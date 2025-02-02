Interviewing Mother

Walt Right PerspectivesInterviewing Mother342391×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -3:55:15-3:55:15Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Interviewing MotherWRP #95Walt BismarckFeb 02, 202534239ShareTranscriptOn today’s episode of Walt Right Perspectives I have a long-overdue conversation with the lovely woman who raised me.Not summarizing this one because it ought to be seen in its entirety. Full episode is behind the paywall.Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksWalt Right Perspectivesagentic takes for highly Faustian white boysagentic takes for highly Faustian white boysSubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeWalt BismarckRecent EpisodesDanny Li- Gen Z vs Millennials and The Red PillMay 9 • Walt Bismarck and Danny LiHow To Groom Gen Z GirlsMay 7 • Walt BismarckRussell Walter - Australia, Anglos, and FatherhoodApr 25 • Walt Bismarck and Russell WalterInterviewing A Zoomette Redhead Apr 21 • Walt Bismarck and claire slaireWalt Bismarck vs. KryptogalApr 10 • Walt Bismarck and Kryptogal (Kate, if you like)Katie O'Connor - Femininity, Embodiment, and Gender WarsMar 30 • Walt Bismarck and Katie O'ConnorDiscussing hierarchy and Zoomettes with a Zoomer boyMar 23 • Walt Bismarck and Dialgatime321Interviewing AuriniMar 22 • Walt Bismarck and Leo M.J. Aurini