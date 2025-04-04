The Walt Right

The Walt Right

Hera
Apr 4, 2025Edited

I had to check if I had a penis because damn nigga I just read 30 minutes worth of substack drama

I have been pretty consistent from the get go in thinking that WBE is genuinely a douchebag, but also entertaining to me.

I kinda thought of you much the same way, because as I am a truecel virgin you fucking a lot of women can be hard to distinguish from you fucking a lot of women *ethically* (whatever that means)

But no. You’ve got Virtue Wally B. See I capitalized it. Because you’ve really got it.

As much as you hate philosophy, as a moral philosopher I give you a shiny star sticker. I promise to reimburse my consumption of your content at a later date, when I am no longer a student (poor).

Iberian Wanderer's avatar
Iberian Wanderer
Apr 4, 2025

Reading the four posts from the three of you in parallel was a borderline psychodelic experience

I want the movie of this in the style of Babel or Memento

