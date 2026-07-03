The Walt Right

The Walt Right

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sunshine moonlight's avatar
sunshine moonlight
3h

Guilty as charged on owning a Galaxy and explaining why it's better

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Centaur Write Satyr, PhD's avatar
Centaur Write Satyr, PhD
3h

Groyper Cleveland

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