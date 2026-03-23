Discussing hierarchy and Zoomettes with a Zoomer boy

On today’s episode of Walt Right Perspectives I shoot the shit with Dialgatime321—a long-time commenter on my articles who has left a number of especially perspicacious insights on my generational essays in particular.
Dialga is a Texian Zoomer of partial Cajun extraction born 2003.
Topics Include:
Is Dialga left wing?
Left vs. Right wing status hierarchies
Reasons to legalize dueling
Does precognitive status weighting make moral universalism untenable?
Should autistic guys mantle normiehood by becoming the mask?
Moral norms are meaningless without an enforcement regime
How do you stop midstatus men from defecting for status?
Obama was more an immigrant candidate than black candidate
Voluntary hierarchies naturally emerge and harden into involuntary hierarchy
The internet forced irony poisoning from 2018-2022
2016 Meme Magic as a Woodstock event
How chuds took over the Right
Was legalizing weed a mistake?
Gen X doesn't realize how Boomerish they can be
Why Mississippi and Alabama feel cemetery-coded
Sun Belt Boomerism
Why Dialga hates Rome
Guys who hate their dad go Left and guys who hate their mom go Right
Spergs hate driving and suburbs
Should the state pay women to be the gf of sexually submissive incels?
Why sex positivity has no purchase with Zoomer girls
Is anyone bluepilled these days?
Normie male platitudes often contain pearls of wisdom
Women will never be held meaningfully accountable
How Millennials and Zoomers project authoirity against girls differently
Should Zoomers try to reduce housing prices?
Getting pussy is far easier living downtown
The bariatric component of Zoomer inceldom
Why black peepo are funny and Germans aren't
Why Dialgia is a doomer
Most guys define masculinity as whatever they are
Tranny supremacism
Why do people need to attach morality to choice?
Why Dialga pushed back on Walt's take on Zoomettes
Zoomettes copy Boomer bootstrapping for everyone but them
Is Gen Alpha sentient?
Zoomette performative progressivism
Most girls who identify as Zoomette were born in the 90s
How male pigheadedness fogs our goggles
Hot Zoomettes overtly support the status quo in a way Millenniettes won't
The more helpless an animal a Zoomette identifies with the more evil she is
Zoomette recursive sexual denial
How not being slut shamed impacted Zoomettes
The Golden Retriever archetype of Millennial Man
How Millennials vs. Zoomers react to humiliation and denial
Zoomette shit tests are more passive than with Millenniettes
Why lots of Millennials don't have rizz
2016 Trump and 2024 Trump were completely different
Why Millennials use “bimbo” more than Zoomers
Regina George is a Gen X mean girl whereas Cady is a Millennial mean girl and Janis kind of a proto-Zoomette
Are Millennial women a good fit for Zoomer guys as a starter gf?
The types of girls who get into sugaring
Why lots of autistic girls are into bimbofication
Being a truthnigger
Does birth control make women into more feminine men?
Britney Spears’ internalized misogyny
Zoomettes genuinely want to be owned by a guy
Why it's harder for women to consciously lie than men
The caduceus of domination and submission
Is the dommy mommy shit on Reddit ironic?
Walt argues men play down their dominance and launder their own appetite through womanly sexuality
Legit female dominance often routes through cuckoldry
Cucking as a male power bottom jiu jiutsu move
Will Gen Alpha girls be like Magikarp?
Will Elder Millennial Matt Walsh dads cockblock Zoomer guys going after Alphettes?
Millennial guys who got married early are a different generation
Zoomer culture is more heteronormarive than Millennial culture
Could we create a third girlboss gender?
Are women really the empathetic sex?
Why talking to Walt Bismarck is an amazing experience