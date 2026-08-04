When I started this publication in January of 2024 it was initially called “The Vitalist.”

Perhaps a bit narcissistically, I had chosen this branding assuming I’d been the very first person ever to think of that term, only to almost instantly get disabused of that notion when legions of my fellow edgy Substackers began pattern-matching me fairly aggressively to the illustrious Bronze Age Pervert—a figure I remembered vaguely from his association during the Alt Right era with my Twitter fren menaquinone4 and his #frogtwitter droogs, but beyond that was largely unfamiliar with on account of having myself been publicly dormant amidst the 2018-2023 digital freeze peach nadir.

Unsurprisingly, this association wasn’t especially helpful toward clearing discursive runway for my own ideas, and in practice served mostly as a source of confusion to my initial readership—hence that early rebrand to Alt Right 2.0 and later The Walt Right.

That said, I’ve never repudiated the Vitalist label, and in plenty of cases have found it immensely useful contextually—like during my initial clashes with Bentham's Bulldog, for instance, when it served as a key affective schwerpunkt contra EA homosexuality, much like it later proved essential to mythically congealing the freebooting contempt for sclerotic vaishya credentialism that in weeks catapulted The Tortuga Society to a position of prominence here on Substack.

But in both of these cases and others it was by and large a vibes thing—defined more in opposition to a decadent extant order than as its own comprehensively prescriptive program, and meanwhile a lot more functional-pragmatic than propositional in the way one expects of serious doctrine, which I briefly gestured at in The Barstool Right but have elsewise never really even attempted outside a gender wars context.

Hence the treatise presently before you.

But first some credit where it’s due:

Aristocratic or Nietzschean Vitalism in the BAPist mold was a necessary development because it foregrounded a deep and fundamental truth about humanity long-buried by liberal modernity and hitherto given only cursory attention by ethnonationalists and trads—namely, that men desire conquest, positional rank, physical mastery and the willful imposition of form upon a chaotic and indifferent world.

Like Nietzsche and Mishima and in his own way Fukuyama before him, BAP observed that bugman optimization around pain minimization and bourgeois consumption is unsustainable and ultimately self-cannibalizing, precipitating over the long run first decadence and social unrest and then subjugation internally or externally by some cadre that hasn’t yet lost its capacity for aggression, hierarchy and martial glory.

Where BAPist Vitalism falls short is in its ability to operationalize anything out from these truths that’s tangible, scalable, and portable enough to stand on its own merits as an actionable vision for society that serious men might hang their hat on instead of just a ressentiment-soaked declension narrative that in practice is embraced almost exclusively to dignify one’s own lack of success in bourgeois life.

BAPism is superb at describing what vitality looks like and terrible at explaining how it turns into concrete and durable power in the short- and medium-term, offering a compelling aesthetic of the exceptional man, but at best a rudimentary account of institutions, incentive structures, coordination mechanisms, socio-technological regimes, and the biofoundational substrate of human behavior, not infrequently treating contempt for bourgeois life itself as proof of inner nobility.

But a man becomes aristocratic not simply by withdrawing from a decadent order, but rather by acquiring the capacity to shape the behavior of others within a vital and durable order of his own—and to that end it isn’t really sufficient to go bowling and talk about Nietzsche for four hours; one must establish procedural resource acquisition vectors and reliable methods of imposing costs on enemies; he must attract and retain allies, defeat rivals, cultivate lieutenants, and foster a robust honor culture that allows for repeat-game collaboration and doesn’t instantly collapse into Hobbesian anarchy.

BAPist Vitalism is content to celebrate the man who escapes the herd, but a Vitalism that appeals to people who’ve never thought about shooting up their school and won’t just make Dave Greene sigh in Exhaustion at us needs to account more thoroughly for how such a man acquires his fleet and provisions it, how he staves off mutiny and replaces his dead officers, and how he keeps the wind in his sails long after that first intoxicating act of rebellion has passed.

And that, my droogs, is the goal of Waltine Vitalism.

As a philosophical doctrine, Waltine Vitalism has seven fundamental precepts:

Functionalist nominalism

Biofoundationalism

Precognitivist status and power realism

Compatibilism (individual libertarianism + hard determinism at scale)

Moral intersubjectivism

Phenomenological and epistemic sex realism

Intersectional identitarianism

Below I’ll go through each of these in turn.

Functionalist nominalism

Waltine Vitalism begins from nominalism: the view that the categories through which we perceive the world are not immaterial essences embedded in the cosmos, but rather human instruments for compressing reality into forms tractable enough to think and act upon. Nature, therefore, does not come pre-divided into the categories, identities, forms, and abstractions we employ in colloquial speech, instead presenting itself in gradients, recurrences, clusters, clines, causal structures, and patterned difference, around which we intersubjectively draw lines in accordance with whatever we’re currently trying to perceive, predict, or accomplish.

This does not mean that categories are arbitrary, or that anything can be defined as anything else through a simple act of linguistic will; a map may be constructed, but it is constrained by the territory and judged by whether it gets anyone where he is trying to go. Thus “tree,” “species,” “nation,” “class,” “intelligence,” “man,” “woman” and “civilization” are neither metaphysically discrete substances nor empty noises devoid of hard semantic content; they identify patterned regularities whose usefulness can be tested through prediction, coordination and intervention.

The nominalist question is therefore not about whether a category is “real” so much as what differences the category captures, what information it compresses, which behaviors it predicts, and what becomes possible once men coordinate around it—because note that a geneticist, census bureau, dating market and army can all divide the same population very differently without any of them necessarily committing an ontological error; the salient category is the one matching the operation performed.

This is where nominalism becomes pragmatic and functionalist, as Waltine Vitalism judges a model not only by whether its propositions correspond to observable reality, but in terms of what it allows an agent to do.

Thus a useful model identifies leverage, predicts behavior, reduces uncertainty, lowers coordination costs, or reveals a path from one equilibrium to another, while a useless model may be technically difficult to falsify while doing precisely nothing to improve one’s freedom of action. Meanwhile, an actively harmful model conceals mechanisms, misprices risk, or causes its adherents to repeatedly collide unproductively with realities it was designed to make emotionally tolerable.

