I n the beginning, there was Voice But before the beginning,

only throats and teeth and breath. Barks ripping through wet air.

Hoots rolling over branches slick with dew.

A short sharp shriek when the tall grass shivers wrong.

A long and rising call that hastens breath and thickens blood.

A steady hum pressed into fur and skin when the dark feels endless. Firelight on knuckles. Fingers splayed with palms held open.

Eyes wide, catching a flicker. Shoulders tight now; nostrils flared.

Sweat cooling on the spine, thick black earth squelching underfoot. That iron-salt scent of fear. Milk-warm breath on a child’s cheek. Her growl. You feel it in your teeth before it’s heard. Breath touching breath. Heat near enough to taste.

Speech rose from that heat like smoke from a kill.

The mouth learned its cunning, tongues striking teeth and finding shape amidst the air.

Breath that once meant only warning or hunger at last bent into pattern.

Sound became braided with beat became braided with memory braided with flame.

They learned to speak in rhythm because rhythm does not die.

Marrow cracked and fat would hiss in the coals as through the smoke a voice leaned into the darkness and named the hunt and the river and the ridge and the wolf that took the brother, words falling into cadences that carried them beyond the night.

And as the children swayed with them and warriors nodded along the very strongest of stories began to fix themselves more lastingly in pulse and song and sinew.

The elders kept the past in their lungs, their chests like vaults and throats the vault-doors guarding names of long-dead fathers, debts of blood, and safest paths through winter passes.

And when they spoke they summoned the dead to sit among the living.

A strong voice could make cowards brave.

A soft voice, still a trembling child.

A fierce voice, rally scattered shrieking throngs to crack a spear-wall.

A man whose words struck true could command.

A woman whose song eased pain could bind a tribe.

To speak then was to gather—to draw the disparate into a ring and for a moment make strangers kin. Breath crossed the space between bodies and stitched them all together.

Silence was exile.

A man who lost his voice would lose his hold.

A woman unheard, drift to the cold dark edge of firelight.

To be voiceless was to thin and blur and disappear into the trees.

And for three hundred millennia—through frost and drought and flood, through birth-cry and death-rattle, through sumptuous feast and wretched famine—man’s voice was all he needed.

Then a scratch of reed against clay.

And records differ as to whether it was Prometheus or Pandora who got there first, but either way it had to have felt at least a little like theft.

Because the story no longer required the storyteller’s body—could leave the mouth now to ossify into something thin and cold and bloodless that outlived breath itself and persisted through time without any warmth of a chest behind it.

Some would have called it sorcery. Many more would have resented the way the air in the room began to change. How authority grew colder, more distant, less easily tested.

For when a tale lives only in voice, the young have no choice but to mind their elders, and to succeed at anything in life must sit and listen. The elder is both gate and key; his memory is his muscle as much as his prestige.

When words settle into marks that gate loosens; a tablet, after all, may be carried,

and scrolls hidden, and an etching studied far beyond the minder’s eye.

Thus began the long displacement.

The cadence of speech lengthened as sentences found measure and thoughts began to at first individuate and then march in increasingly complex formations through time.

The oral hero—quick of tongue, hot of blood, master of presence—yielded ground to the quiet scribe and careful clerk and monk bent over vellum, while the sort of mind more fond of interior rehearsal than embodied performance discovered its kingdom.

Youths could now learn from texts without kneeling. A father’s story could be checked against the parchment record. A son might know what the patriarch does not.

Between the sexes change was subtler, as while under the oral regime it had been personal gravitas and immediate strength of presence that weighed most heavily, script and papyrus advantaged men inclined to withdraw and study and accumulate.

Meanwhile new corridors of influence emerged for women of higher orders, whose letters now shaped courts through correspondence, while even humbler households became sites of mediation between spoken command and written instruction.

Whereas far beyond the household, writing made possible something altogether new: complex trade, layered law, bureaucratic hierarchy, high culture—all abstract modes of social governance stable and efficient enough to scale far past the point at which the human mind stops being able to meaningfully process others as real people.

The letter could travel where the body could not, and so birthed civilization.

Yet still the written word was scarce and sacred and slow, and for nearly ten centuries gathered like cobwebs across the monasteries of Christendom, eternally a slipshod thing cloaked in gold leaf with a certain stench of dust and wax.

And in the cloisters they did learn,

That script could bind the will of men.

That ink could freeze a living tongue;

that law could live outside the flesh.

