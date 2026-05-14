The Walt Right

The Walt Right

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Piotr Pachota's avatar
Piotr Pachota
3h

Interesting.

I remember the few times when I me and my wife briefly discussed the fact of me having been undesirable years before I put in work to become desirable enough to date and enter the relationship with her. Every time, it seemed like she either rejected, dismissed, didn't believe or understand the idea.

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Crown9Φ's avatar
Crown9Φ
1hEdited

It's actually an issue of framing women love Sk8er Boi. They just hate that another girl will have gotten guys she passed over. Like if you sold a stock and it goes up 400% you feel grief for missing out.

Also you underestimate that women want to participate in the game, they want to be selected. Being a selector is awful, many women envy that their value is fixed, set in stone by their born beauty. A lot of feminism is them trying to claw against nature a way to be selected themselves, where they can earn and work for better mates.

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