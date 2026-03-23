The Walt Right

The Walt Right

The Walt Right
Walt Right Perspectives
Discussing hierarchy and Zoomettes with a Zoomer boy
0:00
-3:59:03

Discussing hierarchy and Zoomettes with a Zoomer boy

with Dialgatime321 (WRP #150)
Walt Bismarck's avatar
Dialgatime321's avatar
Walt Bismarck and Dialgatime321
Mar 23, 2026

On today’s episode of Walt Right Perspectives I shoot the shit with Dialgatime321a long-time commenter on my articles who has left a number of especially perspicacious insights on my generational essays in particular.

Dialga is a Texian Zoomer of partial Cajun extraction born 2003.

Topics Include:

  • Is Dialga left wing?

  • Left vs. Right wing status hierarchies

  • Reasons to legalize dueling

  • Does precognitive status weighting make moral universalism untenable?

  • Should autistic guys mantle normiehood by becoming the mask?

  • Moral norms are meaningless without an enforcement regime

  • How do you stop midstatus men from defecting for status?

  • Obama was more an immigrant candidate than black candidate

  • Voluntary hierarchies naturally emerge and harden into involuntary hierarchy

  • The internet forced irony poisoning from 2018-2022

  • 2016 Meme Magic as a Woodstock event

  • How chuds took over the Right

  • Was legalizing weed a mistake?

  • Gen X doesn't realize how Boomerish they can be

  • Why Mississippi and Alabama feel cemetery-coded

  • Sun Belt Boomerism

  • Why Dialga hates Rome

  • Guys who hate their dad go Left and guys who hate their mom go Right

  • Spergs hate driving and suburbs

  • Should the state pay women to be the gf of sexually submissive incels?

  • Why sex positivity has no purchase with Zoomer girls

  • Is anyone bluepilled these days?

  • Normie male platitudes often contain pearls of wisdom

  • Women will never be held meaningfully accountable

  • How Millennials and Zoomers project authoirity against girls differently

  • Should Zoomers try to reduce housing prices?

  • Getting pussy is far easier living downtown

  • The bariatric component of Zoomer inceldom

  • Why black peepo are funny and Germans aren't

  • Why Dialgia is a doomer

  • Most guys define masculinity as whatever they are

  • Tranny supremacism

  • Why do people need to attach morality to choice?

  • Why Dialga pushed back on Walt's take on Zoomettes

  • Zoomettes copy Boomer bootstrapping for everyone but them

  • Is Gen Alpha sentient?

  • Zoomette performative progressivism

  • Most girls who identify as Zoomette were born in the 90s

  • How male pigheadedness fogs our goggles

  • Hot Zoomettes overtly support the status quo in a way Millenniettes won't

  • The more helpless an animal a Zoomette identifies with the more evil she is

  • Zoomette recursive sexual denial

  • How not being slut shamed impacted Zoomettes

  • The Golden Retriever archetype of Millennial Man

  • How Millennials vs. Zoomers react to humiliation and denial

  • Zoomette shit tests are more passive than with Millenniettes

  • Why lots of Millennials don't have rizz

  • 2016 Trump and 2024 Trump were completely different

  • Why Millennials use “bimbo” more than Zoomers

  • Regina George is a Gen X mean girl whereas Cady is a Millennial mean girl and Janis kind of a proto-Zoomette

  • Are Millennial women a good fit for Zoomer guys as a starter gf?

  • The types of girls who get into sugaring

  • Why lots of autistic girls are into bimbofication

  • Being a truthnigger

  • Does birth control make women into more feminine men?

  • Britney Spears’ internalized misogyny

  • Zoomettes genuinely want to be owned by a guy

  • Why it's harder for women to consciously lie than men

  • The caduceus of domination and submission

  • Is the dommy mommy shit on Reddit ironic?

  • Walt argues men play down their dominance and launder their own appetite through womanly sexuality

  • Legit female dominance often routes through cuckoldry

  • Cucking as a male power bottom jiu jiutsu move

  • Will Gen Alpha girls be like Magikarp?

  • Will Elder Millennial Matt Walsh dads cockblock Zoomer guys going after Alphettes?

  • Millennial guys who got married early are a different generation

  • Zoomer culture is more heteronormarive than Millennial culture

  • Could we create a third girlboss gender?

  • Are women really the empathetic sex?

  • Why talking to Walt Bismarck is an amazing experience

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