The word became stone without a quarry;

the line became a ladder and dividing wall.

And then the written Word was capitalized,

such that scripture itself became sovereign.

To read was to commune without a priest; to write was to rival kings.

The tongue, once ruled by breath and bone

Now bent to rhythm, line, and tone

Since scribes inscribed what voice had sown

Now youths could read things none had known

And so the world grew text-bound.

And then—clack.

Clack-clack.

Clack.

The press.

Movable type shattered monopoly. Gutenberg’s Bible (1455) did not merely circulate scripture; it multiplied the conditions for dissent. By 1500, some 20 million volumes had been printed in Europe. By 1600, perhaps 150 to 200 million. Information density surged, while reproducibility weakened once-hegemonic truth regimes.

Literacy diverged along confessional lines. In the most urbanized Protestant regions of northern Europe, male literacy approached 60–70% by the seventeenth century, sometimes higher. Female literacy trailed but rose steadily. In Catholic southern Europe, meanwhile, rates lagged—often 20–30% in comparable regions—constrained by clerical gatekeeping and weaker emphasis on individual scriptural engagement.

The theological dispute masked a vastly more consequential divide in epistemics. Print culture enforced standardization; rewarded indexing and cross-reference and marginalia. It fostered private interpretation, and in doing so made anomaly visible.

Centuries later the philosopher Thomas Kuhn would formalize the pattern: normal systems accumulate contradictions until the framework snaps. Copernicus displaced Ptolemy. Newton displaced Aristotle and then Einstein, Newton. Galen and his humors yielded to modern anatomy. And print made such reversals scalable.

Ink fixed speech and imposed hard intractable standards on thought.

Margins bred dissent—and then, increasingly, revolution.

Footnotes sharpened dispute and so gave us ideology.

Commerce followed essentially the same rails. Contracts standardized, double-entry bookkeeping spread, and the merchant and artisan classes rose as cities outpaced countryside. A literate middle stratum thickened—especially in the Protestant north.

Print favored systematizers, record-keepers, and abstractionists—those disciplined enough to endure long chains of argument—further hamstringing the performative and eroding any myth sustained only by memory, such that charisma at this point was starting to look like an increasingly hollow asset unbacked by citation.

Generational tension ramped up as youths armed with printed texts could now easily out-argue their elders, while the first inklings of class consciousness began to emerge amongst the ascendant bourgeoisie, who every year grew both more contemptuous of the feudal elite still ruling over them and more capable of asserting their interests, such that functional decision-making authority began to diffuse far more widely across Europe’s markets and bureaucracies and rapidly expanding states.

At last the Age of Breath had yielded in totality to the Age of Ink.

And then steam.

And then rail.

Then wire.

Telegraph:

Stop.

Compress.

Send.

Language thinned to its skeleton. Articles dropped. Adjectives stripped. Everywhere meaning was hammered into cost-per-word bursts, urgency priced by the character.

Battle won stop

President shot stop

Market falls stop

Newspapers:

Daily outrage.

Serialized ideology.

Shared simultaneity.

A man could wake in Manchester, know what burned in Paris, then read about a strike in Chicago before the ash cooled. This world had a pulse now, and it beat in columns.

Mass literacy rose toward saturation, hovering for younger cohorts near or above 90% in Britain, Germany, and the northern United States by the century’s end. The printed word was no longer elite ornament so much as inescapable industrial substrate.

Mass literacy correlated with:

Declining fertility.

Rising radicalism.

Organized labor.

Class consciousness.

Party politics.

Meanwhile the factory itself taught a new grammar, its assembly lines and interchangeable parts precipitating concomitant changes in cognition.

Language grew plainer—direct, portable—as heuristics replaced epics and slogans sermons. A thought had to fit on a leaflet; an argument, survive a crowded street.

Iteration accelerated. Modular thinking spread. Ideas could be detached from their origin now—reassembled and redeployed—because thought itself had gone industrial, and reached its maximally efficient and diachronically compulsive incarnation.

Which of course is when the hum starts.

And at first it’s barely there:

a filament warming, coil catching, whisper braided into static.

And then: a Voice.

Not in the room, mind—

not across the hearth,

or at the pulpit,

and certainly not the town square—

but just over there in the wall, see?

As if the plaster itself had learned to breathe.

A salesman’s baritone slips through lath and lime.

A crooner leans clear across the continent and swaggers into your kitchen.

