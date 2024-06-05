This article is several things.

First and foremost it is a jeremiad against the wretchedness of Corporate America. I aim to convince my reader that everything about this system is decadent, grotesque, and civilizationally stultifying, and that stealing from it isn’t just permissible, but morally obligatory. I want to fill you with the same hatred that allowed me to scam my employers with a spotless conscience and clear $450k / year at the age of 28.

It is secondarily an exhortation—I want to inspire my readers (and particularly listless Zoomer guys who feel disempowered / repressed by institutions that openly despise heterosexual white men) to develop a greater sense of agency. That means no more wallowing in faggotty self-pity, and no more weighing yourself down with a low status victim mindset unbecoming of a proud White man. You’re going to stop acting like Rosa Parks and start acting like Hernán Cortés or Vasco da Gama or Francis Drake.

Finally—and most significantly for my reader—this article is a manual for getting rich by juggling several remote “bullshit jobs” (a tactic often called “job stacking” or “overemployment”). I’ll tell you which industries are best for this, how to get started, how not to get caught, and how to spend more money than you know what to do with.

If you’re on Substack, it’s likely that you’re more moral than the average person, or at least more conscientious. You probably pay your taxes on time, check your mail regularly, and avoid raising your voice when arguing with your significant other.

Even if you aren’t more conscientious, you are almost certainly more thoughtful. You probably think a lot about the incentive structures that undergird our civilization, and want to create robust institutions to encourage the right behavior from people.

The problem is we’re no longer living in a world where this is possible on a macro level. Most of the mechanisms that in practice encourage kind / thoughtful behavior require a personal and embodied connection, and this has been made increasingly difficult by forces of scale like urbanization, globalization, and mass communication. We live in an increasingly efficient market, not a quaint tribal village where everyone knows your name. And nowhere is this more obvious than in the modern workplace.

When push comes to shove, your coworkers are not your friends. Your boss certainly isn’t your friend, especially if he holds any equity in the firm that pits your salary against his kid’s college fund (or more realistically, his stripper money). We have at-will employment in the U.S., which means he can fire your ass whenever he wants (especially if you’re a straight white male!), and in this day and age he will suffer no negative social consequences for doing so. That is a terrifying asymmetry, and an indication that our elite class has abandoned any feelings of noblesse oblige.

It’s also what gives you the right to ravage his bank account in preemptive self defense. The modern economy is ultimately ruled by a Stirnerian law of the jungle—if you can’t defend it, you don’t deserve it. The strong do what they can and the weak suffer what they must. And by that token, if you don’t get caught job stacking, what right has your boss to object? Why shouldn’t your boss be the weak one who suffers what he must? Anything you can pull off in the real world is self-justifying by the businessman’s own ruthlessly amoral Boomer logic.

But I should emphasize that this isn’t just about money for me. It’s about our dignity as human beings and our basic ability to enjoy life. If Marx was right about anything, it was about the incredible alienation inherent in modern labor.

For most of human history, we “worked” by hunting wild game and procuring meat for the tribe, and eventually the game changed to planting and harvesting various cereals. Next we created shoes and swords and shovels through time-consuming artisan techniques, and before long we were operating machinery that made those things for us. And now, after several decades of increasing material abstraction and the proliferation of consumer culture, modern man earns his bread creating slide decks that explain how best to optimize the clickthrough rate of dick pill ads.

Everyone knows how demoralizing this is, but nobody serious ever proposes a way out, which has left the majority of office workers trapped in a dissociated malaise. That’s why Europeans are constantly on vacation and have lost all cultural dynamism, while Americans need to slam Hitler levels of Adderall to get through the day.

The only thing that keeps us going is the fact that it’s all incredibly easy for the amount we get paid—if you put in at least some effort in your early twenties towards getting credentialed in a bug job, it’s generally trivial to coast off a six figure sinecure in middle age. For most people who get through the gate, the system is fairly comfy and tolerable overall, just really fucking boring.

I really despise this state of affairs, and maintain that it is enormously wasteful and civilizationally maladaptive, for three major reasons:

First, a large proportion of jobs are simply unnecessary, and function like UBIs for an overproduced elite. Plenty of people finish all their work by 10am; this is both what made office life hellishly boring in the Before Times and what makes a strategy like job stacking tenable in the age of remote work.

David Graeber wrote about this in Bullshit Jobs—a lot of positions are created only because duties are inefficiently siloed across multiple departments, or exist only for political reasons (i.e. a manager wants more headcount to enhance his prestige), or are the product of waste / fraud / abuse.

