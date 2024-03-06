The Walt Right

The Walt Right

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The Futurist Right
Mar 15, 2024

"In 2015 I was worried that any future children I had would live in a world where their material living standards would suffer strictly for being White. In 2024 I no longer worry about this due to the decline of affirmative action and rapid destigmatization of white identity politics."

- A person who came out of the wokeness of the early 90s only to soon see:

Late night tv savagely mocking it,

Jared Taylor events being covered on C-Span,

The Bell Curve getting a fair airing in the mainstream press,

Biden confessing that 60s libs were soft on crime and insisting that all major parties now agreed that many criminals were irredeemable and needed to be locked up permanently

.., - would've had every reason to feel the same way.

But the anti-woke shift of the 90s wasn't actually sustainable because it was based on nothing solid. It was merely a temporary backlash to a movement that had bitten far more than it could digest and had to lay down in the corner for a moment while it processed it all, and while it's strongest opponents died off. And then by the 2010s it was back with a furious vengeance, and we all know what happened then.

Is there any reason to believe that the new more racially aware right can seriously stop this cycle from repeating? Is there any indication in general that white millennials, or even white zoomers will not continue to be at best 2017 liberals, with no immune defenses to whatever the hell the new cause is in the 2030s? And if not, how do you possibly justify this claim about what the future will look like for your children?

Also, I love your work Walt!

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4 replies by Walt Bismarck and others
Philip's avatar
Philip
Mar 18, 2024

“Avowed White Nationalist Leaves the Movement after Realizing He Doesn’t Like White People.” The Onion article almost writes itself haha.

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