The table quiets as father twists the dial with two careful fingers and mother stills the spoon in the pot, the children transfixed upon the tube like some great talking ember.

The voice is near—a hell of a lot more so than ink ever was.

Closer than the newspaper folded on the stoop.

Closer than the sermon printed and handed out.

Closer than the pamphlet passed hand to hand.

It cracks. Breathes. Laughs.

Scolds.

And increasingly these days—in a low and patient register—consoles.

You hear his swallow between sentences and intake of breath, and then before it’s even a thought register a discomfiting tremor in the chest of a man you’ll never meet.

OH, THE HUMANITY!

Print expected posture. Print demanded decoding. Print rewarded patience.

This does not. No schooling required, no margin notes, and no gatekeeper at the door.

…or at least none you notice.

What matters is that grandmother can listen. The factory hand can listen, and also the child and the drunk and the banker—each one of them can listen.

Which means authority warms again!

…only this time it’s no longer the messy and embodied warmth of an elder in the circle so much as the ruthlessly calculated heat of the transmitter.

Which means a single throat now outruns a thousand parish halls.

…and the mayor’s speech now fades beneath the national broadcast.

…and your local pastor is competing with some velveteen stranger three states away.

…all of whom fare better than the poor embattled schoolmarm, whose meticulously composed lesson plan dissolves like a sugar lick beneath the sponsor’s jingle.

And so power concentrates, and rapidly, because where humanity’s first oral culture depended on proximity, its second requires only signal—and signal scales.

One to many. One to millions.

The fire returns, now optimized for the world of Freud and Marx.

And everyone sits around it, same as before.

Even when they aren’t able to move.

Even when the sky is gray and factories silent and banks all shuttered and you don’t get to have butter anymore and the breadlines jut like ribs along the street.

The radio always stayed on.

And when the numbers fell and hopes shrank to nothing, that voice fucking mattered.

Together we can rise again, he said, as with enough hard work and willpower even the humiliated can stand tall. Because humiliated though we may be, we’re not at all weak, and never HAVE been weak—only wounded, still aching even today from the betrayal of friends and perfidy of those we long protected. But make no mistake: together we’ll restore our dignity and reclaim our destiny! We’ll not endure the mockery of corrupt and decadent fools much longer—not if we lock arms with pride and refuse to stop marching, forever onward! I’ll lead you in that march until the day I leave this earth, comrades, so long as you never stop believing in me—and believing in yourselves!

Across the Atlantic it was much the same story: My friends… he’d murmur, as intimate as any confession, You’ve been misled by financiers and false prophets! The common man was cheated of his due! But we’ll cleanse this system—restore Christian virtue to the public square, and defend the worker against godless elites! Stay with me, friends. Stay faithful!

Alas, some trees are chopped for tinder before they’re permitted to bare fruit.

My friends… the President began, seated by a fireplace most listeners would never see upon a chair the press made sure to never let them know exists, I want to talk for a few minutes with the people of the United States about banking… You see, there is nothing to fear but fear itself. And I promise you, we’re going to get through this together. Rest assured: your government is hard at work, because your confidence is our currency. And we will endure.

One voice. Millions listening.

Then the war ended and TV flickered on—“Good evening, America…”

Each night we’d gather in the living room and Dad would settle into his chair, loosen his tie a bit. Then Mom would smooth out her skirt and tell us not to sit too close to the screen or we’d fry our brains. And then the set would warm up slow, that soft glow blooming in the dark like a little electric hearth…

And there he was.

A man in a real nice suit. Hair combed back just right. Smile steady. Hands folded on the desk like he meant business... I liked him cause he never shouted—never lost his temper or acted confused. Just looked straight at you and told you what was going on.

About the bomb. About new highways stretching clear across the country. About those poor colored folks—uh, African Americans—having trouble again down South.

He always made it make sense.

And then after the news there’d always be a little song.

🎵 Woke up happy, fresh and clean… Brightest shine you’ve ever seen!

Smart moms choose it; that’s enough! Blank Slate means that you’re good stuff! 🎵

You couldn’t help but hum it. Mom did, and so did the lady next door.

Then Dad would lean back and Mom would bring in the TV trays with our dinners in those neat little aluminum compartments—turkey in one square, peas in another, and then a brownie tucked in the corner. On the screen the families were always a little cleaner and brighter than ours. The wives had perfect hair. The husbands wore hats and all worked downtown. Problems lasted half an hour and always ended with a hug.

It felt right.

