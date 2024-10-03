Generally I like to think of myself as a very nuanced and fair-minded thinker.

That’s why it filled me with the utmost regret to realize I’ve gone in a somewhat boring and chuddish direction over the last few months.

Reading some of my earlier pieces I’ve come to realize I’m a much more predictable and far less entertaining writer than I used to be, which explains why my engagement metrics are less impressive and my subscriber growth positively glacial compared to the explosive success I enjoyed in the halcyon days of this past March.

For too long I’ve coasted on past triumphs and have been taking you all for granted. To get my groove back I need to write something novel and contrarian that provokes heated debate and genuinely amuses and fascinates my beloved readership.

So with that in mind, here are twelve things I really appreciate about black people:

They don’t go to the doctor.

One of the most obviously admirable things about blacks is they intuitively realize that doctors don’t deserve any exalted moral status, and if anything are much more likely to be predatory con artists than a normal person.

Before the regulatory capture introduced by modern credentialing regimes that artificially restrict the supply of labor and make healthcare prohibitively expensive, “doctor” was a pretty normal middle class profession.

Hell, for a long time most minor surgeries and the like were performed by barbers, which frankly makes a lot more sense than paying some overcivilized nerd thousands of dollars just to stitch you up and hand you a couple pain pills.

It would make sense to venerate doctors if they did it for free, but they obviously don’t. They occupy one of the most lucrative professions in our society, and are overwhelmingly mercenaries doing it for the wealth and status. They also aggressively leverage their sophistication, professional networks, and wealth to cement their interests as one of America’s most disproportionately powerful political blocs.

Perhaps affording them such status could be defended on the grounds that it incentivizes the most capable people in our society to become doctors. This hasn’t been my experience in the real world, but whatever, let’s say it’s true. That still wouldn’t be worth the mass immiseration and mountains of medical debt caused by the AMA’s toxic rent seeking, which is no more dignified than the cynical machinations of that Longshoreman mafia guy (and probably hurts society far more).

a feller infinitely more civicminded than your average doctor

And don’t even get me started on how doctors abused their sacred professional authority for cheap power and social clout during Covid.

Honestly, fuck doctors. They need to be taken down a peg. If you want to make medical care more affordable in America you need to disembowel the AMGay and massively deregulate healthcare so doctors get paid a fraction of what they do now.

But to build sufficient political capital for such an initiative we’ll need to undermine doctors’ moral authority and the institutional legitimacy of the healthcare industry as a whole. And to that end I very earnestly consider black people my staunchest allies.

They aren’t ashamed about eating junk food.

In my experience Blackpepo never feel the need to apologize for enjoying a greasy ass cheeseburger. They know it’s not good for them, but do it anyway, because fuck you.

When White people get fat they’re always so insufferably apologetic and neurotic about their weight. Constantly making excuses or explaining themselves. It’s repulsive.

Meanwhile Black people just call themselves “big” and bully people who don’t like it.

And yeah, a lot of them die ten or twenty years before they should, but I’m quite convinced they enjoy their short time on this earthly plane a hell of a lot more than these lame ass crackers who never live before they die.

Their food is delicious.

I find other races of women unattractive and could never pursue them romantically.

But if anything could sell me on the merits of black women, it would be that when they cook they prioritize making their food actually taste good over anything else.

Whenever a white girl has tried to cook for me I always end up spending like $60 minimum on ingredients and still wind up thinking the food is flavorless and groace compared to just ordering something equally expensive on Uber Eats. My favorite is probably an oxtail dish I get from this Jamaican place nearby.

It’s interesting that oxtail is considered a luxury food these days; historically it was given to slaves because it was one of the shittiest and toughest parts of the animal and generally seen as an extremely undesirable cut of meat. That’s why they needed to cook it so long and douse it in a cabinet’s worth of spices to make it taste good.

But they succeeded, and to such an extent they created an iconic dish even a racist like me acknowledges as straightforwardly better than anything involving quinoa or kale.

And there’s honestly something beautiful in that.

They respect the hustle.

No black man ever called me grifter.

