The Walt Right

The Walt Right

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Professor Axelrod's avatar
Professor Axelrod
8h

Eloquently put. I confess, I have never liked this song - I suspect because I was introduced to it not by Sinatra but by Sid Vicious, a bizarre and traumatizing experience - but your explanation is certainly on target: most of the fellas behind the mic are not golden-throated crooners regaling you with a life of valor and honor, but instead a sad sack who can't carry a tune in a bucket. (There is always the perspective, of course, that everyone is fighting their own hard battle, and in some philosophical sense yes; but such is the path that leads to participation trophies and mediocrity.)

Have you, perchance, heard the answer song by Sparks: "When do I get to sing My Way?" It's an excellent expression of disillusionment for those "Who Have Made It" and how fake success is

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Charles Amos's avatar
Charles Amos
1h

Fantastic article. Articulates a great deal of what I think of the song. When I was sixteen I played it very, very, often. Now I'm in my mid-twenties, though still my favourite song, I very rarely play it and ask for it to turned off when it comes on. It is for special occasions. This is probably because of the revelations you make in this article - an admirably clear article too.

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