I mean, at school they had us practice duck-and-cover sometimes in case the Russians ever dropped the bomb. We’d all crawl under our desks then; fold our hands behind our necks. But I figured if it ever really happened the man on TV would tell us first.

Things were just simpler then. In church basements and PTA meetings and backyard barbecues, people used the same words: Freedom. Opportunity. Responsibility.

We’d heard them enough times to know how they sounded.

And if something unpleasant happened, it was explained. Handled. When anything complicated came up, it was simplified. You didn’t have to worry too much about it.

Because the man in the suit never looked frightened. Never seemed uncertain.

Not once.

And because he came into every living room at the same time every night, it felt like the whole country was listening together. Same story, same tone… the same America.

Whenever Dad switched it off, though, the set would give a little hum as the picture shrank down to a dot and disappeared… though sometimes, after the room went dark,

it felt like it was humming, still warm enough to feel like everything would be alright.

Until the dial twists and AM crackles and you hear that fuckin laugh of his—half bark and half brass knuckle—and you thank God there’s finally a voice willing to say all the shit that everyone else won’t. One who doesn’t sand the edges or apologize.

“Let me tell you something, folks…”

The rhythm is different now—faster, punchier. The laugh track is gone.

In its place: callers. Real ones. Angry ones. Giddy ones.

The host swats some down and lifts others up. Jingles crash in as sponsors slide between rants about elites and professors and feminists and the evening news.

The FCC had loosened its grip; Fairness Doctrine gone the way of the Gold Standard. The guardrails were off now, and highway full.

Power tilts.

No longer just three networks and a few solemn men in gray suits. Now there are a thousand throats at once, while a man with enough volume in his throat can bypass the newsroom entirely. He doesn’t need editorial approval—only ratings.

In offices and construction sites and pickup trucks idling at red lights, men begin speaking in a new private dialect—dittoheads, they call themselves—learning how to name enemies, flip frames, mock the smirk of concern and the shuffle of bad faith.

They begin to sense that the narrative isn’t fixed—and that it might could be gainfully contested should that voice in the wall ever get thoroughly rebutted by another voice.

And suddenly politics feels like a locker room again.

The papers still print, of course, and network hosts smile just as brightly as ever.

But somewhere between the traffic report and gold coin ads, the twentieth-century monoculture starts to crack like cheap drywall.

Anyway.

You need to get off the computer now—I have to make a call.

Remember how the modem used to shriek?

Shit sounded like something born wrong.

eeee-eee-kkk-krrrrr…

You had to wait. You had to listen to the machine negotiate… and then finally the page appeared, line by line. Black text on white. Links in blue. Forums nested inside forums.

You could argue for hours—paste whole paragraphs of Nietzsche and nobody blinked.

You could post a white paper one day and schizophrenic manifesto in Comic Sans the next and the thread would just continue.

Because at least for the first stretch back then it was mostly all weirdos—gamers, fetishists, autodidacts with too much time. But the soil was rich; something growing.

The atheists were sharp and libertarians sharper. 4chan swelled with lengthy threads litigating the merits of Austrian economics and evolutionary psychology and before long race science, jagged chains of citations sprawled out like barbed wire around autismos fencing merrily with riddles and slurs and inside jokes. The memes formed like spores—then spread and mutated and buried themselves in images that seemed like jokes even to their creators until suddenly they weren’t.

And here’s the thing: online, hierarchy scrambled. The shy kid could write a takedown that circled the globe; the dropout compile a spreadsheet that embarrassed a senator. The lonely could find their tribe at 3 a.m.

Status detached from geography and power from pedigree—at least for a while.

Though another major part of that was YouTube.

Suddenly you didn’t need a network studio anymore—only a webcam and microphone and upload button, which meant the teenage gamer could now become a broadcaster; the grad student a bona fide public intellectual; the fitness guy atop his own personal lifestyle empire. The platform rewarded charisma, regularity, and persona, and soon its comment section was a rolling plebiscite, subscriptions replacing editorial boards.

Authority decentralized from institutions—then re-centralized in a separate register based more on personality. One-to-many returned, but now anyone could be the one.

Then Twitter and its 140 characters—compression weaponized as a positive good.

Journalists, politicians, celebrities, nobodies, every one of them on the same timeline.

Soon the clapback and ratio were currencies of humiliation, while trending topics juiced controversy for clicks and severely exacerbated political polarization.

In its best moments, the platform felt like a permanent agora;

in its worst moments, the most wretched of panopticons..