Frankly, this is a huge waste of human capital—we are squandering a tremendous amount of intellectual and creative talent on bullshit office jobs that most people perform at a positively glacial pace simply to stretch out the workday. If we’re going to give people UBIs, it should be for creating art and doing philosophy, not for making extraneous workbooks in Microsoft Excel.

The best way to destroy this wasteful system is to apply pressure on the weak points while ensuring as many resources as possible are captured by worthies like ourselves instead of midwit consoomer neckbeards who will spend their sinecure on marijuana and Funko Pops—those guys need to be crowded out of the economy ASAP.

The second reason I hate the modern economy is that it blocks talented and hungry young men from advancing quickly, while allowing lazy and untalented old people to hide behind onerous and time-consuming credentialing schemes that function like seniority mechanisms in a labor union. These old people coast on inflated salaries, doing very little work while massively profiting off the work done by young people.

It wasn’t clear to me just how exaggerated this is until I was promoted to manager at a Big Four and became responsible for maintaining the budget on some of our engagements. Our business model was as follows: We’d pay an offshore Indian consultant pennies on the dollar to do the work, then have some white girl associate straight out of college review it, correct the numerous errors, and collate takeaways in a slide deck, and then we’d have me present ten of these decks to various clients. My boss was a director who would give some minor feedback on the deck before I’d present it, and the director’s boss was a partner who would do jack shit. But in practice the partner made millions from these engagements because they had a profit sharing arrangement, while the rest of us were salary and collected table scraps.

This is a grotesquely inefficient system and not at all meritocratic, but pretty much every consultancy I’ve worked for has used the same basic model. And it only persists because of bullshit credentialing regimes that exist to facilitate rent-seeking.

In a truly free market there would be nothing stopping some kid from breaking off on his own and massively undercutting his past employers while still doubling his annual pay, but this is made very challenging by credentialing regimes and a decadent business culture wherein overpaid executives prefer to hire massively overpriced consultants instead of their more competitive but less established rivals.

If you are a talented and ambitious young guy you should despise this system. It is unfair to you and cockblocks your development to give lazy boomers an unwarranted sinecure. The only way to fight back against this unfair power structure is to cheat.

The third and final reason I hate the modern economy is that it promotes a left wing Corporate Memphis culture—”professional”, polite, undifferentiated, ostensibly egalitarian but informally ultra-hierarchical, and ferociously contemptuous of any desire to create a more formal / explicit hierarchy agreeable to the masculine mind.

These trends mostly emerged because there are too many women in the workplace. Integrating the sexes inevitably results in a formerly masculine culture being castrated to accommodate feminine vulnerability. Women just can’t handle conflict, psychological pressure, or aggressive banter at the same level as men, so if their participation in male society is deemed a necessary political goal, the cultural ecology will naturally give way to feminine communicative norms.

Understand this is not at all their fault—these women don’t even want to be there! But their husbands don’t make enough for them to quit or transition to part time work. And even when the husband does make enough, going one income will usually make you the poorest pair at any country club or dinner party full of power couples and DINKs, and most successful people don’t want that. Typically it’s the man pushing the woman to work for this reason, while the woman resents not getting to stay at home.

Mercifully, this issue has been completely solved by job stacking. If you juggle three bullshit jobs you can easily outearn DINK couples and let your wife have her cake and eat it too. That won’t change the culture overall, but it will absolutely enable you to create your own little aristocratic slice of heaven.

And that’s what this is really about—creating a bubble where you can shield your people from the unpleasantness of the world.

It’s your duty as a man to ensure your wife doesn’t need to work if she doesn’t want to; to ensure you can have as many children together as you want without pinching pennies or sweating over a budget in excel; and to ensure you needn’t choose between a life saving surgery for your dog and a much-needed family vacation.

Then once you’ve surpassed a certain level of abundance for your own family, you can start thinking about applying your resources to a broader civilizational mission. I spoke about this extensively in a recent podcast episode with Noah Revoy—if you got ten really smart guys together and had them pool resources acquired via job stacking, you could easily build a cell that could gentrify entire neighborhoods in just a few years. Make it a thousand guys and you could pay top shelf private intelligence firms to doxx antifa, or even bribe mainstream GOP pols into advancing our objectives.

If you are a dissident right NEET with a 125+ IQ there is no excuse for not doing this.

