The Walt Right

The Walt Right

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Rajeev Ram's avatar
Rajeev Ram
Feb 12, 2025

What a magnanimous guy you are, extending love even to those who would never do the same. Truly a benevolent leader.

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The Reverend Gonzo's avatar
The Reverend Gonzo
Feb 12, 2025

I've been trying to get off Adderall for a while now, was taking 60+ milligrams a day but have tapered down to taking only 30mg, some days more as needed but for most part I'm down to 30. Think you're right about it lessening creative tendencies as I love to draw/paint but when I'm amped to the gills I cannot sit still long enough to do anything or give up on a project right away because I decide to work on something else, then I give up on the 2nd project cause I want to do a 3rd, etc. Adderall/amphetamines can definitely provide short term assistance but over the long haul any benefits turn into hindrances. Also, the longer you take it on an everyday basis the harder it becomes to see that it is causing problems for you because the way it makes you feel is essentially your normal state.

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