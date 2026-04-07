The Walt Right

The Walt Right

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Tom Swift's avatar
Tom Swift
19hEdited

While creating nationwide bans of socially deleterious software is not likely to become politically viable in the short term, banning such software in controlled environments will likely prove to be far more palatable. Before the decade is out, we should be able to normalize banning these apps in places where young adults collect socially, such as college campuses. There is legal precedent for this, as TikTok has been banned from many colleges on national security grounds. We should also invoke freedom of association to allow the establishment of physical communities where abstinence from certain forms of communication technology is a condition of residence.

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Abram Pafford's avatar
Abram Pafford
20h

This was really quite good. And as an attorney with a fair amount of experience in First Amendment issues, and a strong disposition in favor of free speech, I think your hypothetical legislative proposals are more viable (Constitutionally) than casual readers might assume.

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