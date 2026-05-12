The Walt Right

The Walt Right

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Mark Goetz's avatar
Mark Goetz
38m

I will however read your article.

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Ann K Sterzinger's avatar
Ann K Sterzinger
2h

The tech innovation that allowed me to overcome my dyspraxian barriers to making music already happened almost a decade ago (Dubler); unfortunately it still required me to wait to stop being homeless and get a space to record.

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