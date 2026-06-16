The Walt Right

The Walt Right

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Kryptogal (Kate, if you like)'s avatar
Kryptogal (Kate, if you like)
9h

"Probably the first generation of women in history to effectively shield their children from casual abuse" Agree here -- my mom made sure that my whole childhood I had basically a bowlcut or a mullet. Whether consciously or unconsciously, I think Boomettes had a sense it was perverse to try to glam up little kids. It was very weird when in the 2000s moms started dolling their 7 year olds up like little models.

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5 replies by Walt Bismarck and others
Fake J's avatar
Fake J
9h

Super on point, Walt.

One thing I want to add about Low Millenials and High Zoomers is I've never seen a sort of microgeneration worse at aging. Nobody thinks it will happen to them, everybody's bad at it, but Zillenials seem really, really prone to psychic damage from entering and approaching their thirties and part of their seething at old people feels like an extension of this. Like we're idiots for not being as miserable as they expect to be, and they look at Alphas like "Where the fuck did you come from?!?" The worse couple of baby-baton passers I've seen in my life.

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