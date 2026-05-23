Among the men of Generation Z there are vanishingly few aspersions that carry anything as canonical a payload as the charge of “cope.”

It’s one of the more revealing coinages of the age—and also among its most insipid, purporting as it does to air out falsehood while smuggling in the patently retarded and frankly pretty grotesque supposition that personal dignity is counterfeit unless ratified by the moment’s most broadly legible status hierarchy, and that any private narrative that contravenes said hierarchy just embarrassing self-delusion ipso facto.

That is the morality of a bee.

It also ignores that what counts as broadly legible shifts constantly from year to year with the natural ebb and flow of culture as new technologies, ideologies, movements, ideas, thinkers, milieus, and forms jockey for resources and shift in relative status—and also that we in response to this are constantly assessing how much to recalibrate with the mainstream vs. ride the tiger in a niche until Fortune hands us the crown vs. lean into asymmetric strategies to secure a narrower yet deeper dignity. It tracks that a cohort reared in a fast, liquid ecology like the 2020s Oral Culture thinks of adaptation as the default strategy—but as we’ll soon discover, it isn’t obviously the optimal one.

More important for now is that all cognition is cope, all the way down.

All sense perception hits the mind compressed, while memory is more reconstructive than it is recollective. Identity, meanwhile, is self-serving autonarrative, and ideology a tincture of material want, status interest, and amygdalic wroth. As for personality… mostly what we call it when the lies that work become sediment. But none of us can step outside the limitations of our vantage point or transcend conflicts of interest, and that means no one’s mind meets the world as some disinterested auditor after The Truth.

The question, then, is never whether someone is coping; everyone is coping, constantly, and anyone who tells you something different is either very stupid, very beautiful, or presently on some manner of hallucinogen.

The question, rather, is whether cope produces motion or decay. Adaptive cope reduce cognitive load, preserves agency, organizes effort, provides actionable heuristics, and lets a man play the hand dealt him without looking wretched to himself. Maladaptive cope, meanwhile, blinds a man to essential data, habituates him to unforced error, rewards stagnation, and lets his pain congeal first into brand and then scarlet letter.

And so if your identity revolves around e.g. being a “man of the people” because you happen to drive a forklift for a living and still blame your inceldom on guys 5 years older than you taking all the laptop jobs, then you are coping pretty terribly. Whereas if you narrate yourself as a samurai or w/e but that also gets you to lift, bathe, write, cut back on gooning, fix your bloody gums, invest in a bed frame, stop faggotishly apologizing all the time for your neurotype, and start chasing puss in earnest? Then honestly to hell with any broc-haired faggot or xanax-muncher who calls you Cringe.

I mean you probably are Cringe—but that’s a tactical issue and not at all something to poop your pants over because Newsflash Tardo: literally all men are Cringe on some level simply by dint being sexual pursuers, which means all masculine ambition / appetite will eternally smell like shit until it’s actualized... at which point it never was cringe.

This is the basic ontology of maleness on some level—your existence kind of just demands eating pain and humiliation until it gets retroactively erased by victory.

Where the Zoomer errs most is in thinking cope discredited purely because it flatters its subject—an attitude monstrous out of step with the reality of human nature not just operatively but also teleologically given that on some level essentially all of us draw crucial energy / momentum from flattering narratives that ward off entropy.

A man can’t live by correspondence alone; he thrives on frames that ensure continued effort, struggle, pain, and at times humiliation remain metabolically possible, and elsewise will often fail to maintain even the simple brute gumption required to show up and earnestly try—because note it turns out there ackshully are quite a lot of men who see themselves with full clarity each morning, and they mostly go back to bed.

Also what we call “confidence” is usually just some fag’s cope that survived contact with reality. Think the yuppie who once called himself Built Different before he had any evidence: he was wrong, but at times it was precisely that credo that disciplined him into becoming a man for whom it retroactively seems true enough now that the world ratifies it as such. This essentially is how that shit chicks call “manifesting” is supposed to work: the athlete visualizes victory, the entrepreneur allows delusion to propel him through the briar patch, the artist insists his baroque autism is genius, and the awkward young fellow self-narrates as Dangerous until money and muscles ensure such an image hit the world a bit closer to Pat Bateman than school shooter.

