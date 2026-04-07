The central problem of contemporary life—simultaneously upstream of polarization, declining fertility, masculine underachievement, deteriorating mental health, and a more general collapse of civic and institutional buy-in—is ultimately one of ecology.

In recent decades our lived-in social reality has been subjected to such relentless technological destabilization as to make it functionally impossible for new roles, scripts, and expectations to sediment in popular culture long enough to register as trustworthy, unambiguous, and intelligible between generations.

Men and women are trying to form selves, dyads, and families inside an information regime that mutates faster than custom can metabolize. Every few years introduces yet another canonical comms platform just a bit more dopaminergic than the last, one more baroquely humiliating reputation management vector, an even tighter algorithm to stratify an ever-more consolidated global status economy, a fresh incentive gradient to scramble extant courtship norms until misaligned or incoherent, and new modes of self-display that render the last set embarrassing and retrograde in a matter of days.

The result has not been liberation, but a state of normative liquidity and social anomie that’s proven deeply incompatible with a durable erotic order; a society can’t sustain healthy sex roles, family formation, social trust, or even basic epistemic hygiene when the medium of interaction itself remains in a state of perpetual revolution.

That’s why I’m proposing an immediate and obligate freeze to the information environment.

Not forever. But long enough at least for men and women to equilibriate toward more stable and robust sex roles, dignity expectations, and reputation logic.

Interested how we got here? Consult my genealogy of the Zoomer Oral Culture:

Basic Diagnostics

Among the direst failure modes of Anglo-American liberal democracy is its insistence on treating essentially all technological development as inevitable progress on some whiggish linear trajectory—an attitude that perhaps makes some sense in the realms of transit and energy, but when applied to communications is a severe category error.

Communications technologies are not mere conduits for social life—they actively shape the basic texture of social cognition, nature of status competition, public epistemics, and degree to which men and women can safely trust one another’s self-presentation.

The problem, then, is not primarily that porn is degrading to women and sexually enervating to men, or that swipe apps are poisonous to individuated dyadic bonding, and short form video content fatal to executive functioning. All of those things are true, but tackling any one of them at the object level neglects that the real issue is deeper and more architectural, obliging us to contend with axiomatic ideals of the established liberal order by acknowledging that we’ve allowed an ecology to emerge in which feedback loops are much too fast, incentives too visible, and status too globally legible.

That produces several pathologies at once.

First, men lose the ability to operate from custom. In a stable society men internalize ambiently as boys a durable set of shared expectations about how to present oneself in accordance with a common notion of masculine dignity. By watching elder peers they learn how to pursue women in an organic and embodied way, acquiring along the way an experiential knowledge of womanly behavior through which to navigate feminine ambiguity and affective volatility by way of precognitive intuition and felt masculine presence rather than firm heuristics derived in a propositional and conscious analytic register women tend to experience as dehumanizing. They note how much boldness is rewarded and what forms are punished and what stories actually stick through time. They learn how to distinguish real disengagement from an invitation to chase and conquer, and which forms of restraint are honorable instead of pathetic

Within a rapidly mutating communications ecology—particularly a mature digital one whose plummeting fertility increasingly deprives men of elder brothers and near-peer uncles—essentially none of these modes of acculturation can remain intact or stable for long, and so the modern male when confronted with womanly ambiguity, opacity, and relational cognition (especially on architecturally hyper-synchronic platforms a la Snapchat and TikTok) tends to find himself pushed by necessity toward hyper-analysis.

He becomes not a man of form, but a neurotic and ruminative pattern-recognizer trying to reverse-engineer female desire and threat assessment and reputation risk across an infinitely complex array of incentive gradients from a perpetually shifting stream of contradictory signals. He becomes, in plain language, a sperg.

