The Walt Right

The Walt Right

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Rajeev Ram's avatar
Rajeev Ram
Apr 24, 2025

Walt Bismarck is more than a person. He is a medium in and of itself, and through that medium, a message to the world. A spectacle of psychic consciousness that avails himself to those who are willing.

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D. Vaughnrohrer's avatar
D. Vaughnrohrer
Apr 24, 2025

A lot of your ideas are very smart and worth engaging with but I feel implored to analyze this more like a damn postmodern poem than a think piece because of all these chronically online psuedo-buzzwords and meandering around any semblance of a structured argument. At least in the first half, stopped reading after that.

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