Job stacking is the 21st century equivalent to being a yeoman farmer and staking out a homestead in the far frontier—you have the opportunity to assert your Will to Power and seize a tremendously asymmetrical return for yourself. And if you’re reading this, you almost certainly have the IQ to job stack, so it isn’t a matter of capability.

You just need to want it.

In this next section I am going to provide a manual for how to job stack effectively.

This manual will not be free, because I have personally grown very tired of stacking boring Excel jobs, and am more interested in building a revenue stream on Substack.

Luckily for you, all you need to pay me to gain access to this intellectual treasure is $5.

Alright boys, let’s talk turkey.

We’ll start with some basic requirements and guidelines:

Job stacking (and remote work in general) isn’t a great idea at the very beginning of your career. I’d recommend getting at least 2-4 years of experience working in an office before attempting it. The ideal is probably 6-12 years experience, because this enables you to easily obtain a high level individual contributor role. You will also be less micromanaged when you’re older and more experienced.

Obviously this only works if your industry lets you work remotely. I know guys who’ve successfully stacked hybrid roles, but this is playing with fire and only works if you have a boss that basically ignores you. Meanwhile, you can generally deal with quarterly onsites etc. with sufficient forward planning.

The biggest barrier to job stacking is almost never workload—it’s pretty easy to find slow-paced firms that give you nothing to do. The major obstacle is overlapping meetings , especially in firms that are into gay shit like “Scrum” or “Agile Methodologies.” A lot of guys have developed techniques for attending two meetings simultaneously and jumping between them, but I have never risked that. My approach is to simply find companies that pride themselves on having very few meetings or a flexible work schedule and then reschedule as necessary. I also am very assertive about blocking off my calendar for “focus time.”

In my opinion it’s best to start with job stacking two roles for about three months (you typically want to “layer” onto a job you are already very comfortable with), before transitioning into juggling three positions semi-permanently. In my opinion four jobs are almost always too stressful and will burn you out or cause you to mix up people / concepts from one company with those of another, and that’s a huge no-no when job stacking!

You generally can’t stack managerial roles because they require you to be “on call” to resolve problems and allocate resources as needed. There are of course exceptions, and you can certainly stack individual contributor jobs on top of an existing managerial role, but accepting two manager roles simultaneously is risky.

So what types of roles are best for job stacking?

The vast majority of job stackers in current online communities are software engineers, and this is one of the highest paying roles that accommodates this lifestyle. The professional culture is also pleasantly amenable to job hopping and it doesn’t require a college degree—a high IQ feller with a GED can do a bootcamp and make six figures very quickly if he is sufficiently agentic. You specifically want to look for roles in QA and data architecture, because these positions are much less likely to get cucked by AI in the coming years.

Roles like “data analyst” and “business analyst” are very easy and usually don’t require any technical skills beyond Excel, SQL, R, and maybe Tableau / Power BI. Even if you don’t know these things, you should put them all on your resume and then learn everything the day before the interview. These positions typically involve a very slow pace of work, so they are great candidates for your second and third jobs (“Job B” and “Job C”), especially if you have more specialized training in something like finance or actuarial and just want something easy to coast on.

Really any remote job that doesn’t have a ton of meetings. Sales would probably be hard for obvious reasons, and Marketing also seems like a bad candidate because it’s full of women and gay guys who love to schedule meetings.

What specific industries are the best for job stacking?

Insurance, insurance, insurance! It attracts a lot of risk averse and unambitious people, and tends to move at a glacial and hyper-conservative pace, which is fantastic for getting lost in the crowd. It is also basically recession-proof.

Healthcare on the data side—the culture is all about being very precise / cautious, and there are lots of regulatory barriers because of HIPAA that slow shit down in an incredibly useful way.

Look for companies based out of midwestern states like Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, and Kansas. They are much slower paced than companies based in coastal regions.

Avoid any kind of consulting gig! They work you to the bone, and you don’t want to get caught falsifying billable hours.

AVOID PUBLIC SECTOR ROLES AT ALL COSTS! Job stacking on top of a government role is much more legally fraught.

Next we’ll address mindset:

You can’t go into job stacking optimizing for the same things that you optimize for in a normal job, because this strategy relies on a very particular logic. In a typical knowledge sector job, an individual contributor with decent experience might get paid $120k while his manager is paid $150k. This might seem like a big difference, but in practice anyone who has worked both jobs knows that the manager’s extra responsibilities / stress are worth far more than the extra $30k. He only accepts them because he is “pricing in” the long-term possibility of a cushy job in senior management or some kind of profit sharing in an executive role.

