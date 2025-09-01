Since the genesis of this publication I’ve been meaning to put out a solid Jew article.

The initial plan was a detailed manifesto entitled The Jewish Question framed mostly as a follow-up to both my Alt Right Retrospective and explanation as to why I’m no longer a White Nationalist (each of which is very excellent and you should read), but I figured it would be better to hold off a bit and reestablish myself as a public figure before I put down in writing my thoughts on anything that significant.

Thing is it kind of just feels like the JQ doesn’t matter anymore.

The Brahmin Question was already far more salient half a decade ago, and since then Jewish power has collapsed so quickly and ignominiously that it seems bizarre to even talk about. I’ll let my colleague Norman Eckart correct me if he likes, having already debated him on the matter once, but if you’re just focused on rando gay libtard shit in the culture it seems to me unmarried college women are a lot more culpable than Jews.

idk maybe Netanyahu will somehow manage to drag us into war with Iran or w/e but number one the Jews are straightforwardly the junior partner at this point and realize that and number two I just don’t have it in me to give a fuck about middle east policy.

I became an antisemite because I was enraged by flagrant Jewish obscurantism, paranoia, self-obsession, and hypocrisy during the Neocon Era (particularly in their treatment of Ron Paul) through the collapse of the GOP Establishment in 2017-2022.

Since then their paranoia’s been redirected away from my side towards poopy foreign student activists, while Jews as a whole have become far less hypocritical about Israel vs. white ingroup sentiment in the West. These days they break ranks all the time over identity shit, and don’t have enough clout for their obscurantism and self-importance to especially bother me. Meanwhile the collapse of the 2010s digital media bubble means no more daily Ten Reasons White People Suck articles by Schlomo Shekelstein—without which I likely never would have actually hated Jews, and certainly wouldn’t have become one of the last decade’s more successful antisemitic propagandists.

The way I see it WNs who overindex on Jewish behavior in 2011 and 2015-2016 and still devote time and energy to the JQ are equivalent to those isolated Jap soldiers carrying WW2 into the 70s—or perhaps to those weirdo veterans who wouldn’t buy Japanese consumer goods decades after the war. Jews were annoying and got a bit too big for their britches (as they have since time immemorial), and so we tweaked their schnoz just as the universe began to smack them down. But now they’re literally just another faction among many—Gen II psychics instead of Gen I— and expending political capital to keep fighting them makes you seem a little tarded when the identitarian question of Silicon Valley now dwarfs that of Hollywood and Wall Street.

Jews are also just functionally speaking drifting towards Whiteness thanks to political and demographic realignment (ntm longstanding miscegenation). The ones who take Judaism seriously basically see themselves as a friendly cousin race and even fags like Shapiro aren’t overtly hostile to white identity since they understand now they need it. Meanwhile the liberal ones are basically just standard white libtards now except mb a bit more nebbishy and whiny. And even then, as insufferable as Yglesias and Klein can be they were also the big names clamping down on antiwhite shit during the Biden years—mostly against AWFLs and their subaltern pets. And note they represent the interests of actual elite Jews, unlike the failsons at Buzzfeed et al we raged at in 2015.

Does that mean Jews are white?

Eh. They’re white-adjacent—and at this point back to being on our side given that they no longer enjoy the twentieth century advantages that once let them act unilaterally.

Personally I consider the men white basically without hesitation, and if they’re secular and broadly aligned with me politically it feels like debating the status of an Italian.

The girls I don’t consider White at all, because that makes it more fun to fuck them.

I’ve written about my first Jewess—Rebecca—pretty extensively at this point, recounting both our quicksilver romance circa 2020 and fucked up reunion last year, before a few months back managing to interview her amidst a brief stint of freedom.

I like to say Rebecca cured my antisemitism or w/e because that makes a convenient headline, but the more precise account of what happened is that she alchemized my politicized resentment into private sexual theater—sort of added yet another layer or three to my internal Matryoshka Doll of antisemitism and philosemitism (the two of which are always nested, as you can’t love Jews without hating them and vice versa… tbh that’s case with anything really but as always Jews push it further).

