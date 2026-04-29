Click This Or I'll Kill Myself
Do you want blood on your hands?
Hey fags,
Got another survey for you to fill out.
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I need to clarify my answer on the annoying groups question. Dumb social causes mainly seem to come from specifically elite Northern European women of liberal Protestant backgrounds, Catholic or Mormon not so much.
If it were the nineteenth century, I would have found the social set obsessed with prohibition, seances, anti-vivisectionism, theosophy and Christian Science insufferable.
Nevertheless, this group would contain the most stalwart defenders of Western values, if Protestant churches were not liberal. Hence, I believe it would be wise to support the efforts of Redeemed Zoomer to dewokify the Mainline, even if you are not Protestant. https://redeemedzoomer.com/
The title reminds me of my now ex