This is not because he is innately any different from prior men, but because a man who isn’t naturally acculturated during boyhood to handling feminine mystique with embodied presence cannot safely navigate the modern digital comms ecology without a working knowledge of its unspoken grammar, which in a state of perpetual flux becomes all but impossible for systematizing neurotypes especially to intuit entirely precognitively without elaborate metacognitive theoretics. And so deprived of stable scripts the modern male is forced to game out everything in real time, which induces cognitive load and often makes him awkward, self-conscious, and affectively brittle. He can no longer simply carry a role—the task becomes to perpetually model it.

Women then experience exactly what men have become under these conditions: overanalytical, disembodied, frame-uncertain poltergeists who increasingly lack the ability to make them feel safe, carried, or comfortably desired in the moment, which in turn lowers baseline female trust in male honor, steadiness, and dignity.

And when women cease to trust male honor, they begin to rely far more heavily on ambient suspicion, friend-group adjudication, reputational triangulation, institutional mediation, shame-enforced categorical epistemic foreclosure of literally all men’s issues, and deniable cruelty toward undesirable men as a Girardian scapegoat.

This engenders significant ressentiment in men, a great number of whom view such modes of power as unreasonable and dishonorable—though in practice it’s only the least attractive and lowest-status men who will voice their grievance very actively, as midstatus men benefit more from punching down in solidarity with women and elite men while downplaying their own alignment with men’s issues to themselves seem higher status, with only highly disagreeable pattern-matching neurotypes opting not to defect on principle. This collective action problem fireblocks grievance aggregation and thus insulates women and high status men from the real extent of midstatus male grievance, preventing policymakers and markets from calibrating appropriately which over the long term causes midstatus men to equilibriate towards Hirschman Exit—think disengagement, irony, quiet quitting, and sexual rakishness—as costs are externalized onto low status men, who start to become less “people one might someday know” and more like stray particles in an enormous civilizational risk-management system.

Low status men, obviously having fewer resources and less in the way of self-soothing techniques or executive functioning than midstatus men, most of the time aren’t able to advocate for themselves especially well, and so tend to make the problem worse for themselves by alienating midstatus men. This keeps the equilibrium stable so long as women and high status men refrain from overreaching, but that outcome is unstable given the extent of private midstatus male grievance is by necessity obscured, diffuse, and deniable. The most likely outcome is continued equilibriation toward exit tactics alongside midstatus male drift into low status as well as a broader societal cascade towards quiet institutional rot, soft corruption, and civic withdrawal.

So the cycle here essentially is technological churn → male overanalysis → female distrust → dehumanization / scapegoating → low status pathology and structurally obfuscated midstatus exit → civic disengagement and social decay

And that above all is the real affective engine of the contemporary gender war.

The Fall of Eden

A functioning society does not need perfect ideas—just sufficiently stable ecologies for rationally self-interested actors to organically develop usable habits and heuristics.

We’ll likewise never achieve a civilizationally viable gender order through endless public discourse about the proper modes of “masculinity” and “femininity,” which obviously are not monotonic and emerge from technology, climate, genetics, resource availability, and so on. Modern society though has not experienced any one regime of communications technology long enough to equilibriate towards anything stable—the only means by which a novel gender order could get locked in durably assuming no cataclysmic material collapse or authoritarian putsch—and so it doesn’t make a great deal of sense to approach the synthesis of new gender roles with ideological prejudice when there’s quite a lot less friction in precipitating equilibriation in a safe ecology.

That means creating a communications technology regime that allows gender roles to become legible, expectations to congeal, sanctions to become predictable, honor to regain meaning, status markets to recalibrate to human scale, and ambiguity to again become something one feels in his marrow instead of in his brain—none of which are presently possible in the extant communications environment on account of nearly every layer of social life now being overconnected and overexposed.

Desire is overexposed. Status is overexposed. Female optionality is overexposed. Male replaceability is overexposed. Everybody’s worst comparison set is overexposed

And what has this achieved, exactly? Truth?

Does Truth have to mean knowing the entire planet’s dirty laundry?