And so what, functionally speaking, do we mean by Vitality? Under a nominalist framework, it’s treated neither as some mystical élan vital coursing imperceptibly through the blood of men with splendid cheekbones nor as an abstract metaphysical essence residing within steppe raiders and artists and whichever other archetypes one happens to find aesthetically ennobling, but rather as the capacity of an organism or system to exceed the equilibria assigned it and impose its own form upon the world.

Thus intelligence becomes vital when it ascertains leverage—and beauty when it commands desire and imitation, wealth when it purchases autonomy, talent, or territory, and aggression when it annihilates enemies or opens up new avenues of action; rather than merely adapting to an existing order, the vital man agentically alters the distribution of power, status, resources, and possibility around himself.

Intensity, excess, and even self-destructive expenditure can therefore all be genuinely vital so long as they purchase something larger than the sensation they produce, be it a work of art, a legend, a conquest, or anything else that manages to impose one’s sovereign will to power on the exterior world, with the highest forms of vitality imposing form not only once but also through the creation of some durable new lineage, institution, status order, or selection regime capable of producing additional agents or further acts of similar magnitude.

Thus an act counts as Vitalist to whatever extent it acquires jurisdiction—which is to say amasses resources, establishes rank, attracts capable followers, imposes costs on enemies, creates durable artifacts, and enlarges the range of future action—while an order counts as Vitalist to whatever extent its jurisdiction survives and reproduces itself.

Meanwhile, what we might call decadence or sclerosis sets in at the individual level when appetite or ressentiment circulates internally as pleasure, rebellion, or hollow status theater without actually creating any new embodied form, and occurs at scale when any larger order begins to siphon resources away from generative capacities toward principal-agent bloat, gatekeeping, and rent-seeking.

Speaking of which—the nominalist schema also applies to institutions, which under Waltine Vitalism are defined not by mission statement or official procedure so much as by actual behaviors rewarded, populations selected, interests protected, and stable equilibria produced. And so a university, for instance, might describe itself as devoted to scholarly inquiry while functioning primarily as an adolescent sorting mechanism and credentialing cartel, while a corporation might claim to prioritize innovation while in practice serving as a vehicle for restraining legal exposure, and the political movement that speaks incessantly of its impending victory is operatively more a social club for men whose identity revolves around a permanent state of defeat.

This does not mean stated ideals are irrelevant—because note an institution’s myths, mission statements, and moral vocabularies can indeed have an enormous impact on member behavior by providing them coordination scripts imbued with prestige and emotional force, and these scripts having a higher order operative purpose pretty obviously doesn’t mean their propositional content never matters; a map that doesn’t track the territory at all will eventually lead you off a cliff. The point is merely that institutional doctrine must be assessed at both levels: what it says about the world, and what kinds of men and institutions believing it tends to produce.

Pragmatic-functional nominalism thereby inoculates Waltine Vitalism against the metaphysical fetishism common to both traditionalists and racialists. “The nation,” “the family,” “the market,” “the white race” and “Western civilization” are not sacred organisms whose interests can be inferred independently of the people and structures they comprise, but coalitional and provisional forms whose value depends wholly on the capacities they preserve and futures they enable.

Nothing in the Waltine formulation is treated as inviolable; if an inherited hierarchy safeguards incapacity and operatively suppresses capable challengers then we call it anti-vital, irrespective of how nobly it’s costumed. Likewise, if an improvised network of vulgar arrivistes demonstrates real competence, wealth, loyalty and institutional capacity, it may be considerably more aristocratic in function than the titled descendants of men who accomplished something three centuries ago.

The same applies to personal identity: a man needn’t be imprisoned forever within the first socially convenient category applied to him, but nor may he simply announce a grander category and expect reality to honor it. What he CAN do is erect a competing order in which different traits become salient, the operative “reality” of which will be demonstrated by whether other people coordinate around it—and whether it develops the real-world power to reward, punish, employ, protect and build.

To put it simply—an identity is “real” to the extent it functions as such.

Waltine Nominalism is therefore neither relativism nor scholastic realism; it treats categories as weapons, measurement instruments and coordination technologies constrained by the regularities of a world no word can simply repeal.

Biofoundationalism

(please note that this idea belongs to Dmitry—you can read more about it here)

If nominalism explains the status of our categories, biofoundationalism identifies the material upon which they operate.

Ultimately men are animals before they’re moral agents or social and political actors, their conduct emerging from evolved reward systems embodied in nervous systems, endocrine systems, reproductive strategies, developmental pathways, and heritable differences in temperament, all of which constitute a substrate that no higher order domain will ever transcend simply by passing a resolution against it.

Every observable human trait emerges through a complex interaction between genes, epigenetic factors, early childhood environment, nutrition, disease, family structure, social learning, socio-technological regime, and local incentives—and while biology does not supply a detailed script dictating every human behavior, it absolutely supplies ranges, sensitivities, predispositions, constraints and differential responses to the same environment, all of which reside upstream of hugely salient differences between groups in observed behavioral tendencies and life outcomes.

These categories will not, as a rule, be perfectly discrete, being distributed mostly clinally and divvied up pragmatically in accordance with functionalist nominalism. Men, therefore, might be observed to differ enormously from one another in certain distributions while remaining systematically different from women, just as separate populations might overlap extensively despite meaningful average differences.

What matters for our purposes is that, egalitarian moral axioms notwithstanding, institutions operate upon substantially heterogeneous human material. People differ hugely in intelligence, aggression, openness, conscientiousness, novelty-seeking, social sensitivity, impulsivity, anxiety, time preference, sexual strategy and capacity for sustained abstraction, all of which determine which incentives they notice, which punishments they fear, what types of status they desire, and how effectively they’re able to bind themselves across time—all of which means in turn that any political theory that treats human agency monotonically is destined to fail when deployed across populations containing radically different temperaments.

Biofoundationalism thus forcefully rejects the priggish Anglo-Protestant assumption that every undesirable behavioral distribution is chiefly the product of false belief or insufficient moral education, recognizing that one cannot simply exhort a high time preference population into behaving like Estonian pension administrators when it evolved in a tropical ecology that lacks the cold winters that produce a capacity for deferred gratification and higher-order planning and instead selects for immediate extraction and low-investment parenting strategies—nor tell men to become vigorous while poisoning, sedating and distracting their bodies on an industrial scale, nor restore fertility through sentimentalist rhetoric about families while leaving mating markets, housing systems and prestige gradients untouched.