Meanwhile if they were forced to start from a clean empirical self-appraisal no one would ever do anything hard, as most achievement whether in the gym, office, nightclub, or Substack editor requires a self-indulgent LARPy cargo cult era of cringe unmerited over-identification with Future You that if you succeed will just end up smoothed into your private ascension narrative and if you fail—well, doesn’t much matter then, eh?

Cope first, evidence later.

Now the persistent difficulty with copes is certain peepo will always roll their eyes at them no matter what since they’ve always been one of the reindeer who could pull the sled just fine—and actually quite exquisitely—per the monocultural societal script once issued by Santy Clause, which means to them Rudolph will eternally read as an overly-indulged snowflake faggot theater kid, and his red nose gross and cringey cope.

Such elite normies, understand, have an image of themselves as beyond the need for cope due to being instantly legible as high status: the beautiful girl needs no theory of desirability, the natural Chad no masculinity heuristics, the rich kid ever to justify his taste, the athletic extrovert to reflect on his personality in any deliberate strategic way.

The way elite normies cope in practice will therefore involve self-deceptive moralism deployed to sanitize ladder-pulling via high-and-low-against-the-middle games—though note this will never get identified as cope publicly since middle strata actors inhabit a collective action problem wherein the individually optimal route is always to signal high status to gain rank by defecting against other midstatus players, the upshot of which is high status players are never forced to confront their own delusions usually since all overt interchange with midstatus players involves social-climbing mimicry.

Thus proper midstatus contempt for elite cope looks more like private defection from shared civic narratives conjoined to a far less bashful cultivation of their own cope.

And the thing is nearly all life strategies available outside that cadre of elite normies are bound to involve cope on some level, and when that cope does show up it’s pretty often imbued with a certain emotional charge and identitarian valence for the simple reason that most people cultivate pride in the hand they were dealt.

Thus they’ll aestheticize past or present constraints, define virtue and beauty around their own endowments, and tend very conveniently to discover that anything they themselves can’t become was always in some higher sense never worth becoming.

Obviously it’s comic—and more than that, a bit sad.

But even more than that still? It’s necessary, as a man who feels undignified inhabiting his own neurotype spends most of his life a resentful tourist in egoic shards of others.

Consider, if you will, how most men tend to define masculinity if asked.

It’s basically always in terms flattering to themselves personally—am I wrong?

Thus for older blue collar and military guys it’s generally going to mean handiness, steadiness, physical courage, and not talking much, whereas if you consulted the venerable Walter Bismarck he would say No That’s Not It, and muse that it instead has something to do with the command of frame, insight, wit, or the ability to put precisely to words ideas other men experience at best as an inchoate blur they grope at helplessly in the dark like Helen Keller in a lavender-scented van. Then someone a lot less dandyish might emerge from the woodwork to sneer No! Masculinity is about discipline and self-mastery! And then the degenerate artiste will say it’s intensity, and the father provision and continuity, and the libertine lengthening his Excel file, and the forklift guy driving a forklift, and Vaish being splendid to corporations, and so on and so forth because we’re all of us coping and so we all at least to some extent must experience competing archetypes of man as ridiculous to most properly inhabit our own.

This contempt is not noble—but it sure as shit is functional, because to serve as a leader to other men and certainly to prove erotically compelling to women it helps quite a lot to maintain an image of your own Type of Guy as having a certain swagger and dignity other archetypes (when coded rivalrous to yours especially) do not. More crucially though, you can’t let yourself get intimidated by / insecure around the other fag’s competency, as peepo smell that on you like bread baking which I’d hazard might actually account for the majority of inter-archetypal male contempt; for most guys it’s likely just the fastest way to make sure they never show up like a bitch when it counts.

To give a concrete example—I’ve at this point inhabited both the world of financebros and that of heterodox intellectual / artists long enough to know a lot about how each works, and I’ll tell you right now that both Types of Guy are on some level insecure around the other but will mask this by e.g. devaluing the rival’s areas of competence or writing off the idea of women ever finding it compelling while eroticizing the idea of his own competency being used to get pusspuss, especially in any context where it cucks the other archetype. And of course you see exactly the same with e.g. blue collar vs. white collar and urban vs. rural vs. suburban and nokids vs. kidhaving.

Ultimately there really is no live and let live because we all tend to experience different choices as indictments of our own on some level, and tbh even different neurotypes as threatening to our own modes of thought a lot of the time, while the status economy is mostly zero-sum in a way that operatively ensures e.g. electricians and actuaries actually kind of do just get laid more easily the harder it gets for the other guy.