Because it made reputation real-time, such that a stray sentence could cost you a job and a joke could become a headline… which because the archive was searchable meant also that in practice the mob was always summonable.

Real power flowed through retweets.

And if the early internet scrambled hierarchy, social media re-layered it in new forms. Follower counts became status markers and verification badges a mode of aristocracy—though a lot less so, I’d hazard, on the normie apps.

Friendster felt like a high school hallway with better lighting.

Myspace let you pick your song and rank your friends and drench your page in glitter. Status was becoming aesthetic now, and the cool kids usually stratified by Taste—demonstrated here via custom HTML and top eights and playlists.

Facebook.

Clean. Blue.

College-only at first.

Real names. Real photos.

Public-facing relationship status.

Pokes and Farmville and The Wall.

Now you could see who was dating whom—who got invited and who didn’t. Sometimes you could practically see the whole party from your dorm room.

Visibility became leverage and embarrassment searchable, while memory stopped being a local and relational thing and became a lot more permanent and concrete. And as Millennials embarrassed themselves in public, Gen Z quietly took notes.

And the archive thickened, and remembered—especially when the normies came.

Parents joined. Bosses joined. Your fat aunt joined and immediately made a profile for her recently deceased terrier, Biscuit. You found out audience collapse is a thing—that your college friends and ex-girlfriend and mother and future employer and Biscuit’s restless spirit might all read the same status update. So you stopped posting certain jokes, began to adjust your tone, learned all the words radioactive in mixed company.

You manicured your speech—and maybe, slowly, also your thoughts, as while the early internet had rewarded candor, excess visibility now carried risk. The archive had teeth.

Though the normie influx wasn’t all bad, as it likewise fed the growth of OkCupid for instance with its many hundreds upon hundreds of questions: Do you believe in God?

How often do you want sex? Is jealousy healthy? Should wealth be redistributed?

Unlike modern swipe apps it was actually quite fun—felt kind of like a minigame watching your compatibility percentages ticking upward or down in neat little digits.

It was also society’s first major experiment in transforming attraction into sortable data you can comb through somewhat rigorously in Excel—which believe it or not was actually for a brief and very strange moment an entirely positive sum outcome.

Because profiles on OkCupid were LONG, and instead of reskinning a gay sex app featured a UX deeply consonant with conventional modes of heterosexual courtship, which meant on OkCupid your profile description actually mattered. Wit mattered. Subcultural affiliation mattered. And all of that meant that on occasion dweebs with a razor sharp bio actually could and did outcompete Tall Handsomeface in certain lanes by e.g. presenting themselves as Nerd Alpha or Goth Alpha and genuinely cleaning up within their subculture—hence inceldom never exploding in the late aughts amidst the initial digitalization of dating, during which time rates of sexual activity actually appear to have hovered near world-historic highs. Both men and women benefited from searchable niches, and the long profile era hugely widened everyone’s field.

For a time.

And the rapid influx of girls onto the internet seeded lots of other major platforms—DeviantArt, Etsy, Pinterest, and by far most influentially Tumblr—a realm of pastel gradients, confessions, fandoms, reblogs, and 4chan jokes laundered through irony filters until they emerged suitably anodyne and merchandisable. Meanwhile identity politics began to metastasize in dashboard format while call-out culture found a new home and emotional literacy became feminine status currency du jour, which meant it was in Tumblr soil that the seeds of SJWism and later Wokeism were first germinated.

Meanwhile you started to see a lot of consolidation onto a few major platforms, which before long would prove to be the death of the internet’s Wild West Era.

Reddit centralized discourse. Forums collapsed into subreddits. Upvotes and karma gamified opinion. The agreeable got dopamine while contrarians incurred cognitive load. Soon a front page emerged—curated, yet decentralized enough to feel organic.

Subcultures hardened and vast multitudes of parallel status hierarchies formed—gamers, crustpunk activists, crypto dudes, fitness chicks—-all equally valid under Millennial pluralism, and all broadly legible at a glance.

Because culture had begun to self-consciously launder itself in public view.

And it was somewhere around 2013 that the archive stopped feeling like a trophy case and started feeling instead like a liability.

It emerged the earliest and most conspicuously on Instagram—those square frames, Valencia filters, sunset skin; life cropped and angled and brightened just enough to feel aspirational but not quite unattainable. The feed wasn’t chronological for long;

it became curated—not what happened, but what plays well. Less the event than vibe.