Of course, biology isn’t a warrant for fatalism; a predisposition is not an outcome, and environments can and do amplify, redirect, suppress and compensate for one’s genetic tendencies. An impulsive boy may become either a criminal, soldier, entrepreneur or athlete depending upon which arenas exist and what specific genres of aggression receive recognition, just as a verbally obsessive adolescent might one day become either a sterile internet crank or transformative theorist depending on whether he encounters demanding institutions capable of translating abstraction into work.

Waltine Vitalism is therefore interested not only in which traits exist, but also in which ecologies convert them into practical capacity. The biofoundation serves as raw material while institutions function as primary cultivation mechanisms, and a vital society neither deludes itself that every person can occupy every role nor writes off everyone who begins with an inconvenient temperament, instead creating numerous paths through which traits can be assessed, refined and allocated intelligently to functions where they generate rather than dissipate value.

In a sense, then, selection is the primary institutional problem, as a vital order to propagate itself into the future must be able to identify exceptional human material, subject it to meaningful tests, confer rank according to capacity, cultivate strengths while correcting weaknesses—and then, if ever deemed necessary, remove it when it ceases to perform. Moreover, in order to persist as one coherently vital order it must be able to propagate its most crucial governance functionalities whether it’s done institutionally (e.g. through initiation, education, mentorship, and succession), or biologically via patriarchal households capable of raising heirs inside the order’s own values and status economy—because ultimately, an elite that can no longer inhabit the most vital functionalities of their progenitors can only be called degenerate.

Vitality itself, meanwhile, is embodied before it’s philosophical, and factors such as energy, attention span, sexual appetite, metabolic capacity, physical courage, and executive functioning are less the lifestyle concerns of an independently sovereign intellect than the most basic components of human agency. A man who formulates grand theories without the capacity to govern his appetites or sustain a project cannot be deemed vital purely by dint of his own subjective intensity.

We therefore make it a point to distinguish mere stimulation from vitality as such, noting that stimulants, transgression, sexual novelty and danger can all produce a vivid sense of life while liquidating the material and biological faculties required for durable action. Ultimately the body doesn’t care how magnificent the accompanying narrative sounds; it records sleep debt, stress, addiction, injury and declining executive control with the impartiality of an undertaker.

Biofoundationalism is what enables the doctrine to recognize that the primary task of civilization is to curate ecologies that identify useful human variance and implement productive cultivation vectors, all the while preventing predatory technologies from commandeering the nervous system to maladaptive ends.

Precognitivist status- and power-realism

Men do not parse the world through an unbiased propositional apparatus and then append social meaning afterward; in practice it’s much the reverse.

Before the conscious mind has even woken up, the body has already registered danger, attractiveness, confidence, health, ingroup status, social class, dominance, familiarity, contamination risk, and likely reputational cost. People judge before they think, then experience the reasons that arrive afterward as the source of the judgment.

This is precognitivism, according to which essentially all important social perception occurs beneath reflective awareness through evolved and learned pattern recognition heuristics, with face, posture, voice, rhythm, clothing, fluency, smell, movement, sex, age, and rank determining how an interlocutor’s conduct is assessed long before the conscious tribunal of “reasons” has a chance to clear its throat—which means, of course, that the same sentence does not enter consciousness with the same meaning when spoken by different people, as the speaker has virtually always already been classified as a superior, rival, expert, dependent, predator, victim, loser, or threat.

What we call “status” is merely the distributed social summary of these classifications, representing not simply how much people admire someone, but also their implicit estimate of the likely consequences attached to accepting, rejecting, imitating or attacking him. High-status people receive significantly wider interpretive latitude because the nervous system expects their conduct to be socially ratified ipso facto, whereas low-status people receive far narrower latitude because association with them appears expensive and their self-assertion presumptuous.

Hence identical acts rarely registering as identical in social perception—one man is confident, and another entitled; one woman complicated, and another unstable; one writer transgressive, and another hateful; one manager decisive; and another abusive, and so forth. The formal distinction may be articulated in principled language, but the de facto boundary always tracks prestige, rank, coalition, and anticipated consequence quite a lot more faithfully than the proposition offered afterward.

“Power,” meanwhile, is simply the ability to make one’s own preferred interpretation, arrangement, or reality stick. Overt coercion is one form of power, but often not the most efficient one, as a man who constantly has to issue threats tends to have far less control in practice than one whose status makes resistance feel embarrassing or futile. Similarly, an institution that formally prohibits speech obviously possesses one highly conspicuous mode of power, whereas an institution that can make the same speech code semiotically as pathetic, low-class or insane possesses a significantly deeper variant, as its targets begin policing one another sans any visible command.

The actual rules of a social order are therefore revealed through enforcement. Formal procedure describes what the institution needs to say about itself, but operative law consists only in the actual observed pattern of who gets punished, who benefits from exceptions, and which nominal violations actually serve to enhance status. Terms like “safety,” “professionalism,” “respect,” “community” and “values” may well map to genuine concerns, but in practice their elasticity makes them plausibly deniable vehicles for rank-sensitive judgments no institution wishes to describe directly.

That said, status- and power-realism does not mean that every judgment is overtly cynical and each reason fake, as most people sincerely do experience their socially mediated perception as reality. A desired man’s aggression very genuinely does feel different from an unwanted man’s, just as a prestigious writer’s complexity reads as profound while a lower-status one’s comparable discursiveness registers merely as exhausting. Power simply affects phenomenology before it does argument.

Nor does the doctrine claim truth is nothing BUT power—reality, of course, being entirely willing to humiliate the powerful, and doing so relatively frequently. Bridges collapse, companies go bankrupt, wars are lost, and pandemics burn through victims regardless of whose account possessed higher status. Power determines what can be said, who will be believed, what actions can be coordinated, and how long error can be reliably insulated from correction. It does not repeal the material world.

The significance to Waltine Vitalism, then, consists chiefly in recognizing that human behavior is shaped far less by abstract praise than by embodied prestige—and that control of the status economy is itself a form of vital infrastructure, as whoever determines which lives appear glamorous, which traits are seen as admirable, and which failure modes register somatically to men as humiliating can in so doing redirect millions of individual decisions without passing even a single law.