The failure modes of that domain are at the heart of western myth—Pandora’s Box, the tree of knowledge; is it not instructive that Truth is what brought down Eden?

It’s the original sin—poking too far into the other’s worst nature until you fall into the void and can’t ever quite manage to escape. There’s something primordially wretched about that. Explains why the incels get the hate they do, and Dworkin back in the day.

The mystery is and always has been the point.

We eradicated that mystery, and again: for what? Not even some heroic Promethean ubermensch ideal so much as a perpetual Skinner Box where teenagers are callously instrumentalized like lab rats for algorithmic variable-ratio reinforcement.

A girl no longer compares the men in her town, school, church, or social scene to one another; she compares them to a rolling feed of global male images, prestige signals, and stylized fantasies. A boy no longer learns seduction by inhabiting a local ecology with older peers and bounded risks; he learns it staring into a vast digital egregore of anger, humiliation, and abstracted optimization advice made first to open his wallet.

Who among us could emerge from an ecology like that with any real discernment?

Root And Stem

The error of piecemeal regulation is thinking one can ban a single bad thing—porn, or TikTok, or dating apps—and solve the crisis. Again, the problem we face is not tied to any one platform but the cumulative acceleration of communicative novelty.

For this reason, the proposal has to be ecological, and not ideological or moralistic.

Note the goal is not to create some purified Christian internet, nor to paternalistically force the world back to 1957. The goal is to reduce the rate of change and enforce a hard intractable ceiling on the scale and complexity of the reputational environment so as to create a safe environment for healthy gender norms to congeal.

That means banning online pornography at industrial scale, as well as swipe-based dating apps. It means banning algorithmically compulsive short-form platforms built around constant feed refresh. It means freezing development of new mass social applications for a generational interval at a minimum. It means capping platform affordances so communication can occur more locally at human scale without every interaction becoming part of one consolidated planetary status market.

Make no mistake, the ideal here is NOT to abolish the internet. It’s to roll the clock back to a mid-complexity internet of the late aughts and early 2010s—a world of Facebook pokes, YouTube roasts, Reddit disquisitions, old-school forums and blogs, and longform-profile dating sites in the vein of OkCupid. This gives people access to large-scale connection while preserving enough friction, enough textualism, enough diachronicity, enough locality of subculture, and enough delay for real selves to form.

The world we Millennials came up in very definitely had its flaws, but compared to what Gen Z inherited it was astonishingly humane. It allowed niche communities without total reputational merger, mixed-sex subcultures not instantly subordinated to beauty-market brutalism wherein weird men could demonstrate competence, some space for women to become individuated beings with their own opinions instead of avatars of feed-legible desirability thoroughly commodified years before menarche. It allowed some basic continuity between self-presentation and actual social life

We destroyed that world, lazily and uncritically, in service to frictionless optimization, and the bill has finally arrived in the form of mass youth psychosexual derangement.

The Proposal

First Congress should establish a National Communications Stability Act, imposing a 25-year moratorium on the public release of new mass-consumer social platforms above a certain scale threshold. This would not ban all software development—only new public-facing social media platforms, feed-based algorithmic consumer social products, large-scale dating apps, and immersive social-reputation systems. Overall the standard should be simple: if a product restructures courtship, self-presentation, or social comparison, it must be presumed socially hazardous unless proven otherwise.

Next is the American Vitality Act, which should prohibit all commercial tube porn, AI-generated porn, deepfake sexual content, app-store distribution of porn, and all advertising or recommendation systems for pornographic material. The language and framing of the act will not be feminist but overtly right-vitalist, foregrounding the enervating effect porn has on society as a male attentional sink that dysgenically reroutes libido from more Apollonian modes of eros. More importantly, increasingly realistic (and anti-realistic) AI porn threatens to permanently uncouple male erotic formation from embodied social reality and competence; a society that cannot force its men back into embodied difficulty will not produce engineers, fathers, or citizens.

