The Walt Right

The Walt Right

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Tom Swift's avatar
Tom Swift
8hEdited

Generation Z tends to prefer Generation X entertainment such as Arnold Schwarznegger movies to Millennial products such as Harry Potter.

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Hyperbohemian's avatar
Hyperbohemian
3h

Thanks, uncle Walt. Probably some of your finest work yet, grade A reading.

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