If no such advancement is on the table then no savvy IC would ever accept a role in middle management. Nor would he shoot for a 5% performance raise instead of a standard 3% raise—the juice isn’t worth the squeeze. The optimal strategy in such a position is to do the bare minimum and work *just* hard enough not to get fired or attract any negative attention. You want to blend in and seem like an unexceptional and unambitious lump—sort of like Milton from Office Space.

The most common job stacking strategy is to embrace this unambitious lump attitude in most of your roles, but not all of them. You’ll want one “main” job—typically it’s called “Job A”—that takes precedence over the rest, and where you work two clicks harder than is strictly necessary to not get fired. In this job you want to perform at the level of a median employee . When working this job you will always respond very promptly to emails and never miss a meeting.

Job A will typically be your most “senior” role, and also the one that draws most heavily (if at all) upon any specific credentials you may have (you want to avoid multiple firms checking your credentials in short succession). It will usually be the job with the highest salary and with the best benefits—in the other ones you’ll be opting out of health plans, life insurance, etc. (but not 401ks!).

With your additional roles—Job B and especially Job C—you need to take a more cavalier attitude. Never show any initiative or proactively solve problems. Throw the ball back into the other guy’s court right away without making a real effort to address the issue. If there is ever a meeting conflict with Job A, say you have stomach issues or your apartment is running a fire drill and you need to reschedule. Most importantly, do not be afraid of getting fired.

Always be interviewing for new positions to keep your skills sharp and confidence high. My heuristic is to always schedule at least one new interview every week so I always have an offer on hand in case I need to quickly replace a revenue stream on short notice.

Speaking of that, here are some crucial interview tips:

Proactively filter out companies that have a lot of meetings. Figure out in each interview whether any recurring meetings would jive with your current schedule, and determine whether you’d be expected to be “on call” at all working hours. Make sure to emphasize the importance of “focus time” for getting into “flow” (you can also say you have ADHD once you’re hired and try to insist they give you dedicated focus time—with a lot of bosses this is extremely effective because they’re afraid of getting the company sued for some kind of discrimination lel).

When applying for a job you’re overqualified for (which you should absolutely do for Jobs B and C), I find it best to sell myself as overworked and wanting to pursue more of a work-life balance / time with my family. You can say you have a parent with early onset Alzheimer’s or something if it’s a more conservative environment, and this has the added benefit of giving you flexibility around rescheduling meetings (can say your mom is having an episode etc.)

Obviously exaggerate every positive thing in your resume and don’t be afraid to just make shit up. Anything that isn’t a verifiable degree / credential or pertaining to your tenure / position title at a past employer is fair game.

Always ask for a signing bonus—HR ladies and hiring managers always have more leeway with this than with your salary. I never have gotten less than $10k.

Some advice on managing your newfound spoils:

You want to get a dedicated accountant ASAP, because your tax situation is about to become a LOT more complicated, and if you fuck up the withholding you will owe a five figure sum to the IRS next year.

A good heuristic for how to spend your money is “one for me, one for them, one for us”: Spend the first one on indulgences for yourself (Uber Eats, Addy, Walt Bismarck’s Substack); the second on attracting a wife → building a family → saving for your future; and the third on donating to causes you care about (like doxxing antifa or helping Walt Bismarck build a thinktank).

Don’t tell friends and fam about your job stacking! Your wife can know, but your girlfriend probably shouldn’t. Just tell her you got a big promotion, or let her think you’re in the mafia or something. Don’t tell your kids even—say you’re a consultant and let them think of your different companies as your different “clients”. Remember, loose lips sink ships , and the last thing you want is some asshole jealous brother-in-law or spiteful exgf snitching on you.

If you’re single, do yourself a favor and start dating on SeekingArrangement instead of Tinder or Hinge. About 20% of girls on there aren’t even interested in a “sugar daddy” per se and just want a rich boyfriend. If you are decent looking and under 40 you will easily be in the top 5% of guys there and can have your pick of beautiful Zoomettes. Once you try it you’ll never go back to normie-style dating.

That’s all the general advice you need to know.

I have some more specialized tactics to offer as well, but a lot of them are more circumstantial and I’d need to give you a personalized consultation.

DM me here on Substack if you’re interested.

But until then—happy plundering, gents!