Your girlfriend started photographing everything she ate—and also felt perfectly entitled to your services as personal photographer even when you yourself remained suspiciously absent from her feed. The lens turned outward as womanly identity and self-expression became far less serious and propositional and a lot more aesthetic and affective. The selfie was no longer an artifact of documentation as much as declaration—performative and semiotically dense, its caption less a confession than calibration

For nudes and sexting the fairer sex generally preferred Snapchat, appreciating how the app foregrounded ephemerality itself via autodeletion as default setting, while enjoying those cheeky screenshot notifications as a font of power and validation.

Thing is Snapchat’s rapid proliferation also shifted control over the archive, with girls now being able to disappear sent messages into the aether basically at will, such that memory was now negotiable whereas control over what persisted (and on the flipside, what vanished) became a real source of leverage in dating—especially for women, and especially especially in an era wherein reputation could be summoned in a search bar—that seems to have deeply impacted the norms and assumptions of hetero dating.

One upshot of which is that for the first time since the modem screamed, the internet kind of just stopped remembering shit by default, because Snapchat’s design at the end of the day accomplished something a lot more sinister than protecting tit pics by fatally undermining the architecture of diachronic binding in hetero situationships.

Without a wall or persistent timeline the app consisted exclusively of individuated moments—effectively a woman’s synchronic phenomenology as UX—with the one solitary exception to this being streaks, which admittedly were very delightful while they lasted but altogether quite meaningless the instant they broke.

And so the social world began to split: Public feed for the résumé, private stories for the tribe, and disappearing messages for any of the real shit. The self fragmented into audience-specific layers, until diachronic identity in young people especially began to collapse relative to prior cohorts. What you said last year mattered less than what you were projecting tonight. The feed rewarded immediacy; platforms rewarded presence.

And once that kind of ephemerality was normal, permanence began to look optional.

But anyway, the phone stopped being a phone around here.

Now it was a mirror.

Swipe.

Swipe.

Match.

Hmm...

Unmatch.

Thirty faces in thirty seconds.

Decision in half a heartbeat.

The bar moved into your pocket; the nightclub into your thumb.

No need to approach girls now… or risk literally anything at all, ever, frankly.

No need to hurt anyone’s feelings now, or ever deal with an awkward situation—

if you need to get out of the date just say your grandpa died or something.

He’s six foot two.

He’s not.

Left.

Right.

Push notification. New message.

Typing…

And it’s here the balance shifts.

Because female choice now scales far faster than men’s approach, which means that optionality tilts asymmetrically such that a small percentage of men absorb basically all the attention. The median man competes on far thinner margins, while the median woman receives far and away more inbound than at any prior point in human history.

So markets become more efficient—and as a consequence, a lot more ruthless.

Social capital detaches from locality, such that you’re no longer the best-looking guy at your high school—merely one face among thousands in a radius of ten miles.

The old scripts—courtship, escalation, mutual discovery—compress into seconds.

Risk declines, as does depth. A quiet and ambient frustration begins brewing in men as the rate of male sexlessness shoots from 12% to 35% over the course of a decade, while women increasingly begin to think of “incels” as their chief social adversary.

None of this ever gets foregrounded overtly as a serious issue in the 2010s—it’s many times too déclassé and thus game theoretically daffy for individual men to complain, so midstatus men universally defect, which means the only ones who talk about it are the very least charismatic and erotically deserving sorts of fellow, who on account of also being a Girardian scapegoat class tend to get epistemically foreclosed ipso facto.

Which means this kind of just simmers illegibly in the internet’s assorted ratholes.

The archive might remember, of course—but the feed?

The feed is built to forget.

And it’s somewhere in that tension between permanence and disappearance that the ground begins to soften rather precipitously underneath the feet of the textual world.

Perhaps in another timeline we could have metabolized some of these developments more smoothly—noticed how the first kids raised on iPhones seemed different in important ways and gotten our arms around the situation.

But instead the whole world went inside—

then proceeded to remain there many times longer than was ever necessary.

The streets emptied. The offices closed. The bars went dark.

It was nice.

Except that for the first time in modern memory, proximity itself was now suspect.

Human breath—the original medium of expression—was now biohazard du jour.

And what remained? The almighty screen, of course.

Zoom replaced homeroom. Slack threads replaced hallways. TikTok replaced recess. And as a result a cohort already half-formed in the feed was now sealed fast inside it.