And when one possesses sufficient cultural influence to make one’s preferred behavior feel like ascent rather than sacrifice, he secures an almost grammatical level of power—because while incentives govern conduct, it’s ultimately myth that determines which costs men experience as sacrifice, glory, or humiliation. And if the BAPists have anything going for them, it’s the understanding that an elite who merely rewards behavior and can’t make its own form of life prestigious will inevitably end up on a pike held by whichever rival genuinely controls the imagination.

Now, as it stands the BAPists aren’t in any position to displace ZOG’s gay superhero movies in the popular imagination anytime soon. Even still, the point remains that in lieu of moral suasion especially even the most soberminded Vitalist is obliged to produce stirring and heroic exemplars, rites, symbols, histories, and aesthetic forms that make his own hierarchy register as natural and ascent within it feel magnificent.

Waltine Compatibilism

The question of free will almost invariably grows confused because metaphysical and operative claims are incessantly commingled.

Happily, Waltine Vitalism can remain agnostic as to whether some immaterial faculty escapes physical causation, as the socio-politically salient question consists more in whether one can perceive the forces acting upon him, inhibit a purely instinct-level response, preserve an intention through time, and deliberately modify either his own behavior or the ecological incentive structure acting upon it.

This is operative agency, which isn’t the least bit evenly distributed throughout the population, depending hugely on intelligence, executive function, memory, resources, self-knowledge, time preference, and emotional stability, such that in practice some can accurately model an incentive structure and act consistently against its strongest immediate gradient, while others manage to do so reliably in one domain while failing miserably in another, and still others dither about like roombas in response to only the lowest-order and most instantly legible incentives—and meanwhile, virtually everyone tends to become significantly less agentic under exhaustion, addiction, isolation, fear, or overwhelming social pressure.

At the individual level, Waltine Vitalism is therefore mostly libertarian in spirit, treating exceptional acts of personal self-command as real, consequential and entirely worthy of rank. Men can resist local incentives, construct new identities out of whole cloth, leave behind inherited environments, curate institutions, and alter the games other people inhabit to hugely consequential ends—indeed, the entire doctrine would be pointless were individuals never capable of becoming causal discontinuities within their own surroundings.

Alas, free will doesn’t exactly scale. Given a sufficiently large population behavior becomes responsive to stable incentive gradients, and when you materially alter the price, prestige, friction, or convenience attached to an action, aggregate behavior will move, even while every individual continues experiencing himself as freely choosing—after which, of course, it isn’t long before the signal overtakes the noise and the story ceases to be about individual choices so much as long-term population-level equilibria.

Thus at scale everyone becomes a roomba; they navigate around short-term obstacles, pursue reward, imitate high-status peers, and settle into whichever equilibrium their ecology makes easiest to inhabit—and then, with the utmost earnestness, produce moral, ideological or psychological accounts of why this particular outcome expresses who they Truly Are.

Thus a population given infinite low-cost stimulation will spend more and more time stimulated and come up with infinite reasons to do so; a cadre whose institutional advancement depends upon repeating some specific doctrine will produce fanatical believers in that doctrine; a nation in which family formation lowers status will produce fewer families and moralize its decision to do so; a faction whose rulers reward denunciation will discover ever more reasons to denounce, and so on.

One can always point to heroic individual exceptions: the fellow who abstains from pornography, the housewife who brings up six children on a pauper’s income, the dissident artist who survives cancellation... but politics concerns distributions and not inspirational anecdotes, and cherrypicked datapoints cannot absolve the architect who constructed an ecology requiring heroism for ordinary functioning.

This is the synthesis offered by Waltine Compatibilism: individual agency exists as a scarce and developable capacity within causally structured environments, whereas aggregate behavior remains determined by local gradients.

A vitalist order should both enlarge the number of people capable of self-command and curate its deeper equilibria so that the basic health of civilization does not depend upon everyone becoming such a worthy.

The central task of politics is therefore incentive design.

The goal is not to make every citizen morally splendid, but rather to arrange society’s various carrots and sticks—its rewards, sanctions, defaults, status economies, and information ecologies—such that ordinary self-interest reliably produces outcomes preferred by the reigning order. But to that end, a system should not require saints at every node; simply make productive behavior locally rational and destructive behavior costly while enabling the exceptionally agentic to rise into positions from which they can alter the system itself.

And it’s here that we at last cross paths with the Aristocratic Vitalist—because note that Waltine Vitalism is no less committed to giving exceptional individuals a decisive and even categorically distinctive role.

Most people, see, are equilibrium-takers who learn the existing game and optimize within it, while a far smaller number are equilibrium-makers: the founders, lawgivers, artists, philosophers, engineers, generals, financiers and institutional entrepreneurs who can alter the rules, technologies and prestige structures governing everyone else.

Political power always belongs disproportionately to equilibrium-makers even in nominal democracies; the masses pick from choices selected by organized minorities, interpret events through frames supplied by institutions, and orient themselves in accordance with permission structures and status economies others have built. Thus the meaningful political question is not whether elites should exist—they always will, just by tautology—but rather which faction of elites has the power to curate the status economy and information ecology, what mechanisms select and acculturate them, and what constraints prevent them from sealing the order against more vital successors.

Just note that compatibilism applies also to those same elites, as a planner can never stand fully outside the machine. Bureaucracies entrench and metastasize, rebels turn into incumbents, founders protect their own mythology, and regulators fall into bed with the sectors they regulate—all of which means that any doctrine that treats a governing cadre as permanently agentic cannot call itself properly Vitalist.

A Vitalist order, rather, must expose its equilibrium-makers to competition, feedback, and removal by extending meritorious individuals the practical license to redesign systems (ideally emergently through local osmotic pressure) without allowing any one caste to permanently exempt itself from the tests it imposes on others. Meanwhile, at the more micro level, it requires elite circulation: rival centers of power, meaningful succession contests, performance-contingent rank, and the practical ability of capable subordinates to replace or route around failed superiors.

