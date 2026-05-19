BackupMaxxing — Be “friends” with like thirty different girls at once, all of whom you flirt with to whatever extent her boyf can’t crack down on and affords her plausible deniability. Then as “friends” ascend the branch swing / backup guy / rebound ladder by being more emotionally fluent than her retarded normie bf and other dudes who’ll talk to her sans puss expectations while sabotaging her man in oblique ways womyn never imagine are intentional e.g. calling him the wrong name. Otherwise, be patient. Then once a girl on your roster has a fight with her bf make a clean play if you’re a fag or if you’re more morally creative just get her shitfaced / behind closed doors and after Taking her convince her it was all her bf’s fault. Most girls will go along with it, and I’d estimate 20-30% of relationships begin this way. But peepo don’t talk about it.

Exgfmaxxing — Have a bunch of unstable relationships in your twenties so by the time you’re 30 you have a roster of like half a dozen girls or more at any given time who will be FWBs or at least munch cum for Weekend tickets since even wholesome chungus girls don’t feel slutty hooking up with an ex. From what I can gather this seems to be what most moderately sociosexual urban gay men have always done in midlife, and it works much the same with Zoomettes except because of sperm and egg shit you never quite fall out of love with them which can make your AI sonnets a little overwrought.

Ecelebmaxxing—Become internet famous and have sex with your fangirls. The bar for this is higher now than a decade ago in the sense that 2010s Millennial subcultures have fallen to niche sex-segregated Zoomer microcultures and a goyslop feedculture, which means that both the quality and quantity of desirable women in male-coded serious subcultural spaces has collapsed. But on the other hand Zoomettes are just a lot more viscerally impressed by status and fame qua themselves than Millennial gals ever were, which means celebrity yields a lot more frictionless glazing now and a lot fewer contrarian sanctimonious hipster shit tests; nowadays it kind of seems even Millennial girls are pretty amenable to being flown out. Anyway if you do this one you’re going to get in trouble at some point so price that in to everything you do.

Catfishmaxxing — Find some fellow in Switzerland or whatever who looks a little like you except maybe 1-2 points more handsome and who plausibly could be you 3-5 years ago, and use his pics in your profile. Then for the first date pull a Blanche Dubois and meet chickie at a place with bad lighting so she doesn’t see you properly until she has some sauce in her and you’ve rizzed her up a bit. Unless you’re like 100+ lbs fatter than the pic most girls won’t get angry enough to walk away immediately which in practice means that if you have enough game to get her drunk at least you’ll probably smash.

Dorkmaxxing — Go to a nerd convention where there are loads of spergy / weird chicks wandering around shitfaced and try to find one from out of town looking for a good excuse to be slutty. Cosplayers are your best bet as tons of them go together in these little sex and the city covens that egg each other on same way normie women do with nash cock, and if you’re any more masculine than the modal redditor there’s a decent chance you’ll have her back to your room in a matter of minutes. A lot are cheating tho so whatever you do don’t ask about her personal life back home literally at all.

Below are a few significantly more evil strategies for paypigs…