Next is the National Courtship Hygiene Act, designed to eradicate permanently all frictionless swipe mechanics in dating apps, requiring all digital dating platforms to include longform profiles, delayed messaging, no infinite-stack design, no algorithmic desirability ranking, no frictionless rejection loops, and mandatory locality weighting. Language will be oriented towards increasing female buy-in and highlighting that this is neither prudery nor an attack on womanly optionality but rather an intervention to restrain sexual commodification and correct market failures that produce suboptimal outcomes for men and women both thanks to the greed and cynicism of Match Group.

Next is the Executive Function Restoration Act, which obligates existing platforms to roll back the feed into a far lower-intensity mode with no infinite scroll, no opaque recommender systems, no engagement-maximizing short-video loops, limited daily exposure caps for minors, chronological feed defaults, strong friction for repost virality, and obligate platform transparency around ranking criteria—the basic idea here being to starve Gen Z brains of perpetual dopaminergic throughput and restore a more diachronic and text-based culture where truth actually matters by forcing all online communication to be slower, thicker, and in general just less of a casino..

Next is the Protect Our Youth Act, which bans unrestricted access to social platforms until the age of 18. Minors should also have heavily restricted digital environments with no public metrics, no algorithmic recommendation, no anonymous mass exposure, and no parasocial influencer immersion. Children should not enter a planetary beauty-and-status market before they can drive.

Finally we have the Industrial Recalibration Act, in which state and industrial policy should aggressively subsidize and prestige-load industries that will reroute nerds from software development and the abstracted knowledge economy more generally into long-neglected industries rooted in embodied reality like energy, transit, rocketry, manufacturing, materials science, robotics, and civil engineering. Meanwhile use the IRS to severely curb the endless capture of high-IQ male talent by adtech, social app optimization, porn tech, engagement analytics, and AI companionship and erotica, because any civilization that routes its smartest boys into building better dopamine traps for lonely people deserves collapse.

Why Freeze, And Not Reform?

The reason to impose a comms tech freeze instead of attempting continuous reform is simple—reform presumes that society can adapt in real time, which it obviously can’t. Toothy norms require repetition, testing the limits, and public examples.

Trust is not willed into existence but emerges organically from observed continuity.

Roles that feel aligned and non-performative means lived-in heterogeneity and exception case logic that bakes into the sediment.

And if honor is to mean anything men need secure and stable stakes that create a real manly dignity genuinely worth killing and dying for instead of forever inhabiting a register of disaffected irony.

But if the medium keeps changing, custom never becomes thick enough to matter.

That’s why every discourse around masculinity now sounds so pathetic—men are asked by liberal modernity to “reimagine” themselves every few years under a new technological regime, which by definition won’t ever produce anything even in the neighborhood of firm and ontologically phallic masculinity—just vapid compliance theater and self-help neurosis, with the alternatives from the Right being functionally matriarchal Trad masculinity (which gives men precisely no new power while creating a grammar in which he can be blamed for anything) and a tired Peter Panism from the Manosphere that at this point seems to have given up on the Apollonian wholesale, being far and away too status-conscious and captive to the sensibilities of nihilistic Last Men at this point to ever hope for something beautiful and dyadic again.

As for women, they’ve been asked metabolize unprecedented quantities of unfiltered low-quality sexual attention alongside basically limitless optionality via swipe apps, so naturally they’re going to become more suspicious, more selective, far more socially armored, and more dependent on ambient female consensus. It’s not reasonable at the end of the day to expect adolescent girls thrown in that environment to have any idea what to do with concentrated expressions of male vulnerability and status anxiety.

Nor is it reasonable to expect their male peers to silently suffer through epistemic foreclosure, scapegoating, and a regime of constant quiet and diffuse dehumanization.

Neither side is crazy. The ecology is crazy—catastrophically so.

So. yes: freeze it.

Give people a chance to breathe in one world long enough for norms to become habits and habits to become expectations.