It’s kind of just the fundamental tragedy of masculinity in a lot of ways, and there are a lot of contexts where it really sucks ass we do this to each other and I hate it for us.

Only don’t any of the womyn reading this think you’re exempt from male status games either cause bih most of you do exactly the same thing with the Type of Guy you’re currently with / usually go for—e.g. if your husband is the poor artist, then rich guys are rapey or shallow, whereas if he’s the rich STEM autiste you counter-signal scrubs who can’t provide or whose shallow gorilla masculinity isn’t scalable, whereas if your dude is blue collar or coded as such you’ll imply white collar guys are fags or simply counter-signal other people’s provisioning narratives as cringe / fake / degraded.

Frankly you ladies deep down are way less pluralistic about masculinity than we are, and to experience your own man as masculine in the way you want will usually need to downgrade the masculinity of competing archetypes in a way that functionally invalidates the erotic narratives of other women—which btw is another reason that the housewife and girlboss can never ackshully be friends. It’s kind of just aesthetically Schmittian for chickies it seems when it comes to this shit, pretend though they may otherwise.

Thankfully this ecosystem of mutually adversarial copes has a prominent silver lining in that it’s ultimately also what makes status pluralism possible, and likewise permits the deployment of asymmetric strategies like pillarization and arbitrage.

Without copes everyone outside the one central monotonic prestige hierarchy would be forced to experience himself as a failed version of someone above him; with copes there exist numerous ontologically sovereign status hierarchies in parallel to choose from that allow widely disparate neurotypes to obtain a very real sense of dignity and belonging—often at each other’s imagined expense, yes, but mutually so, and in a way that in aggregate actually breaks positive sum versus a monotonic system.

Thus while it may be a tragedy on some level that the actuary and electrician feel the need to tell such ungenerous stories about the other, boundaries of that nature serve functionally as essential psychic border walls that a lot of times end up the main thing stopping every human ecology from collapsing into one giant miserable ranking table.

All of these dynamics show up especially powerfully in dating markets—because note people don’t usually Have Preferences so much as cultivate dignity-preserving attraction to whichever archetypes are most likely to reciprocate, ratify them as desirable, and advantage them socially, and so will as a rule eroticize lanes in which they possess an unusual leverage—and observe here that this phenomenon is neither random nor experienced internally most of the time as especially cynical or transactional so much as just the pragmatic adaptation to non-hyperabundance conditions.

The first example of this comes to mind is obviously black guy with a fat white chick— the classic mutually-diagonal arbitrage scenario. He gets to have his Warrior Gene physicality, cultural style, and outsider edge produce toothy erotic returns unavailable in his own hierarchy, while she’ll experience him as less neurotic, less apologetic, and far less class-coded by the contempt of thin blonde women than any of the white boys she could plausibly land. Meanwhile he’s likely to experience her own whiteness as a specific kind of erotic abundance without any of the hostility he’d engender trying to access apex white femininity outside a highly esoteric hookup context.

Of course, everyone involved in this will develop a story around it that suits them.

They should. It’s what lets the arrangement breathe.

Either way though Black chicks will definitely call it cope on Twitter.

Another example you’re all probably familiar with at this point is Uncle Walt’s own infamous fixation on the illimitable Jewess, which also functions as ethnic arbitrage given that while women of WASP / Nordic backgrounds tend usually to experience a fellow’s hyperverbal volatility as some species of weakness, overcompensation, instability, or cringe verbal leakage, a Jewess is far more likely to experience such a tendency as hot or funny or at least sufficiently adjacent to her autistic Tay Sachs cousin to somewhat understand what sort of creature is about to blow her out. And what all this means in practice is I can usually fuck much hotter Jewesses than I’m able to shiksas of essentially any other pinknipple race, and it isn’t especially close.

Is that cope?

I mean yeah, obviously—but it’s also a really fucking good one, because A) Jews are white enough that their pussy isn’t automatically incel-coded; B) they’re also weird and alien but also in such a super legible meme way that being obsessed with Jewesses doesn’t read as “settling” so much as being Quirky in an extremely specific direction; C) me being a former antisemite and joking about drawing swasties on their milkers etc. makes it edgy / funny / lowkey dialectical in a compelling recursive way that Jews themselves are likeliest to appreciate and has opened up lots of really fun Angles for me as a writer. And so anyway the point here is it made perfect sense for me to develop a fetish for Jewish women, as doing so resulted in both the least possible status leakage and was most plausibly a higher order preference thing not immediately reducible to super duper pooper legible power and status differentials that snobs and normalfags generally find it very easy to sneer at or register as gauche.

