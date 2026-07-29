The Walt Right

The Walt Right

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sunshine moonlight's avatar
sunshine moonlight
2h

Is it bad that I spend so much money on clothes?

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1 reply by Walt Bismarck
Kenneth's avatar
Kenneth
2h

Solid advice but 90K a year at 23 is wild. For most fields that seems to be 3 years experience pay most guys just graduated at 23. 65K a year is a good college graduate starting salary. 200K by 30 is wild too. In my field (CPA) that salary is senior management to Director salary’s.

Are you talking to young men who graduate early and go to elite colleges? Maybe I should have became an Actuary instead of a CPA 😂

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