Among miscellaneous wignats and ragheads the dynamic is lower order; primitive. They fear Schlomo, which proffers a certain respect for his low cunning. The retard evangelical philosemite, meanwhile, is rightly dismissed by Jews because he basically flattens them into a prop in his own religious script. Then above this level you have unsentimental accounting of the Jew’s talents and deficits as well as transactional haggling; think the rapper, mafioso, modal WN, or Chinese kleptocrat. Above that you have WASP elites who have a complex love-hate dynamic with Jews going back literal centuries, and above that you have me, K-Mac, Mark Brahmin, Mike Enoch… as well as basically all Jews themselves. Netanyahu probably has more layers than anyone now.

Jewishness is deeply recursive—full of all this ambient metatextual signage probably there to keep you on the plantation fucking your autistic Tay Sachs cousin.

Thing is that also makes it addictive. It’s fun to hate Jews, to fuck Jews, to befriend Jews, to fall in love with Jews, to talk about Jews… they’re a civilizational closed loop.

So if you’re a goy with rock-bottom agreeableness and sky-high verbal IQ—a rabbi type—you’ll naturally be drawn to Jewish culture. Only not being part of it you’ll either need to marry into it (unlikely if you’re disagreeable) or need to engage in some kind of totalistic Talmudic dialectic with the entire ethnos.

Hence why Mark Brahmin and K-Mac essentially dedicated their lives to becoming counter-rabbi. Hence why Mike Enoch married a Jewess and later founded America’s most prominent Neo-Nazi organization. Hence why I spent my early 20s making tens of thousands of people hate Jews and most of my late twenties dating Jewesses, while my dear Robert Stark abandoned Jew Hate to obsess over their women peeing on him.

Consider also the classic example of Rabbi Cartman.

There are also lots of minor examples. Much of the early Alt Right—including my best friend of several years—were mischlings overtly siding with whiteness, frequently in scorching resentment of some operatically narcissistic Boomer Jew dad. Quite a few Jewesses also engaged with the scene, like Ashley Goldenberg AKA CommunismKills, or recent podcast alumna TheTruthWillLive, both of whom had many an admirer.

Of course there were purges; one of my first controversies in the Alt Right was white knighting TTWL when a clique of wignats began trying to ostracize pro-White Jews, and then about a year later the aforementioned mischling bestie was kicked out of a community he’d spent months forging from the ground up, and when I stood by him publicly I got kicked too. Now I should specify that in both these cases it was far more about personal loyalty than anything ideological… but also keep in mind a doctrine of Waltine Exceptionalism was entirely defensible at the time given I was many orders of magnitude better at making people hate Jews than any of the attempted purgers.

Because I was friends with Jews—and tend to think like one myself. My vehicle was literally showtunes; my tools proffered by names like (((Mencken; Eisner; Katzenberg))).

Meanwhile I can promise you literally no Jew ever watched one of my parodies and got offended, because in keeping with how I saw Jews at the time I usually gave them the most swaggering and charismatic villain songs in the Disney canon. My goal was never to simply remove Soros—I wanted to replace the fucker!

And if I come off as “mischling-coded” it’s almost certainly because the feller who hardened me up in life was quite literally a mischling—one who hated Jews a lot more than me, by the way. Dude idolized Bobby Fischer; by and large lived by his example.

The thing is Jews aren’t hard to pummel at all once you close the distance or have an “in”… their talent consists mostly in preventing you from getting there. But they’re not steady operators once feelings get involved or the lawyer shrugs his shoulders, and will let their guard down a hell of a lot more easily than WASPs, for instance.

I mean, why do you think TRS was so good at making fun of Jews? Mike Enoch was clearly hammering his in-laws! He wasn’t especially scared of Jews because he’d broken bread with them. Fucked them. Loved them. If he feared anyone it was his own blue collar rank and file… didn’t want them thinking him soft; effete; “mischling-coded.”

Which idk—he probably felt torn between worlds. I’ve been there.

Thing is he could have just kept his Jewess wife and still been racist while telling his shitty poor people followers to fuck off with their critiques because they’re trashy peasant nothings, while simultaneously boasting about seizing the enemy’s woman.

