning, making they pussies less prone to backsolving for limerence around logistics.

Thanks to all of the above, scripts around female yearning for men have gradually faded from the culture, while scripts around male yearning for women completely exploded in Millennials until hitting stack overflow in Zoomer boys, turning shit photonegative such that earnest affection toward women seems almost absurd

Meanwhile the attitude de jour in Zoomettes toward any man who can’t do shit for her is vague annoyance that occasionally phases into fairly blistering contempt

The system, again, is self-sealing—can’t be attacked on its own terms; if anything heals from your attacks… so we’ll treat it like an undead foe in an RPG and heal it.

…specifically by euthanizing the Omelas Child.

So what does that look like?

I think the Canadian MAID system is a promising starting point.

With legal and frictionless euthanasia a lot of the lads would take care of the problem of their own volition. Throw in some social engineering and you’ll see legit cascades.

Thing is all meaningful shifts also relieve pressure from the system, each fleet of phonebooths yet another Cannae gifting leverage to all fellers still alive.

Their Scipio would turn to Shirley Jackson—or I guess just decimation—and then to more baroque configurations of carrots and sticks. Deathbed hookers in Hawaii, Taino cunny quite Kawaii, the possibilities abound!

Though perhaps a better option is war—which works rn if ur a Jew specifically, but for anyone else just seems kinda gay at the moment until Taiwan kicks off in earnest.

And while I’m hardly sure the Isle of Fabrication needs their arms—or tbh even could put them to use—that’s pretty plainly not the point here!

The point’s that sky turned black electric. That channel turned to vapor. Those several million sideways slits slicked up with gratitude and fear...

It goes in smooth as shit, kid.

Like a straw in Boba tea.

So suck that tapioca up and fucking chew on it.

You’ll almost certainly die, of course—should really go without saying.

…but assuming you don’t?

Then know whoever—whatever—you leave as, you very definitely won’t come back an “incel,” and that’s however we define it.

Such a Lovecraftian aspersion, that.

Impervious to argument… and everything, really.

Except, perhaps, making bae call you that shit whilst you slide in and out of her cunt.

Reroute the rune to wring the pear, and soon it’s clitoris contra longhouse—

only you’re the one undead now, which is what we liches call love-craft.

Orthogonal to heaven, but a much better exit than dead.

At least for those ascending on to lich… which if you can get there why’d you need to get there in the first place, weirdo nigga?

Blame minmaxing? Or idk mb it’s all secretly a roguelike.

In any case, most men stay stuck at zombie, which means to honor them sans war or syringe we’d need the Emperor of Incels Elon Musk with his resplendent pregnant Incel Harem to lead his kind—my kind, eternally—to Mars.

Funding rockets full of zoomettes with his cringe electric cars.

To our oxide home for Incel Harems, safe among the stars.

So if you spurn my thesis even now I hope your mom gets SARS.

And that’s the long and short of it.

—WB