For a few years school was tabs.

Friendship became Discord.

Romance became DMs.

Sex became OnlyFans.

…all of which meant the Zoomer’s—and particularly Low Zoomer’s—rites of passage ended up postponed and their sense of time deeply warped at a highly plastic age.

Because the textual world—the one of offices, institutions, procedural legitimacy— migrated online essentially overnight. Professors lectured into webcams. Politicians livestreamed from basements. Courts went virtual. Work-from-home became default.

And if you weren’t already anchored to that world, it wasn’t especially easy to grab ahold of it in those years—it never is for ANY graduating class entering the workforce and metabolizing 40 hour work weeks and a life not divided into semesters for the very first time, and without that ambient mentoring from people old enough to register as wise but not so old as to seem clueless is absolutely essential for matriculation into genuine serious adulthood. Lots of Zoomers never got that in the way they were supposed to, and that will always be their generational cross to bear.

Which for sure isn’t to say that Zoomers didn’t adapt, because in light of everything they had to deal with they actually pivoted out of it quite fabulously all considered.

Because where the body retreated, the voice still remained.

…only now it was pixelated, and TikTok exploded.

While adults fought on Twitter about case counts and ventilators, the teens of 2020 choreographed dances to sirens and edited each other into skits about lockdown boredom, while their memes about quarantine depression often would go viral far faster than any official health guidance. The algorithm, it seems, didn’t care one whit about viral load—only watch time, which is one of the foremost reasons isolation so severely intensified feed logic—when you aren’t able to gather physically, the best substitute is to gather affectively; when you can’t touch, you at least can perform.

And even when you can’t see the crowd, you can always perform for the algorithm.

But while all that was going on, something else very important had happened quietly—

namely, our civilizational sense of Time had sort of just temporarily collapsed.

Now Monday felt like Thursday. March felt like August. Entire semesters passed without any spatial memory to anchor them. The brain lost its external calendar.

Why does this matter?

Because in textual culture, time is linear.

In an oral-feed culture, time is episodic.

COVID made the latter mode dominant, and events that took place during the pandemic often aren’t recalled as sequences even today so much as affective and relational waves smashing through a murky and inchoate liminal dream state.

BLM summer. Election week. Vaccine discourse. January 6.

Each a trending sound or filter or temporary alignment.

Not one of them debated in sustained prose anymore.

Of course, institutions tried to impose some sense of narrative continuity—think daily briefings, case dashboards, press conferences—but these were executed clumsily and without any real understanding of the Zoomer psyche, Joe Biden presumably thinking his student debt relief plan was the only gesture needed in that direction. But even if institutions had executed well I’m not convinced Zoomers would have internalized it instead of just letting the feed grind it down by a thousand cuts.

This was an information economy, recall, where conspiracies spread alongside dance challenges and mainstream public health guidance became so epistemically Orwellian at points that it permanently alienated a sizeable portion of the Democrat coalition, including crunchy hippie chicks and especially Zoomer boys whose risk calculus around the vaccine was systemically disrespected to such a degree that many of them came to despise Anthony Fauci as fervently as any Ivermectin-chugging Boomer.

And so authority kind of just fragmented in real time.

Which meant that for Zoomers—especially young ones—adulthood itself got deferred.

No prom. No freshman orientation. No summer job. No feeling up the mild-mannered Laotian chick in your Geometry class behind the bleachers. Just screen; scroll; voice.

Which meant in turn that when the world finally did reopen, something about Zoomers was… well, different.

Their executive functioning was lower, clearly. Their anxiety was obviously far higher;

attention span noticeably thinner even than that of Millenials; self-concept even more modular and synchronic and half-consciously performative.

But the feed had never paused, understand.

It had deepened.

And because TikTok had become the primary narrative engine for their cohort during lockdown, oral logic kind of just became Gen Z’s default metadiscursive grammar.

“Okay Boomer” was probably its first big moment—and also the only time I recall in living memory where someone managed to score a clean hit on grandpa. The Boomers usually just sneer at younger cohorts when criticized, but the Zoomers actually got under their skin with that meme and genuinely managed to rattle them in a way their dad and unc never quite could—perhaps a function of both Zoomers and Boomers being deeply non-propositional and vibesy cohorts by disposition, contra the bewildered frustrated rationalism of both Gen X and Millennials.

