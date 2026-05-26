The Walt Right

The Walt Right

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Katie O'Connor's avatar
Katie O'Connor
2h

🔥🔥🔥

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ORION DWORKIN SI/CEBP's avatar
ORION DWORKIN SI/CEBP
3h

Exceptional piece.

Here's a experiment.: meet gurl, ask some basic questions like

what's your motivation in life?

How long will it take to get there?

If things are vibing

Then drop a bomb:

What if I told you that if you want to get together that I could provide you a shortcut, yeah, skipall that struggle to get a house and all that shit. And make that leap right now. Not a free ride, just having the opportunity to get what you want, right now.

The only string attached is that you respect the opportunity and remember how fuckin lucky you are.

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