But perhaps that option wasn’t available at the time—who knows?

Point is the true Jewish Question isn’t some jejune matter of political or financial clout; it’s metatextual. You can’t out-pilpul a whole race—not even with MY verbal IQ.

With Jews you always end in one of three places: A) Oliver Twist getting his ontology colonized and epistemics carved out by Fagin; B) Himmler planning a final solution of one scale or another; C) Eric Cartman alchemizing hate and love and lust and disgust to beat the Jews at their own game by always speaking in multiple registers at once.

They’re not terribly hard to outmaneuver once you’re inside. Jews are mostly pedantic legalists who fuck you with literalism and procedure. Which is terrifying in its proper context—until the moment they inevitably overreach; when the mick spins a tall tale, the dago drops a veiled threat, the darky starts hustling, and suddenly the nebbish is knocked on his ass without a friend in the world, desperate for any foothold back in through some helpful and beneficent goy… even if said goy is maybe a bit of a bully.

Yet the Jew still has one last trick up his sleeve…

I’m speaking, of course, of the illimitable Jewess.

…who’s been a figure of import for a surprisingly long while now given that Jewish culture is a bit less sternly patriarchal and possessive of its women—an asymmetry that opens up certain… shall we say… arbitrage opportunities, on the margins?

e.g. maybe you let the Dumb Goylord facefuck your sister; think he’s owning you when you’re just glad someone managed to shut that yappy yenta up for five seconds…

Maybe she gets the lord to overextend himself… or she figures out his backroom shit, or whispers in his ear? Or more realistically she’ll do nothing—but he’ll use her to take out his dumb goy asspain at Shylock in a manner that won’t result in a pogrom and she probs won’t even hate—though she’ll sure as hell look beautifully tragic doing it.

This, of course, is the famous Belle Juive (“Beautiful Jewess”) archetype. It dates to the nineteenth century—likely a direct result of Napoleon opening the ghettos—but may have some continuity with the medieval era. I imagine Rebecca of York, for instance, was mostly a philosemitic Victorianism, but perhaps she was based on a saintly and idealized version of some archetype in the cultural canon of a suffering canny Jewess?

All I know is Brian de Bois Guilbert seems real as day to anyone who’s loved her.

The competitive hyperverbal element in their dynamic is the least of it; in truth the Belle Juive’s most enraging (yet paradoxically captivating) qualities are her marmish moralism that somehow persists alongside relative sexual license; her kikey selective legalism nakedly paired to bloodstained desert vindictiveness; a sort of metacognitive self-narrating solipsism you don’t really see in Christian women who aren’t autistic or something, which on one hand makes her uniquely sentient and your true equal, but also means she’ll often act capriciously in ways you have zero script for…

In the end Brian dies of heartbreak and guilt… which tbh is a bit fantastical given Rebecca is the nicest possible version of this archetype and he didn’t even rape her or nothing. Yet it’s also instructive, because the Belle Juive’s whole purpose is inspiring a certain guilt or pity in the goyim where her bro Isaac Shekelgrubber IV probs can’t.

It’s all built on an asymmetry. Brian is used to dealing with unagentic and reactive gigglers and criers, whereas the Belle Juive being independent of his world yet still protected by a certain code of honor has to think on her feet of tying him down with his own institutions, beliefs, appetites, and emotions while she herself has options.

Yes he could crush her—duh. All that would achieve is the obliteration of his own reputation and all long-term prospects, since the Belle Juive is masterful at securing protection of Christian society without bearing any of its obligations—specifically through a performance of fragility, victimhood, and unimpeachable moral judgment.

And when I say “performance” that doesn’t mean it’s “fake” btw.

Stupid people always mistake that—or low openness w/e.

It’s not that she’s faking her emotions so much as she’s channeling them in a register she perceives as necessary for her own survival (social or otherwise) and in a sense engaging in the woman version of Talmudic debate—think constant narration and renarration, aggressive and unpredictable moralization, and volatile triangulation maneuvers. And on some level anything in that vein is justified because she’s up against an entire-ass society that sees her as the damned outsider… which ofc is why her power seems uncanny to Brian, and he can’t stop loving her even to his doom—he’s unable to win since she sets the frame from the start. He just falls in.

