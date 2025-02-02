The Walt Right

The Walt Right

The Walt Right
Walt Right Perspectives
Interviewing Mother
0:00
-3:55:15

Interviewing Mother

WRP #95
Walt Bismarck's avatar
Walt Bismarck
Feb 02, 2025

On today’s episode of Walt Right Perspectives I have a long-overdue conversation with the lovely woman who raised me.

Not summarizing this one because it ought to be seen in its entirety.

Full episode is behind the paywall.

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