And unless he was gay or just absurdly buck broken, I can’t imagine even an upper middle class black dude ever criticizing me for something like job stacking, because the handful of black dudes I’ve told about my lifestyle all thought it was cool as shit.

That’s because for as long as black culture has existed it’s centered a deep admiration for guys who cleverly weaponize asymmetric strategies to outmaneuver hegemonic institutions and pull one over on Massa. Remember learning in middle school about the centrality of the “trickster archetype” in black folklore? Well, the modern trickster is the hustler, grifter… or job stacker, and black people intuitively realize this.

Unlike pretty much every other race these days, black people don’t have this obnoxious effeminate fixation on earning their bread in a manner fully acceptable to Dave Ramsey. While your average pantsuit white woman will be infinitely more impressed by some odious pill-pushing doctor than a hustler who makes twice the cash juicing asymmetries in a “trashy” way, our melanated brothas will give the latter the respect he deserves while spitting on the former. How can you not love that?

This mindset is a big reason I’ve always found black guys to be my most reliable allies in the workplace against hectoring oversocialized white wahmin who want everyone to do twice as much work as they need to do. Like the Irish, black people aren’t “lazy”—they just pick cotton inefficiently when they know they don’t have any equity stake in the plantation. And this makes sense! Taking pride in your bugwork without any kind of incentive alignment is an indefensible slave mentality.

They enjoy flaunting their wealth.

Because I work in a deeply conservative and risk averse segment of the financial services industry, the overwhelming majority of my coworkers over the years have been WASPs & Asians repulsively cishajnal in their sensibilities around money.

I’ve known multiple guys in their forties who talked about having millions in their 401(k) and Roth while living in an ugly hovel far smaller than their income could reasonably support and driving a castrated Thunberg-friendly cuckmobile.

These same guys tell young fellas who make $60k to save as much money as possible instead of living it up and having fun with the knowledge that their take home pay is going to triple by the time they’re 30 and render any current savings trivial. And what’s worse is a lot of young guys are unagentic enough to actually listen to them.

But it’s very rare for black guys to think like this. For black people smart enough to make decent money it’s essential to have nice things, and once they get those things they seem a lot more capable of enjoying them in an earnest and straightforward way than these neurotic white strivers crippled by ennui and perpetual emotional turmoil and a preoccupation with being classy and tasteful and understated.

Black women also openly appreciate guys with money in a way white women almost never do outside of eastern europe or other poor areas. If you go to red pill forums etc. you’ll see a lot of black girls from a higher stratum of society who very casually talk about rich guys being “high value” in a way that would seem terribly gauche and uncouth coming from a white woman. My perception is honestly that classier black women approach normal dating in the same way white women approach sugar dating.

And I actually think this is better in most respects, because for all the anxieties men face about “gold diggers,” they at least give you a reliable script to follow to be seen as an adequate candidate for hypergamy. With educated white girls status is a lot more nebulous, and you’ll very rarely receive any credit for dispensing largesse, even when you spend thousands subsidizing her silly fake business that hemorrhages money.

Granted, guys like me put up with this sort of bullshit because on some level educated white girls are the only ones we take seriously and won’t cheat on. So perhaps I haven’t any right to complain. But if I were any less of a eugenicist in matters of procreation and much less racist in my own sexual tastes (and to be fair I am incredibly incredibly racist in that domain) I’d likely find black women intriguing.

They disrespect their creditors.

Middle class white people have the gayest attitude about personal debt.

Obviously a man needs to pay back his debts to individuals who loan him money or do him any kind of financial favor—this is a basic matter of personal honor.

But if it’s a big powerful institution like a bank or an insurance company or a university you should absolutely do everything in your power to get out of paying your debts. This is what rich guys like Donald Trump do and it’s also what poor people (especially blacks) do all the time. But these cringe middle class peckerwoods think they’re gonna go to the principal’s office or something if they break the rules.

No dumb dumb, such institutions are literally pricing in your risk of default, and in almost all cases have the risk insured. I know because I used to do this as my job.