Which brings me to yet another famous arbitrage dynamic: in Boomers and Gen X you saw quite a lot of white nerd + East Asian woman couples, as Asians’ overall rank racially at the time was still a lot more shitty and subaltern such that she’d experience basically any great white ween as tremendous erotic surplus. Thus a lot of traits that registered as sexless, awkward, or low-status among elite white women read instead as stable, intelligent, gentle, provision-capable, and culturally legible inside an erotic grammar turned sideways.

Now at the time these dudes ate glares/gossip from AWFLs at the office Christmas party the same way I’d have eaten them for bringing my adorable anorexic sleeve tats single mom girlfren who I met on Seeking—which I guess to some folx means she’s just like flatly my prostitute and that’s all there is to it simple as and anything else I say is cringe cope etc etc… doesn’t matter if we’re obviously in love, or if she cleans up fantastically and is very classy when she wants to be… like honestly these frigid AWFL viragoes just can’t stand asymmetry at all; it really seems any visible trade disgusts them and will always end up moralized as exploitative, mocked as fake, or narrated as cope.

But a visible trade is not automatically a worse trade than an invisible one.

And that brings to mind another great modern example of this in J.D. Vance—who in practice codes to many elite white woman as incel-adjacent: too intense, too upwardly-mobile, a bit too resentfully articulate, too shaped by grievance, too clearly engineered for ascent, too much a man who became himself on purpose. Yet to an apex Indian women, the same configuration reads as Chad: civilizational seriousness, masculine ascent, elite credentials, political trajectory—and all of it, of course, amplified by that white erotic surplus given Indians occupy today a position roughly akin to past Asians.

…which of course is precisely why Usha was not Enough to block “weird.”

I mean, does anyone honestly think that shit would have landed literally at all had his wife been Erika Kirk or any other blonde bih? It just doesn’t matter on some level how pretty and well-bred she is; a brown wife still makes your amygdala scream Loser on some precognitive level, and whenever you see a handsome rich white guy in such a relationship there will be always be part of you wondering what’s wrong with him, which functionally will translate to making negotiation harder for him etc.

Yeah, I know.

Look—clearly I’m not saying any of this to be mean.

Or I guess I ackshully sort of am—but that’s also kind of the point: simply not talking about an issue doesn’t make it go away, and this here is a thing that genuinely hurts a lot of people. Yes Walz will always claim plausible deniability, and likely didn’t have the slightest racial intention when he said “weird”… but that’s exactly my point: the apparatus is precognitive, and so can be deployed without any overt malicious intent.

That said, it frankly does seem undeniable to me that the Democrats in 2024 ambiently took advantage of the low status of brown pussy to paint Vance as incel-adjacent in a manner that functionally foregrounded Usha’s insufficiency as social proof of his desirability—which is a pretty fucking humiliating thing to do to a woman of color they’re supposed to be protecting tbh.

Except, again: it’s all precognitive and ambient/

Which means that *I’m* the weird one for even making it about race and incel shit when they’re ackshully just calling him weird cause he bought donuts weirdly and I should go touch grass and have a normal one sweaty.

Yeah—eat my cum.

In arbitrage dynamics the diagonal couple usually produces some internal mythology to dignify the exchange both within the dyad and in facing the outside world—think saying they’ve always preferred each other’s type; their cultures complement each other; outsiders don’t get the bond; their love transcends superficial categories, etc.

Is this cringe?

The more asymmetric your own dyad, the less you’re like to think so.

What matters is that it’s also true enough; a good love story is frequently an arbitrage strategy that became sacred through repetition, sex, loyalty, and shared enemies.

Elite normalfaggots sneer at diagonals because visible arbitrage disgusts those who never had to arbitrage. They see asymmetry and call it cringe; see strategy and call it cope; see a man who’s too intense, too Not Over It, too spiky, too weird, too afflicted with asperger’s or bipolar or mayhaps even a twofer carve out some success in a lane where he’s valued and experience that chiefly as proof he could not win in the “real” market—here defined as wherever their own traits are automatically liquid.

