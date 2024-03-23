The Walt Right

Lirpa Strike
Mar 26, 2024

"There is nothing glamorous about this and you’re not “providing” at a level that inspires real submission. In practice she will just feel like a human trafficking victim [...] They are basically trying to have their cake and eat it too. They want to demand an exceptional and glamorous level of submission from a woman without themselves rising to any kind of exceptional or glamorous standard of masculinity, or giving her anything comparable in return."

This essay was *definitely* not written for me, but I appreciated the main point nonetheless. I've been complaining about how too few men on the right are willing to call out these types of men and how they contribute directly to the problems they complain about and focus too much on the women and our roles, and I think this essay does this very well.

I especially appreciate the emphasis on the need to *inspire* women to want to submit, if that's what you want from her.

Steven L.
Mar 23, 2024

I wanted to find this interesting, but its a confused, meandering, almost meaningless article.