An Orange Dawn

If successful, this proposal would over time produce:

Stable Mate Choice Scripts- Men would no longer need to reverse-engineer desire from endlessly mutating digital cues. Women would no longer face such extreme, globalized optionality and exposure.

Less Male Overanalysis- With reduced churn men would have some breathing room to actually learn to inhabit roles rather than compulsively model them.

Less Female Anxiety- As men become less spergy and more stable, women can relax their ambient distrust and reduce dependence on adversarial soft-power adjudication.

Thicker Subcultures- Not every niche would be instantly swallowed by platform logic or converted into universal status spectacle, and Gen Z could enjoy the same sort of parallel status hierarchies Millennials did in the early 2010s.

Less Algorithmic Hypergamy- Women would still choose upward, obviously, but choices would again be filtered through actual scenes, embodied familiarity, and mixed forms of male value in local mate markets more aligned with physical community.

Improved Family Formation- Lower volatility and slower courtship mediated through obligate individuation intake vectors plus thicker pair-bond scripts would improve marriageability more than any tax credit or slogan campaign.

More Technical Seriousness- If high-IQ men cannot all defect into porn, AI girlfriends, adtech, and consumer status engineering, more of them will return to the difficult prestige of building actual civilization and organically start to act like men again.

Likely Objections

“This is authoritarian.”

Yes. So are all serious attempts to shape a civilization. The real question is not whether power will be used, but whether it will be used in the service of a more habitable ecology or merely to preserve current corporate-therapeutic chaos.

“People will route around the bans.”

Some will. That is not an argument against setting norms at the level of law and infrastructure—literally every society accepts and prices in partial noncompliance in exchange for broad directional improvement. Impose enough friction and the results especially among the least agentic sorts of people least likely to learn how to use a VPN etc. will be immediately legible and precipitate voluntary buy-in.

“You can’t just roll back technology!”

You can absolutely prohibit, license, throttle, or structurally deform technologies, and states do this sort of thing constantly. The myth that communication tech specifically is untouchable is one of the regime’s most flattering lies to itself.

“This is nostalgia.”

It is futurism—a path to Mars that doesn’t get derailed by AI porn pods. Moreover the claim is not that 2009 was morally perfect; just that a lower-intensity, mid-complexity communications environment was socially superior to the aggressively financialized panopticon of algorithmically optimized skinner boxes that followed.

“This won’t fix male/female conflict.”

Clearly not—thank God! The sexes are not meant to exist in perfect harmony and never will. This isn’t about rebuilding Eden through aligned incentives—merely restoring enough baseline stability to shared existence that conflict becomes erotic and civilizationally productive again rather than psychotic and systemically corrosive.

Conclusion

Nothing else matters anymore.

At the end of the day all other politics are downstream of whether society can still reliably produce trustworthy men and women with real discernment; whether it can germinate individuated, non-fungible, and stable pair bonds; whether children can still be socialized outside a demonic global Skinner Box; and whether we’ll retain enough technical seriousness as a society to avoid handing the future to pornography, simulation, and managed decline.

We already know the end state of crowning desire as society’s only real sovereign value, and that’s the withering away of desire; it’s death on the vine. It’s Uber Eats and bed rot and rape vans and a hot chunk of lead in the neck and Talmudic debates with my calculator and a stinky rationalist hooker gooning to AI-generated child porn.

That world is not about liberty or truth or any of that bunk—and it sure as shit isn’t about desire. It’s about laziness and ugliness and deterioration not even back into animality but down and onward into something really ghoulish and wretched with a mouth that’s forgotten how to close and belly that only feels full filled with hunger.

If communication remains eternally revolutionary then society remains permanently adolescent. And a civilization cannot survive on perpetual beta; at some point it needs to grow the fuck up and decide to optimize around something other than an orgasm.

Not by turning away from desire, but by having the foresight and the moral courage to actually fucking govern so posterity can inherit a world where desire is livable again.