Any order that deviates from these standards can be designated sclerotic, at which point the Waltine Vitalist becomes free to treat it functionally as an outgroup and route around its riptides at his leisure—the idea being that noncompliance and arbitrage themselves tend to equilibriate at scale towards a more vital parallel shadow order or simply more rational and healthy institutional incentive structures (think Gabe Newell nearly managing to eradicate digital piracy in the early 2010s), either one of which cashes out to greater social vitality, transparency, and institutional legibility.

This yields the basic Vitalist Cycle: conquest establishes a new and vital hierarchy; consolidation converts victory into institution; inheritance preserves accumulated power; bureaucracy gradually detaches rank from capacity; sclerosis closes the order against more vital challengers; and eventually a new elite functionally acquires the right to rule by acquiring the power to replace it.

Moral intersubjectivism

Waltine Vitalism rejects moral realism.

There are no mind-independent oughts and shoulds floating about in the aether above human perception—no metaphysical ledger in which every act possesses some intrinsic quantity of goodness or evil, nor any proposition capable of analytically compelling every possible agent to value the same end.

Moral claims, rather, arise precognitively from biofoundationally-determined amygdalic screechings, material appetites and positional status interests, group identities, and the practical coordination needs of embodied creatures.

And yet the absence of “objective” morality does not in any important sense make moral life unreal—because consider, for instance, that money is intersubjective but can nonetheless buy a house, just as nations are intersubjective and can no less conscript armies, and status is intersubjective yet still determines who gets laid and eats first.

Moral norms are likewise real intersubjectively—as patterns of expectation, recognition, emotion, reward, and punishment distributed among groups.

Moral intersubjectivism holds that values are “real”—not “true” propositionally, but affectively compulsive and socially binding as a non-truth apt normative utterance—to the extent that people mutually recognize them as such, build identities around them, and develop toothy institutions capable of enforcing them. Thus a promise matters because the parties involved understand it as binding and because a wider network is prepared to alter its behavior if it is violated. Betrayal hurts not because the universe contains Objective Betrayal Particles, but because human attachments, self-conceptions, and repeated-game equilibria make it operatively consequential.

Note that this position differs from simple subjectivism because an individual cannot make a norm socially binding merely by himself feeling strongly about it—and nor does intersubjectivism reduce morality to whatever the numerical majority endorses, as in practice all groups contain competing codes, status regimes, and enforcement capacities, which means that any norm’s intersubjective force is always provisional and context-dependent, depending ultimately upon who recognizes it, how deeply it’s embedded, and what specific consequences its adherents can impose.

Moral conflict is therefore largely a jurisdictional struggle conducted primarily through the bad-faith universalization of local values.

Different coalitions attempt to universalize their own code, present local preferences as neutral principle, and deprive rivals of the standing to articulate alternative values. Some of these struggles can be settled through argument and mutual accommodation; others are resolved only by exit, separation, or force.

For its part, Waltine Vitalism makes no apology for possessing a particular moral constituency. The doctrine values agency, strength, generativity, diachronic futurity, and the creation of durable patriarchal power structures because these are the ends that benefit the men who comprise the venture, but it most certainly doesn’t presume that everyone on the planet must secretly desire the same life. The Prairie-Hobbit may well sincerely prefer comfort and stasis to vitality, just as the bureaucrat would very earnestly choose procedure over conquest any day of the week; the universalist’s error is to demand that one form of life become the compulsory moral vocabulary through which all others justify themselves.

Hence why the Waltine normative technology of choice is not “ethics” as such but rather Honor, which is to say a system of mutual recognition among agents capable of imposing material costs on each other that makes commitments legible, coordinates expectations, and lowers the price of cooperation—and most importantly, does not require men to become harmless or altruistic; merely predictable enough that allies can invest without expecting every temporary advantage to trigger defection.

Unlike universalist spooks that map horribly to real-world intuitive duty-bonds, Honor is highly concentric—which is to say it holds that one’s strongest obligations are to his children, spouse, family, close friends, and longstanding collaborators, and grow out thinner across fraternity, community, nation, ethnos, faith, and ultimately species. This discernment is not hypocrisy or even bigotry in any meaningful sense; merely an acknowledgment that no one possesses equal emotional, material or practical obligations toward every individual consciousness on Earth.

But note that even thin obligations matter, as a man who violates every agreement with outsiders because he owes them no love will before long lose the capacity to make profitable agreements at all, just as a coalition whose members exploit one another whenever immediate incentives shift will never reliably accumulate power in a global ecology full of more coherent structures; without an actionable coordination regime local cleverness scales toward collective impotence.

It’s thus that the Waltine Honor Framework threads the needle between childish universal morality spooks and uncut Machiavellianism. The former demands an impartial concern that’s patently unsustainable while applying language designed for strangers to the thick obligations of intimate life, while the latter recognizes partiality and power but without any repeat-game container degrades inevitably into permanent Hobbesian defection. Honor supplies a middle register: explicit loyalty, enforceable obligation, and bounded competition among men who remain reliably self-interested.

Legitimacy is the scaled-up version of the same technology. A ruler who must directly compel every act with first-order coercion possesses an expensive and brittle form of power, whereas one whose rule is broadly recognized as legitimate receives routine and frictionless compliance at a much lower cost—and irrespective of whether such power is any more righteous “morally”, it’s plainly far more intersubjectively stable.

A Vitalist order must therefore abstain from the adolescent fantasy that naked domination is inherently more honest or effective than moral language. Myth, ritual, law—and indeed, moral realism itself—are all just social technologies through which power becomes durable, because elementary game theory dictates that power will always and everywhere dress itself up in “values.” The interesting question is whether the values in question preserve a genuinely vital order or merely serve to conceal extraction and rent-seeking by an incumbent clique of sclerotic mandarins—or even worse, ensure perennial domestic strife between biofoundationally and materially rivalrous factions each driven by a bigoted and jaundiced churl-universalism.

Homogenous and religiously fanatic premodern civilizations with far less centralized social orders and liquid information ecologies had little difficulty maintaining vitality under moral realism, which if anything was the optimal approach in such conditions. But attempting to do the same in a pluralist multicultural liberal democracy has led to nonstop culture war and an arms race between obscurantism and conspiratorialism that in turn has precipitated a civilizationally ruinous collapse in epistemic hygiene, and it seems to me a concerted push toward moral intersubjectivism as mediated through a Waltine Honor Framework is the only way to maintain a relatively pluralist and liberal order while still maintaining some degree of social vitality.

