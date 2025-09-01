The Walt Right

The Walt Right

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Tom Swift's avatar
Tom Swift
Sep 5

Yes, I will agree, this is true.

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PhineusGage's avatar
PhineusGage
Sep 2

Hilarious and 100% accurate

This especially:

“you know deep down she’s been pulling some Protocols bs and is basically just half a fuckin Arab. And don’t you forget there’s a damn good reason all those fucking goat herders had to invent their insano religions to control everyone there so aggressively —they’re all ruthless, aggressive, and horny as shit”

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