This is why they hate age gaps, looks gaps, ethnic status trades, sugar relationships that become conventional, early-life provisioning outside a nuclear family container, and any romance where the underlying value exchange can be seen without special equipment—because make no mistake, they certainly are not offended by transaction as such; their own worlds are nothing if not transactional. They are offended, rather, by what they experience as a gauche taste-failure to conceal a transaction behind a universally legible imagery of romantic mystery and moral innocence.

But note that such disgust is not perceiving any objective degradation of love so much as reacting to visible friction in the status field: the asymmetry is showing; the strategy is showing; the cope is showing. For anyone whose own status position is experienced as entirely “natural” by dint of emerging purely from neurotype and phenotype, basically any visible strategy or effort in others will always read as vulgarity rather than adaptation.

And this is where Headpatting begins.

Elite normies—nad particularly the more socially dominant blonde-feminine type—often cope through benevolent flattening, performing a vacuous moral warmth toward sanctioned abstractions to extract moral leverage while retaining exquisite disgust toward nearby low-status phenotypes, awkward neurotypes, and any diagonally paired strivers who violate their aesthetic order. Therefore they’ll affiliate with certain modes of economic populism, subaltern grievance, immigrant narratives, body positivity, you name it—yet just watch how fast they recoil from Italians, Russians, weird Hindus, Balkan climbers, manlets, autismos, guys with Target clothes, ethnic strivers, and any fellow whose ambition still shows seams but manages all the same to land him inside halfway decent puss because ultimately he doesn’t Know His Fucking Place.

That said this won’t be consciously experienced as anything like ladder-pulling or status protection, and so it wouldn’t be right to brand it overt hypocrisy.

Merely cope.

The elite normie’s world requires them to experience themselves as compassionate while retaining the right to aesthetic revulsion. And so compassion gets routed toward groups still distant enough to remain symbolic—blacks, illegals, the morbidly obeast—while preserving disgust for Italians, job stackers, and chubby guys with a skinny girlfriend.

Thus economic populism and subaltern affiliation turn into moral laundering for a sensibility that remains brutally aristocratic at the actually salient levels of mate choice, friendship, admiration, and party invites—one which Headpats the safely distant with a very real and exquisitely curated empathy while pathologizing anything nearby that smells like competition or threatens to destratify its preferred aesthetic order.

And their supreme cope?

Pretending not to be status-obsessed.

They kvetch about others striving because their own striving occurred ancestrally—collectively, somatically, and through inherited fluency. And so they did not “try;” simply wore the right jeans, knew the right jokes, performed the right casualness, desired the right people, and felt an esy contempt for the right outsiders. Thus their status hunger was metabolized cleanly into “taste” before it could read as ambition.

The elite normie always asks incredulously “Why are you overthinking this?” because thinking was never required for her own social legitimacy. Whereas the sperg had to put together a model, and the ethnic climber a coalition, and the neurotic artist curatorial mystique, and the diagonal-arbitraged couple some publicly legible mythology, the elite normie has merely to breathe prettily and the world calls it effortless / coo.

And this, my friends, is why “cope” has become such an ugly and flattening word.

It pathologizes every attempt to create dignity outside one central monotonic prestige track—treats adaptive mythmaking itself as proof of inferiority while exempting inherited legitimacy from the same analysis.

It says, in effect, that anyone not naturally validated by the dominant hierarchy is ridiculous for developing its own place to call home.

Zoomer culture has made this situation far worse.

Say what you will about us Millennials, but for all our undeniable faults we developed massive pillarized mixed-sex subcultures with enough internal texture to sustain a robust ecosystem of competing status hierarchies: indie kids, scene kids, Tumblr whores, hipsters, gaymers, occupiers, Ron Paul spergs, dirtbag leftcels, rationalists, /fit/, /pol/, /b/, /k/, /v/, grindset fags, and of course mein bruders in the Alt Right all enjoyed many but not too many options to choose from, and that meant most ended up in a diverse and mainstream-legible subculture in which niche types and weirdos could rapidly become enculturated and socialized out of their roughest edges, contribute to the scene productively in a digital ecology where anyone could become internet famous, build a robust intergenerational friend group to extract old man wisdom, develop a persona that one’s peers find genuinely compelling / coo, and attract a chickie who experiences you contextually as high status and impressive.

Such palatinates could and usually did become baroquely cruel, blisteringly cringe, and breathtakingly retarded, but they permitted diagonal exchange—a fucking lot of it.