Anyway, the pandemic didn’t create oral culture, but it absolutely removed the last redoubts of pushback and friction keeping textual culture alive. In the Before Times classrooms had enforced linear argument and offices procedural time and public space embodied consequence, but lockdown suspended all three of those things.

And in their absence, well…

The Feed kind of just became sovereign.

Beneath the 2 a.m. glare of your obsidian Mephistopheles the body lies flat but the mind persists in scrolling as stories seem to rise and crest and vanish all inside the selfsame earthturn, faces appearing and then immediately disappearing. Photographs are wiped from existence, or have their captions edited post-hoc. Whatever happened yesterday might get garbed in an entirely new filter tonight assuming that fits the vibe.

Memory becomes malleable—and not just with a post, but also shared dyadic past… think whole relationships getting reframed in a sentence; entire reputations redrawn with a trending sound. And the archive still exists somewhere, of course—in servers and in screenshots and recordings—but socially? It’s literally all about vibes now.

Because the thing is TikTok doesn’t even wait for you to choose; the algo steers that ship a hell of a lot more precisely than you ever could from the tremor of your thumb and that half-second pause and dilation—then finds precisely what will keep you there.

It optimizes around your preferences—not as you understand them, but in terms of what you subliminally convey to it you want on an instinctual and more subconscious register, such that functionally the algo is kind of just your omniscient digital hetaera—and let’s just say that gal can sure as shit work a noggin.

Short clip.

Hook in the first second.

Music already playing.

Jump cut. Face close.

“Okay but like—”

You didn’t read that.

You felt it.

Trend. Duet. Stitch.

TikTok collapses the distance between speech and reception. It is voice again—not in paragraphs and not in argument, but tone, cadence, and affect. It rewards the spoken. The gestured. The face filling the screen. It privileges rhythm over reason.

One voice calls; another answers—not with citation, but reaction. Not with footnote, but with face. Argument becomes performance and disagreement becomes remix.

This is oral culture logic—not because it lacks technology, but because it restores the salience of personal affect and immediate embodied presence. In a textual world, you could be pinned down and screenshots fossilized your words. Long threads demanded consistency, and you had to defend what you wrote last year. But in the feed world velocity outruns memory. You can delete yesterday and wake up fresh and new.

Say something wild and if it hits, it hits.

If it flops? Irony shields you: “It was satire.” “It was a bit.” “It was for the algorithm.”

Trend. Duet. Stitch.

As sincerity becomes optional identity grows modular—which old people like to call hypocrisy, but it’s literally just responding to the wider incentive structure that comes with the social cost of being wrong now hugely exceeding that of being boring.

Also no one reads the whole thing anymore is the thing—just scroll, feel, and decide, which means that literally no one remembers exactly what you said. What they DO remember is however you made them feel: Anger. Validation. Cringe. Relief.

The cognitive content evaporates until it’s only affect that lingers.

And that’s the heart of oral culture—

receipts blur while vibes sediment, and the algorithm amplifies whichever vibe wins.

Which is how “truth” begins to resemble virality.

which it’s honestly kind of like…

whatever wins, right?

Trend. Duet. Stitch.

Because also it’s not like people “don’t believe in things anymore” or whatever.

Old people just don’t understand the code-switching:

- One tone for the group chat.

- One for Close Friends.

- One for the unc situationship.

- One for Mom and Dad

- One for Bestie

- One for the guy I want to Murder me <3

- One for the public feed.

- One for LinkedIn.

If it gets messy? You archive, soft launch, hard pivot… like you can always come back later on with a better angle once the feed refreshes and the crowd forgets.

It’s fine. Really. No one’s keeping track anymore. Or if they are, they look weird.

Consistency is maladaptive in a liquid space where intensity reads as try-hard and overinvestment as the worst of sins. Nonchalance pretty much always wins there.

You just can’t look pressed.

You just… float.

And it honestly is giving oral culture—

only not in like a cavemen way so much as like group chat.

Also if you’re still writing 2,000-word thinkpieces about this it’s kind of on you

It’s vibes. It’s alignment. It’s coalition.

It’s who’s in the chat and who leaves first and who doesn’t care.

And caring too much? That’s the only real L.

Trend. Duet. Stitch.

So, yeah. In the beginning there was Voice—and now there’s Voice again, except she’s louder, faster, hotter, and most the time gone by morning. Because if you don’t adapt to the times, you just get archived… which is basically the same thing as dying.

lol.

Anyway, relax.

It’s not that deep.

We’re literally just talking.

Right?

Trend. Duet. Stitch.