The Walt Right

The Walt Right

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Paglian Himmler's avatar
Paglian Himmler
4h

Proletariat = incels

Bourgeoisie = women

Means of production = sex

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PhineusGage's avatar
PhineusGage
7h

Excellent piece. You’ve been stalking this topic for years, but this is the most concise and persuasive to date. All politics / culture follow from status hierarchies and male / female interaction, so the importance of your observations can’t be understated — and the precise description of female power dynamics explains quite a bit about the current state of the world, including why nobody is fucking anymore.

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