Men could be low-status in one hierarchy and commanding in another; a girl could read as a weird bitch in one room and a goddess in the next. Receipts mattered back then. Argument mattered. Taste mattered. Lore mattered. The long tail had oxygen.

See, the great virtue of a vibrant subculture is it creates local gods. That skinny broke guitarist a bit too ahead of his time could matter, as could the fat bitch with perfect eyeliner who knew everyone and had a really clean car. On SomethingAwful, the autist with legendary posts for sure mattered. On /b/, the girl with a horseface but splendid and angelic feet mattered. Some random black guy on YouTube who could get away with pissing off Zionists mattered. And no, that status usually did not convert cleanly into the apex normie market—and that was precisely the point. The subculture had its own gods, own sins, own mating market, own paths to dignity.

Zoomer culture is more bifurcated.

On one side: algorithmically enclosed and functionally highly sex-segregated microcultures generally far too autistic / aestheticized in its local dialect and sensibilities to sustain healthy local mating markets or even the sort of internally textured and temporally stable status hierarchies needed to facilitate adult male identity formation on account of these communities’ deep architectural liquidity and chronic unseriousness.

On the other side: mass goyslop culture, in which only the most immediately legible and least individuated status metrics still retain any purchase: face, body, height, money, clout, charisma, follower count, visible friend group, and the ability to consistently not look cortisol-spiked. No one in this ecology has the attention span for receipts, let alone serious argument—hence explanation itself now coding as failure since it implies that the visible hierarchy did not just instantly ratify you prima facie.

It’s easy to forget these days that the oldinternet—Millennial internet—genuinely rewarded certain modalities of capably-articulated cope. Not because we were any better than Zoomers, of course, but just because in those days there wasn’t all this hyper-entertaining bullshit around to distract you from your exegesis into the latest feud between FakeSagan and TheAmazingAtheist. Whenever some shit went down there would never fail to be some mexican in a beanie giving his thoughts on the matter, and suffice it to say if you were a charlatan people would notice fast.

And make no mistake, we could be a huge piece of shit to you back then for sure, but we’d want to write a huge overwrought essay about it or make a 2hr youtube video Owning you so peepo could see how brilliantly and rationally we hurt your feelings, whereas the feed was too slow back then for shit to get lost in the noise, which meant if you lied we’d stick you on it—but also that if you acquitted yourself well in the exchange you could genuinely turn an unsympathetic crowd.

That was the good side of Millennial hipsterdom. Like yeah it was pretentious as shit and everyone wanted to be Harry Potter but that fedora culture of adversarial peer audit ackshully worked to channel the narcissism of young men into containing a lot of its own worst failure modes in a way I don’t really see in Zoomers as ya they have their own adversarial audit mechanism obv hence this article—but it sucks ass.

Thing is though this new internet era just rewards immediate legibility. Precognitive heuristics have always dominated syllogistic assessment, but at least before there was some pretense; some procedural adjudication; a certain sense of decorum. The face always arrived before the argument, always—but now it arrives so much sooner and so much more regularly and so much more dopaminergically that usually the argument literally just isn’t worth making. The clip is far faster than the essay, and so the vibe now ossifies into sediment long before anyone can find their footing.

And that is why “cope” now lands with such finality among the men of Generation Z.

These days basically no one has the time or the inclination to inspect whether some particular cope actually works as it purport to, which in practice means the fact that it requires inspection alone is taken as sufficient evidence against it.

Thus “cope” has become the master-insult of a generation reared in status markets algorithmically raped back to midcentury levels of monotonicity, and any explanation save being hot, rich, charismatic, and socially fluent registers now as special pleading.

Any counter-hierarchy reads as cringe. Any narrative that preserves dignity outside the central ladder reads as delusion. Any man explaining why his lane works, why his woman suits him, why his archetype has value, why his asymmetry produces genuine complementarity, or how his weirdness became erotically legible in a certain ecology—all things younger men of his neurotype may well benefit from hearing—will these days in a mass-goyslop ecology be seen as embarrassing himself by the mere act of explaining.

This is wretchedly undignified.

It collapses pluralism into a single infinitely large ranking system in which everyone who does not win globally becomes some flavor of loser.

It spits in the face of that ancient and fundamental right of every man to carve out a little kingdom for himself where his own virtues can become meaningful.

