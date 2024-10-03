The Walt Right

The Walt Right

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sunshine moonlight's avatar
sunshine moonlight
Oct 3, 2024

Was this inspired by our discussion of Mr. T's old article?

One thing I'd add is most of the people who compliment my outfits are black guys, and they do so in the most poetic and laconic way. When I wore a fake Gucci bad, a black guy at the mall said, "Got some designer on you," and when I wore limited edition green 990s some black construction workers remarked, "With the green newbies!" White people would either think it's gay to comment or they'd say something boring and stiff.

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Lirpa Strike's avatar
Lirpa Strike
Oct 3, 2024

"unless he was gay or just absurdly buck broken,"

The casual use of terms like "buck broken" in 2024 are what make me immediately open any new Walt essay the second it appears on my screen

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