The Walt Right

Jacob
6d

You're unironically always welcome at my Shabbat table, Walt.

Annie Normal
6d

We coulda talked about how I’m in management for an Ai training job that staffs the majority of its contracted workforce remote in the US and it’s lesser cousins, and how I’ve referred multiple people that have been hired on with competitive pay, but noooo, we had to rehash how terrible the plot engineering of Harry Potter is instead.

1 reply by Walt Bismarck
