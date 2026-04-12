The Walt Right

The Walt Right

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Better Days Are A Toenail Away's avatar
Better Days Are A Toenail Away
1h

"Writers also tend to overestimate the universality of their own interior experience. Because their internal world is so vivid and articulate, it becomes easy to assume that others are either less aware or less honest about similar processes. This can lead to a subtle condescension: the belief that one sees more clearly not just because one writes better, but because one is, in some deeper sense, more conscious."

Wow.

I had no idea I was such a massive tool.

What a great essay.

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Imonhere's avatar
Imonhere
1h

I resonate with a lot of this, but rather than "more beautiful narrative" substitute "deeper narrative" or "equally valid but undermined perspective," and rather than "writer" substitute "autist" or "man socially underdeveloped in youth" or something like that.

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