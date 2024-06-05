The Walt Right

The Walt Right

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Theon Ultima's avatar
Theon Ultima
Jun 6, 2024

Any of you lads have any general resume tips to really make it pop? I feel like mine reads "Smart IT White guy #7565656" and that frankly doesn't feel like enough to get a nice fully remote job.

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Dissident Soaps's avatar
Dissident Soaps
Jun 6, 2024

Met a guy who did this for years post-COVID, at one point having 5 email jobs. Stacked enough money to build a 15 acre compound with a geothermal greenhouse in the mountains. He told me the story after handing me an avocado he grew himself (in Montana.)

His best piece of advice was on resumes: "Lie like you're Indian."

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