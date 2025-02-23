The Walt Right

The Walt Right

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Tom Swift's avatar
Tom Swift
Feb 23, 2025Edited

Surprisingly, this is a valuable article for social conservatives to read. Rather then attempting to cast a religious viewpoint as 'civic virtue' while modernizing the surrounding aesthetics, it is far better to preserve ones values in their entirety than to embark on a doomed effort to make them universal.

A practical example of this would be how the position of the Catholic church has changed in America. In the first half of the twentieth century, Catholic culture was largely intact, thriving and self-sufficient, but Catholics were largely separated from public life and government in the United States. However, in the Sixties, the Church largely traded cultural integrity for civic respectability and influence. Today, the religion is largely seen as normal, there have been two Catholic presidents and there are currently six Catholic Supreme Court justices, but Catholic birth rates have collapsed, churches are empty, and the after effects of Vatican II are still causing further damage. Therefore, it is far better to preserve ones values than to pursue national prestige or a "moral victory", and to approach public affairs in a transactional way.

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Sebastian Jensen's avatar
Sebastian Jensen
Feb 23, 2025

I more or less agree that morality is fake but I think that deep down most people are aware there is a "greater good" and are aware of who the parasites and hosts are in the "global society". Logically morality (probably) cannot be deduced, but that doesn't stop moral realism from potentially being true or people from believing in it.

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