It abolishes the possibility of diagonal dignity—forces every phenotype, neurotype, ethnic niche, class strategy, sexual archetype, and subcultural style to submit to one central market optimized for the fastest possible appraisal by the largest audience.

Civilization requires copes—clearly, so much so that nobody would even think to contest the idea were he not such a craven little faggot afraid of looking low status—for the simple reason that civilization has need of people who aren’t all apex, and most of those people need a story under which their life is something more substantive than a failed attempt at being John Mulaney or Sydney Sweeney.

The short man needs a story. The molested girl needs a story. The giant gay pajeet needs a story. The autist, the depressive, the late bloomer, the fat girl, ugly genius, provincial climber, working-class beauty, sterile intellectual, failed athlete, divorced mother, nonwhite striver, aging blonde, starving artist, bullimic Jewess, Appalachian law student with a cumin-scented wife—all of them need their own stories, and some of them are going to be embarrassing. They’ll also sometimes be beautiful.

And some will be lies that over time become truer through disciplined inhabitation.

You know, Christianity once told the poor that they were blessed and the meek that they’d inherit the earth—and if that shit isn’t cope, I don’t know what is.

Honestly the whole Jesus story itself is probably history’s most effective cope in that it seems to help people metabolize the problem of defection or “original sin” a lot more scalably and reliably than nearly any other social technology in human history. Christ, in a sense, was a semiotic killer app—and from his story emerged durable civilization, restrained envy, dignity for the fallen, and say what you will about that slave morality shit but it did body significantly less gay faiths pretty fucking handily.

The result is what matters.

Ultimately no cope is pure, because nothing human is pure.

But what you should really be asking is whether your cope converts limitation into form—which is to say: does it carve out a lane, or merely excuse your refusal to enter one?

Does it hone your strengths, or anesthetize your weakness?

Does it make you more attractive to people you can actually love, or simply preserve in amber your contempt for those who rejected you?

Does it reduce cognitive load so you can act, or add just enough fog that action can comfortably be postponed indefinitely? That is to say—does it bring you into contact with reality at a better angle, or merely pad the walls of your cell?

A good cope serves as bridge between circumstance and agency. It says: given this body, this temperament, this history, this market position, this class, this race, this face, this voice, this damage, this desire, this intellect, this ugliness, this charisma, this bullshit, and this weirdness, what’s the most generative and vital form I might inhabit? Crucially, this does not require pretending that the central hierarchy is fake; simply recognizing there are plenty of other ecologies in which life might be won.

A bad cope is like a basement where each kid who gets molested inside it brings down the next one. It says: because I couldn’t win where I first wanted, all games are fake and all winners are frauds and all women are shallow and all men are sheep and all beauty is superficial and all discipline is cope and all status is evil and all love is delusion, and all effort beneath me fuck you. All that shit is derealization speaking; your mind fixating on that discolored piece of wall behind your uncle’s shoulder.

Alas, the apex normie cannot reliably tell the difference between good and bad copes, as from her vantage point every alternative strategy is compensation, The Zoomer, meanwhile, can’t distinguish between them because he’s spent every day of his young life watching yet another would-be Hector’s body get dragged round the walls of Troy.

But there is no life without cope, and the only people who seem not to need it are those with enough status that their copes have turned to atmosphere. And never forget, dear reader, that beauty too is cope when it calls itself authenticity, and money cope when it calls itself taste, and fluency cope when it pretends never to care or try, and Headpats cope when they make the empress feel kind—the same way cynicism is cope when it launders deep exhaustion as perspicacity, and ideology is cope when it masquerades interest in moral language, and love is cope when it lets a single mom who lives in a trailer and works at Dunkin feel like a princess for a couple months as the most devoted little ride-or-die a deranged bipolar sperg could possibly fask for.

And so, in candor?

Fuck the entire idea of becoming cope-free.

I’d like to become more capable of eating pain without reacting sub-optimally; more honest in the ways that ackshully matter to me: more capable of decisive action; more loyal to those who choose me; less in hoc to status hierarchies that fail to honor my neurotype; and more able to inhabit said neurotype in its most vital incarnation—and if the frames that’ll get me there fastest happen to reside in the copium den, so be it.

Maybe Harry Styles will think my heuristics gauche; if so I’ll do my best to live with it.

Because WB is not a bee—nor is he like to ever be.

He can, however, always bee himself.