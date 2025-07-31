The Walt Right

The Walt Right

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Uriah’s Wife
Aug 15, 2025

What utter trash. That’s 10 more minutes that could have been used to plunge my toilet.

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Piotr Pachota's avatar
Piotr Pachota
Jul 31, 2025

With all due respect, reading this was kind of like watching a full length porn movie - trying to follow it at first, but it's so slow that you just try to skip the boring stuff and foreplay, straight to the assfucking scene.

I don't think anal sex has to hurt though. The power play also works by putting her in a vulnerable position where you CAN decide to thrust harder to get more pleasure yourself and thus give less pleasure and more pain to her, but you DON'T. It's kind of like "choking" by lightly touching her throat - it's a vulnerable position where you CAN actually choke her but you DON'T. That's what makes it hot.

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