Under such a framework a man may bind himself to commitments he cannot prove universally correct because continuity itself is a form of agency—vows allow the present self to impose some diachronic structure on future preference, while an honor culture gives others reason to trust that such self-binding will survive inconvenience, and the agent within such a culture keeps faith because he wishes to remain the kind of man whose word has force and to retain allies capable of trusting him under uncertainty.

Phenomenological and epistemic sex realism

Sex realism begins with the rather unremarkable fact that reproductive asymmetry between men and women produces wholly different bodily stakes, motivational pressures, and downstream social ecologies.

Pregnancy, paternity uncertainty, physical dimorphism, mate selection dynamics, and differential vulnerability have consequences that reach far beyond reproduction itself, impacting risk, desire, aggression, memory, communication, courtship norms, status economies, and the particular kinds of social power each sex develops.

Waltine Sex Realism starts phenomenological because these differences don’t merely shape incentive structures from the outside, but fundamentally alter how the exact same situation is experienced from within—so much so that a man and woman can partake in precisely the same interaction while inhabiting utterly different events internally, all without a lick of conscious deception by either party; rather it’s their bodies, risks, canonical failure modes, and anticipated social consequences that have all diverged to such an extent as to register wholly different information as salient on a precognitive level before either one produces a conscious (let alone verbal) account.

Thus sexual attention is experienced purely as opportunity by men but as a mixture of opportunity, evaluative burden, and potential threat by women, whereas ambiguity tends to feel like communicative failure or even perfidy to men (systematizing types especially) despite for women serving as the indispensable solvent through which all desire, safety, deniability, and social optionality coexist—which is why explicitness, meanwhile, reads as honestly to him but coercion to her, as naming the arrangement tends to foreclose many of the exits she’d understood as part of the arrangement itself.

Any model that treats both participants as interchangeable and sexless minds—which unhappily includes the precognitive sensibilities of basically everyone born 1980-1995 thanks to a deeply obscurantist pedagogical regime of social constructivist radicalism that reigned more or less unchallenged throughout most of the 90s and early aughts—will systematically misunderstand the encounter, with men grossly underestimating the extent to which women need to price in the risk of male violence and deception about one’s long-term seriousness and fitness both genetically and as a provider, and women underestimating the degree to which male dignity depends on rank legibility, reciprocal recognition, and the possibility that costly effort in courtship will remain at least socially intelligible rather than just consumed.

More crucially, a lack of phenomenological sex realism leads one to overlook the highly material differences in how men and women process individual agency and decision-making—namely, that male agency tends to manifest more diachronically, binding present action into a continuing project while treating past commitments as retaining force and seeking to convert effort into durable form (household, institution, law, conquest, legacy…), while female agency manifests more synchronically, orienting itself more towards the immediate relational ecology so as to detect subtle changes in rank, risk, coalition, and desire, and then adapt smoothly and rapidly to whichever new equilibrium now obtains, cohering her self-concept retroactively as needed to maintain a dignified self-image. Thus a man experiences himself acting within an ordered sequence of events whose meaning should persist, while the woman experiences herself acting within a succession of locally sincere presents.

This temporal asymmetry supplies the functional basis of patriarchy—the household, after all, being a diachronic institution organized primarily around property, lineage, children, inheritance, and the preservation of one throughline across decades, which requires a masculine locus of final authority. Feminine power, in contrast, properly governs the household’s internal relational ecology (child-rearing, atmosphere, mediation, and social continuity), but cannot possess coequal sovereignty without subjecting every commitment to renegotiation under circumstantial weather, which is why it can ultimately only be male authority that binds a household through time— while womanly intelligence keeps that form responsive to what’s still alive inside it.

From a Vitalist perspective, we observe that male diachronicity makes cumulative power possible, but likewise can decay into rigid path dependence, futile loyalty, and the attempt to impose an obsolete narrative on a reality that’s long passed one by. Meanwhile, female synchronicity supplies social intelligence, adaptability, and keen sensitivity to changing conditions, but likewise tends to dissolve stable commitments whenever local gradients move—often quite frictionlessly, as women in late modern urban ecologies especially benefit from instantly legible “safety” narratives that in practice let them abrogate most compacts entered into with men at very little cost to themselves reputationally—which in practice renders women generally less reliable participants in abstract, impersonal Honor frameworks whose compacts are expected to survive radical changes in relational context. Now, women of course are usually far MORE capable of thick loyalty within embodied structures of kinship, household, and immediate dependence, but this is itself a reason to place them inside patriarchal forms as opposed to granting them coequal jurisdiction over masculine command structures (which happily in practice women tend not to even want all that much due to having as a rule very little desire to impose their own forms on the world).

Beyond the differences in agency, Waltine Sex Realism also crosses into epistemics, as the sexes tend to process information very differently.

Masculine cognition is attracted to explicit systems, mechanistic correspondence, abstraction and compression into portable heuristics, stable and context-independent rules, and the isolation of variables. Female cognition is more attentive to relational context, local exception, social atmosphere, and the second-order consequences that propositions carry once introduced into a living group.

Clearly these are overlapping distributions rather than some immutable and mutually exhaustive binary; plenty of women are mechanistic and lots of men relational, while proximal factors like age, neurotype, profession, social class, religion, marital status, ethnicity, and culture all materially impact distributions in crucial ways. Sex, however, remains far and away the most foundational and load-bearing variable, and the overall sexed distributions hugely important since per our Waltine Compatibilism institutions aggregate tendencies—which means, of course, that as any domain grows increasingly governed by one sex’s characteristic epistemic mode it is bound to shift accordingly in its behavior even when no participant consciously intends to feminize or masculinize it.

And so what are the canonical epistemic failure modes for each sex?

For men it tends to be overfitting—i.e. assuming that because a model maps well to one mechanism, it should be stated and applied irrespective of context. For women, meanwhile, it’s more typically foreclosure—i.e. treating anticipated consequences as evidence that some unwelcome proposition cannot be countenanced as true. The first produces brittle and inhuman systems, while the second produces institutions that can’t even describe their own failures because every accurate diagnosis threatens to undermine someone else’s dignity or local equilibrium.