Debt is entirely imaginary and supported by a broad social compact ultimately secured by the state. But your counterparties in this arrangement defected against you decades ago, and that gives you moral permission to eat their lunch. If black people can realize such a thing with an average IQ of 85 then you should be able to as well.

Be more like the brothas and never pay your debts if you don’t have to.

They drive you places quickly.

The other day I needed to pick up my addy prescription at Walgreen’s. Sadly my car battery is dead because I haven’t driven it in over a year, while the sugar baby I’ve traditionally used as my chauffeur has been disallowed by her current boyfriend from fraternizing with me, which means I had no choice but to call an Uber.

Luckily my driver was a charming Haitian gent who drove like an absolute psychopath. Never in my life have I been honked at even half as much—a pretty remarkable achievement given that my ride only lasted five minutes.

But you know what’s even more impressive? My gal pal usually makes that same drive in ten, and she’s a fairly aggressive driver herself. And here this fella manages to cut that time in half, simply by interpreting the Rules of the Road as friendly suggestions.

Other races could NEVER accomplish such a thing. Not in a million years. They’re all crippled by this womanly fixation on staying alive at all costs, even when it makes life intolerably stultifying and cripplingly inefficient. Black guys reject this mindset with bravado and panache. And yes, sometimes it gets them killed by something retarded, but they understand it’s better to die on your feet than to live on your knees.

They’re incredibly loyal.

Obviously not to, like, their girlfriend or their kids.

But a lot of black dudes will gladly die for the honor of their street corner, and there’s an intoxicating vigor in that sort of mindset. It certainly ought to be directed more judiciously, but only a fool would deny the power in being so willing to throw away your life for fucking nothing. An 85 IQ is easily high enough to operate a Kalashnikov.

If the Alt Right had a similar attitude to black guys we’d have an ethnostate by now instead of corporate bug jobs and wives more intolerant of gluten than minorities. But instead most guys my age demonstrated zero resilience after Cville and simply went back to normie life while allowing kids like Nick Fuentes to take over the movement.

Sad.

They give their kids cool Latinate names.

For all White men won’t shut up about how much they think about Rome (something that frankly annoys me, because I’ve been a Romehead my entire life and listened to the Mike Duncan podcast like three times before the stupid meme took off, whereas now I have to be associated with niggas who watched Gladiator once and want to seem quirky and smart for it), they never seem to give their kids proper Roman names unless they’re a deeply autistic white nationalist. Instead they’ll pick a stale Jew name or let their wife choose something soft and gross like Jayden or Brayden or Gayden.

Meanwhile black people just name their sons shit like DeMarcus or Quintavius like it’s nothing, and they don’t even like Rome! It probably just sounds vaguely sophisticated to them. Or perhaps it traces back to freedmen wanting to establish their own naming conventions free of whitey’s influence, and in that particular era Roman-sounding names (or at least names that sounded quasi-Roman to black ears) felt like they’d carry the most prestige.

Whatever the genesis, they may have been clumsy in their execution, but at least they’re trying and by this point have made the practice genuinely their own.

Quite frankly I’d rather be Quintavius than Cayden.

They sexually harass women.

Black guys never seem afraid of their own sexuality or ashamed about being a sexually assertive male in the way middle class white men often are.

I don’t want to linger on this point, because to a large degree this phenomenon is driven by antiwhite propaganda I despise as much as everyone, and it’s certainly tedious to see black men portrayed as hypermasculine in popular culture when we were the ones who enslaved and conquered them.

But still I need to ask: how did this racial demoralization infect us in the first place?

No, it’s not as simple as “Jews.” But even if it were that simple, it would beg precisely the same question as to how we could have ever allowed them to subvert us.

There is something deep and multifactorial in our culture that makes white men dangerously prone to pathological altruism, racial masochism, and excessive deference to feminist ideas. The reason Jung had to invent something like shadow work is that our spiritual sensibilities had been castrated (and not simply by slave morality but also the consequences of mass transit/literacy, industrialism, the Victorian worship of innocence, etc.), which meant white men were no longer capable of channeling or even acknowledging and playing with our own predatory nature

But compared to all other races of native born Americans this impulse is basically nonexistent in black guys—probably because they were slaves, and feel like this gives them eternal moral authority to strike back against YT however they can.

