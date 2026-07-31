For the past year and change I’ve written overwhelmingly on women and sex.

By and large I’m immensely proud of what I’ve achieved in that domain—particularly my General Theory of the Gender Wars and subsequent Prometheus and Pandora pod with Katie O'Connor, which received a glowing reception from men and women alike and together constitute a genuinely productive step forward in gender discourse. Likewise for my recent work on Zoomer Masculinity, the late modern digital oral culture, male ascension narratives, and discursive status realism, all of which are good enough that if a bus flattened me tomorrow I could depart this mortal plane feeling reasonably certain of Mein Kampf 2 becoming a cult hit within the decade.

Other things I’m less proud of.