Ultimately a vital order requires both faculties. Exploration, conquest, technical abstraction, and adversarial testing demand a male tolerance for overt competition and context-independent truth, whereas diplomacy, social consolidation, while the preservation of complex coalitions require a more feminine attunement to context, second-order consequence, protective ambiguity, and relational continuity.

Still, this complementarity does not imply mixed sovereignty in every institution, as männerbunds, command bodies, and other organizations responsible for selecting and ranking men need to remain entirely masculine at the level of membership and final judgment, because once female approval enters the internal status contest male rank almost instantly begins to reorganize itself around sexual access, protection, and social fluency as opposed to technical competence, loyalty, and achievement.

Waltine Sex Realism also rejects the idea that stated belief governs desire, holding instead that attraction is precognitive, embodied and status-sensitive; people do not “choose what they want” by consulting their public principles, but rather experience desire first and then furnish an account that comports with their identity afterward. As such, the doctrine vehemently opposes all sexual-moral systems that rely upon the pretense of transparent self-report as though anyone possesses conscious access to the origins and persistence of desire.

The larger Vitalist point is that no durable society can govern sexual difference through sex-neutral abstractions alone. Courtship, family, employment, friendship and institutional life all operate upon bodies with profoundly different reproductive interests and social vulnerabilities, and a civilization that pigheadedly refuses to model such differences will never actually abolish them so much force men and women to equilibriate blindly under nebulous and deceptive incentive structures.

Intersectional identitarianism

We all possess numerous identities whose salience varies with circumstance:

Race, sex, age, nationality, region, religion, class, occupation, family, neurotype, education, subcultural affiliation, and political alignment all shape individual interest and affinity in different quantities at different times—but observe that no one of these categories fully exhausts a person, and no hierarchy of identity remains universally dominant across every social field.

If you’re a young white American male, for instance, there are certain situations where you’ll instinctively feel more aligned to a white Briton than a black American, and other situations where it will be exactly the reverse; likewise with an older white woman and same-age Hispanic male. And of course the “colorblind” civic nationalist and white identitarian and Red Piller would all in a vacuum reproach you for your lack of propositional fidelity to their own preferred schema, but anyone who actually lives in the real world understands that one’s most operatively salient dimension of identity is constantly in flux, and that a lot of times it’s a fairly complex intersectional calculus.

Hence why Waltine Vitalism is Intersectionally Identitarian—which is to say treats identity as a vector of overlapping affiliations rather than a single metaphysical essence that instead of functioning as a universal hierarchy of victimhood as in progressive intersectionality exists as a schema to functionally model coalition, familiarity, material interest, status position, and potential conflict with greater accuracy.

In keeping with our earlier methodology, ingroup categories retain intersubjective force to whatever extent they operatively predict trust in repeat-game ecologies, facilitate shared norms, compel reciprocal obligation, establish common enemies, or reduce competition over scarce resources. As such, the pertinent ingroup at any particular moment is very simply the coalition whose members perceive enough shared interest and mutual legibility to act in concert.

Thus a black American may be more socially familiar to a white American than a white Serb in one context and less allied in another, while a male software engineer may share more immediate economic interests with an Indian male colleague than with a white female admin despite clashing with that same colleague and allying with the admin on more of a macro level over immigration and labor-market access, and meanwhile a Catholic may prioritize religious solidarity in one conflict and national or class interest in another, because under this framework no one mode of conflict is determined to universally supersede all others ipso facto.

Intersectional identitarianism is therefore dynamic, pluralist, and power-realist—it asks which distinctions are currently organizing the present conflict, which coalitions are materially possible, and which particular identities might be made more or less salient through institutions, rhetoric, and shared projects.

Under this formulation a nation is neither a common kin group nor arbitrary line in the dirt, but rather a large-scale nexus of coordination made real by way of centripetal forces a la strong institutions, a prestigious mythology, a common tongue, and shared material or status interests that weakens whenever those forces grow less salient than any competing centrifugal forces that exist along regional, ethnic, religious, or class lines and strengthens whenever some external threat or ambitious shared project gives disparate populations a reason to experience themselves as one agent.

This flexibility, of course, must be constrained somewhat by Honor, as opportunistic identity-switching is hugely corrosive of trust, and a man who invokes racial solidarity when he needs protection, professional universalism when seeking advancement, and radical individualism whenever asked to reciprocate—OJ Simpson, to give a perhaps cartoonish example—will eventually become illegible to every group.

Thus in practice Waltine Vitalism tends to favor concentric and partially overlapping modes of solidarity in which family obligations are thicker than national; embodied fraternity might outrank abstract racial affinity; common citizenship may outweigh distant tribal heritage; and a small cadre engaged in a hugely consequential project together may possess stronger claims on each other than the millions more who share with them only phenotype. That said, there’s plainly no formula capable of resolving every collision in advance; the hierarchy is negotiated intuitively and in accordance with local incentive gradients, shared history, self-concept, reciprocity, and power.

At scale, these concentric bonds should gradually harden into nested sovereignties—think patriarchal households coalescing into fraternities that in turn operate firms, schools, publications, and local institutions, which themselves aggregate up and into municipal, regional, and perhaps eventually national levels, with each successive layer governing only the matters it can meaningfully enforce while passing upward all functions that demand a larger scale—a structure intended to preserve a toothy sense of local obligation while giving confederated households some coalitional muscle with which to resist centralized power.

Whatever the precise formulation, the basic idea is to give Vitalism a coherent vector for remaining moderately and intelligently identitarian without embracing racial totalism, acknowledging that a civilization requires both toothy particularist duty-bonds incompatible with a bloodless universal individualism as well as coalitions far broader, nimbler, and functional in orientation than can ever be derived from one solitary ancestral, religious, or class identity.

And the decisive test—as always—is whether an identity produces agency.

In other words: does it generate trust, mobilize resources, transmit norms, support children, curate institutions, and orient men toward an actionable future? Or function chiefly as an alibi for resentment, entitlement, and permanent explanation of failure?

The Vitalist Synthesis

Each of the above positions answers a different question that any serious Vitalism is forced to confront.

Pragmatic-functionalist nominalism explains what our categories are: instruments constrained by reality and judged through what they reveal and permit us to do.