And to some extent this is very maladaptive… but it also lets the brothas create art that authentically engages with masculine interiority in a way that white art simply isn’t allowed to without becoming a parody of itself. They can rap about their misogyny and sexual aggression and casually call women bitches and get away with it, and a lot of young white guys use black art to channel their own masculine frustrations. But even in more sanitized circles you’ll see shit like Hamilton, which would seem deeply reactionary for 2015 in its attitudes toward gender if it featured white people, yet nonetheless grew beloved by white girls and gays.

White men need to be more willing to create art that disturbs and offends women by honestly engaging with our occasional desire to conquer/control/hurt them. By pretending we’re too civilized to ever feel this way we only make ourselves incapable of being sexually assertive, even in the benign way most women find very attractive

We should also be a lot more willing to casually flirt with female acquaintances and coworkers—especially when a power dynamic exists. This isn’t fifth grade, and it’s not embarrassing if the girl finds out you have a crush on her. Stop being a faggot.

They have interesting wardrobes.

Black guys will rock a purple or green suit and it’s just seen as normal. Meanwhile if a White guy tried the same thing he’d be roasted to hell and back and people would probably say he’s LARPing as a supervillain.

To some extent we can blame antiwhite sentiment for this, but to my mind it’s more because UMC white sensibilities about menswear tend to strongly prioritize being understated and dignified above all else—an obvious consequence of the tendency of cishajnal whites to equate masculinity with a very bland and stolid stoicism.

But much like my Irish and Italian kinfolk, blacks don’t automatically see emotional expressiveness or theatricality as feminine or weak. On the contrary, it’s often seen as something that amplifies one’s masculinity, provided it’s suitably conjoined to something like ambition or aggression towards one’s enemies, in which case you’re allowed to have feelings in a way you usually aren’t among classy dignified WASPs.

The attendant expectations are probably onerous in their own way to blackmen who are temperamentally less conflict-prone… but I envy them nonetheless. In my world one often grows weary of circling back, and simply longs to bust a cap in a nigga’s ass.

They are effective at pursuing power.

For all I admire about them, I can’t escape the fact that black people are on the other side of the friend-enemy distinction in a lot of seemingly intractable ways.

In a sense it’s impossible not to perceive them as adversaries when they consistently vote over 90% Democrat and opinion polling consistently shows the majority of Black Americans are staunch ethno-nationalists motivated chiefly by racial solidarity.

In practice they function as a political sledgehammer—the most powerful stripe in the Democrat Party’s rainbow coalition, which demands constant identitarian pandering from Democrat politicians lest they stay home on election day.

They get away with this because Dems need Saddam margins with the blacks of Philly and Detroit to stay competitive in the electoral college. And they generally maintain the upper hand in negotiations, both because they have very little to lose, and because they’re less ideologically disturbed by the GOP taking power than, say, pantsuit ladies.

This means they have the power to tank the candidacy of any candidate like Boinie Sanduhs who threatens to even implicitly diminish their central position in the coalition by embracing a more racially or culturally neutral platform of economic populism. Because if you don’t aggressively indulge this histrionic racial megalomania and ever communicate your dislike for this state of affairs they will call you racist.

And honestly, good for them. White libtards are hilariously weak and ineffectual, and I’d never in a million years resent blacks for taking advantage of this golden opportunity to hustle such impotent freaks and losers so very brilliantly.

But it does make me sad that this sort of inexorably positions them as my political rivals, because I do very genuinely feel bad for them given their tragic history. As communicated above, it’s easy to identify characteristics of the black man that are just as pronounced in my own people. In my ideal world I’d love to fight at Tyrone’s side against libtard WASPs in the ballot box much as I always have in the boardroom.

But the battle lines are drawn as they are; obviously we don’t live in the colorblind world so many of my older and more normie readers yearn for, and likely never will.

Given this undeniably sad reality, we need to make sure that even when discussing the IQ and crime stats so fantastically important to our crusade against woke tyranny that we always remember to give the black man his due and keep things in perspective.

Because oxtail really is better than kale.