Discussing hierarchy and Zoomettes with a Zoomer boy

On today’s episode of Walt Right Perspectives I shoot the shit with Dialgatime321—a long-time commenter on my articles who has left a number of especially perspicacious insights on my generational essays in particular.

Dialga is a Texian Zoomer of partial Cajun extraction born 2003.

Topics Include:

Is Dialga left wing?

Left vs. Right wing status hierarchies

Reasons to legalize dueling

Does precognitive status weighting make moral universalism untenable?

Should autistic guys mantle normiehood by becoming the mask?

Moral norms are meaningless without an enforcement regime

How do you stop midstatus men from defecting for status?

Obama was more an immigrant candidate than black candidate

Voluntary hierarchies naturally emerge and harden into involuntary hierarchy

The internet forced irony poisoning from 2018-2022

2016 Meme Magic as a Woodstock event

How chuds took over the Right

Was legalizing weed a mistake?

Gen X doesn't realize how Boomerish they can be

Why Mississippi and Alabama feel cemetery-coded

Sun Belt Boomerism

Why Dialga hates Rome

Guys who hate their dad go Left and guys who hate their mom go Right

Spergs hate driving and suburbs

Should the state pay women to be the gf of sexually submissive incels?

Why sex positivity has no purchase with Zoomer girls

Is anyone bluepilled these days?

Normie male platitudes often contain pearls of wisdom

Women will never be held meaningfully accountable

How Millennials and Zoomers project authoirity against girls differently

Should Zoomers try to reduce housing prices?

Getting pussy is far easier living downtown

The bariatric component of Zoomer inceldom

Why black peepo are funny and Germans aren't

Why Dialgia is a doomer

Most guys define masculinity as whatever they are

Tranny supremacism

Why do people need to attach morality to choice?

Why Dialga pushed back on Walt's take on Zoomettes

Zoomettes copy Boomer bootstrapping for everyone but them

Is Gen Alpha sentient?

Zoomette performative progressivism

Most girls who identify as Zoomette were born in the 90s

How male pigheadedness fogs our goggles

Hot Zoomettes overtly support the status quo in a way Millenniettes won't

The more helpless an animal a Zoomette identifies with the more evil she is

Zoomette recursive sexual denial

How not being slut shamed impacted Zoomettes

The Golden Retriever archetype of Millennial Man

How Millennials vs. Zoomers react to humiliation and denial

Zoomette shit tests are more passive than with Millenniettes

Why lots of Millennials don't have rizz

2016 Trump and 2024 Trump were completely different

Why Millennials use “bimbo” more than Zoomers

Regina George is a Gen X mean girl whereas Cady is a Millennial mean girl and Janis kind of a proto-Zoomette

Are Millennial women a good fit for Zoomer guys as a starter gf?

The types of girls who get into sugaring see my interviews with Alyssa, Rebecca, and Rose

Why lots of autistic girls are into bimbofication

Being a truthnigger

Does birth control make women into more feminine men?

Britney Spears’ internalized misogyny

Zoomettes genuinely want to be owned by a guy

Why it's harder for women to consciously lie than men

The caduceus of domination and submission

Is the dommy mommy shit on Reddit ironic?

Walt argues men play down their dominance and launder their own appetite through womanly sexuality

Legit female dominance often routes through cuckoldry

Cucking as a male power bottom jiu jiutsu move

Will Gen Alpha girls be like Magikarp?

Will Elder Millennial Matt Walsh dads cockblock Zoomer guys going after Alphettes?

Millennial guys who got married early are a different generation

Zoomer culture is more heteronormarive than Millennial culture

Could we create a third girlboss gender?

Are women really the empathetic sex?