Biofoundationalism explains what human beings are: heterogeneous animals whose capacities emerge from predictably heritable biological predisposition interacting with developmental and institutional ecology.

Precognitivist status- and power-realism explains how people perceive and organize themselves: through largely instantaneous somatic judgments of rank, threat, and desirability that precede any official reasons and as such constitute the operative genesis of essentially all human decision-making.

Compatibilism explains how agency operates: exceptionally and meaningfully at the individual level, but predictably enough at population scale that politics must concern itself with equilibrium rather than exhortation.

Moral intersubjectivism explains how obligation can remain binding once the notion of objective morality has been rejected: through mutual recognition, honor culture, enforcement regimes, legitimacy, and chosen forms of collective life.

Phenomenological and epistemic sex realism explains why sex difference cannot be flattened into neutral liberal personhood without losing crucial information about experience, desire, communication and institutional cognition.

Intersectional identitarianism explains how people actually form coalitions: through multiple overlapping identities whose salience depends provisionally on context, shared interest, status, obligation and power.

Together they cohere into a Vitalism far more serious than the half-ironic veneration of some obscurantist Dacian sodomite—because a man does not become aristocratic, understand, merely by repudiating the herd, at least in any world that’s invented the gatling gun; he needs to understand the meat and mindstuff from which the herd is built, and accurately model the status economies that govern its perceptions… that and the incentive structures around which it equilibriates, honor codes through which mutually dangerous actors within it cooperate reliably in repeat-game structures, and identities through which its internal cliques become capable of concerted action.

And then he needs to build his castle—amass a network, acquire resources, cultivate dependencies, mitigate his exposure to the writ of external authorities, and over time construct a local node of influence wherein his own will is operatively sovereign.

Vitalist Praxis

It all comes down to establishing centers of power.

Exit, arbitrage, and optionality are wholly dignified medium-term targets for a young man first striking out, but the real objective here is jurisdiction, i.e. final authority within a bounded domain: the power to adjudicate disputes, assign offices, control resources, protect allies, punish enemies, enforce sanctions, and prevent outside authorities from casually overruling internal decisions. Influence persuades, but sovereignty binds—and it turns out sovereignty is for the most part downstream of hard strategic assets: property, capital, personnel, information, media reach, and the practical ability to reward loyalty and impose costs upon defection. Ultimately a circle becomes a proper institution only when membership changes material outcomes, and that means it has to be able to employ, protect, promote, exclude, and punish.

The household is the innermost center of power—and patriarchy its only appropriate form. The patriarch supplies material surplus, sets direction, governs the family’s external alliances, disciplines internal disorder, and diachronically binds fleeting impulse to lineage and inheritance in what functionally constitutes society’s first and most crucial selection and acculturation regime: the place where property, memory, temperament, skill, and allegiance are transmitted to heirs rather than just dissolved upon a patriarch’s death. Authority belongs to the man who bears responsibility for enforcing a coherent trajectory across time that meaningfully staves off entropy, which is also why it’s essential that he go through his woman’s phone.

Of course, no center of power is meaningfully durable if its material surplus is not itself sovereign—hence why the patriarchal order must own property, productive enterprises, investment capital, technical capacity, or some other revenue stream capable of financing personnel, protection, propagation, and inheritance. Power funded entirely by a hostile employer, platform, donor, or state remains leased power.

From there, power scales outward into firms, fraternities, publications, patronage networks, and political machines, wherein ideally repeat-game masculine Honor frameworks serve as chief source of internal cohesion: loyalty is rewarded, betrayal remembered, incompetence demoted, and leaders held responsible for the domains they command. Meanwhile, the incorporation of women into such bodies should not be permitted, as in practice this shreds organizational discipline by inverting the local status economy and making feminine approval more contextually valuable to one’s fellows than fraternal regard or technical competence—hardly a desirable outcome!

Every such institution must develop a well-defined ladder of rank, as well as ordeals that distinguish actual talent from self-conception, and most importantly a succession mechanism that prevents either founder collapse or bureaucratic capture. When it’s only the founder and a small cadre of frens charisma alone can get you pretty far, but eventually that charisma must congeal into office—and office must become law, and law remain suitably exposed to men capable of outperforming its present custodians.

Modern power likewise requires control over communications, archives, payments, and data, as an institution that relies upon an enemy platform for speech, enemy bank for transactions, or enemy bureaucracy for legitimacy can easily be defeated where it counts without ever even having been engaged directly.

When it comes to politics at scale Waltine Vitalism follows an equally pragmatic model. Populations ought not be mawkishly exhorted towards nobility so much as situated in an ecology where useful conduct yields status and material reward while destructive conduct leads to pain and suffering, and prevailing incentive structures should be manipulated vigorously and unsentimentally in pursuit of this end.

Note, however, that this will only occasionally involve direct material redistribution, as in practice it’s far more economical for a ruling cadre to manipulate incentives, prestige economies, institutional access, and the canonical narratives through which ordinary people understand their own interests, such that whoever controls those systems generally rules far more thoroughly than whoever controls the purse strings.

A Vitalist elite will therefore seek authority not merely in the financial or political realm but also in domains like education, employment, media, and technology—the ultimate goal being the seizure of mechanisms with an outsized impact on the general public’s most important behavioral equilibria.

Whatever the project and its current stage, it ought to be judged primarily by its residue: does the order presently control more property, employ more men, protect more dependents, command greater loyalty, punish defection more reliably, shape local orders more palpably, and have some plan in place to survive the departure of its founder? If not, it’s still a scene. If so, then congratulations; you have a power center.

Either way, make sure you never forget the shape of our goal here, which is to say the curation of local sovereignty: a hereditary and patriarchal order with enough property, legitimacy, local manpower, institutional memory, and coercive writ to function as part of the environment other people now have to navigate.

Because the idea here ultimately isn’t to “save the West” or what have you—realistically we already kind of crossed that bridge back at the Somme.

The idea, rather, is to erect a big evil hillfort from which we can strike out to plunder all the peasants’ sheep / smexy maidens for ourselves—at least until the time is ripe for civilization to reemerge in earnest amidst whatever Aquarian Aachen eventually springs out of the dopamine ash.

Until then, lads—good hunting.

— WB