Those are the Belle Juive’s strengths—so what are her weaknesses?

Poor institutional or cultural belonging. Needs to always have the moral authority or it’s easy to cast her as a whore and make her seem bad as Shylock. Her script sort of demands tragedy even when it’s not present, often causing self-destructive behaviors. Always vain as shit—physically, morally, intellectually. Then potentially above all is that she actually does want to be taken by a worthy Christian man—often yielding to her chosen so quickly she’s taken advantage of and aestheticizes her own suffering.

Before moving on I’ll note Disney’s Hunchback is 100% a Belle Juive story repurposed using gypsies—Esmerelda is just a 90s Jewish girl in brownface thrown in medieval France and Disney’s Frollo is a lot more Brian de Bois Guilbert than book Frollo.

Anyway the most famous stories that survive today obviously have the Belle Juive living and triumphing on with her virtue, but that for sure wasn’t the modal story and plenty also have her getting boiled alive or used or whatever, while others will narrate her as a scheming and manipulative little whore. Ivanhoe is just the most famous of the Belle Juive stories—perhaps in part because Rebecca is such a huge Mary Sue.

But by now a lot of you are probably raising a brow asking wtf all this nineteenth century bullshit has to do with modern Jewesses.

It definitely means less than it did when written.

Then again…

Think about it. Monica in the 90s is the Bad Belle Juive—the grasping BPD slut with an eating disorder (but still fat, btw) who almost breaks up the First Family because she was just that starved for validation. Too chatty; curvy; much lipstick. Just too much.

In essence Jewish femininity as low status. No legitimacy so she’s the whore.

Only give it two decades and the cultural script reorients in a way Slick Willie never could have predicted, and now she’s out here talking like Rebecca of York. Owning the story—even moralizing. Now she’s become the Good Belle Juive. And because we Believe Women now there’s nothing she could do that’s Too Much—she gets authorial hegemony over the entire story. Casts Jonah Hill’s jellybean sister to play her while toning down the sex appeal. Rewrites the whole thing so it’s a bit pedo coded. She can make Bill Clinton Frollo if she wants and it would hurt him if he defends himself.

Why could she do this? Because her iconic lipstick and hair no longer read as sophisticated young woman in tune with latest fashions. They’re almost medieval.

And so we’re left with those fat goofy cock-milking lips and big credulous Jew eyes.

When you pork a lot of Jew broads you tend to notice a few patterns.

First of which being they’re never all that insecure about the nose in practice.

They’ll sometimes pretend to be so you’ll do the nooo babe it’s hot it’s exotic thing but tbh even that’s a bit Barbra Streisand in the 70s coded. Most like the nose or are torn.

Second thing you notice is some of them have weird smiles—look at Monica’s above for instance. I don’t mean to pick on her here but tbh it’s a little grotesque the longer you stare at it… almost like she stopped halfway through the smile? This is a recurring pattern; you’ll notice certain Jewesses won’t really beam at you like a WASP gal will after an especially hilarious joke.

But get her drunk first and you’ll see why—that grin stretches past her ears; lines the face in a way that reads sinister; even predatory. Only thing is it also lowkey makes her look a bit like a cartoon character, which is why Jewish comediennes a la Sarah Silverman, Chloe Fineman and especially Joan Rivers will lean into it for power.

Ofc none of these girls are thinking consciously about their giant Semitic Smile in the same way they are their Jew Nose… it’s more their mom prob told them at some point to stop looking at your sister like that etc. In all likelihood they just think it’s rude to smile 100% and never notice when WASP girls do because it’s not creepy; they haven’t the foggiest idea of the ethnic valence and if informed of such would think you some quack lunatic phrenologist. Show em this Sopranos clip for a sanity check.

Anyway third thing you’ll notice is 90% of Jewesses will list their eyes as their favorite feature of themselves and talk about always being complimented on them. Only they all seem to think it’s this special Harry Potter thing unique to them individually which tbh is weird because there are plenty of forums where Jewesses might congregate among themselves to share notes but idk girls are silly I guess.

Point is Jewish women lead with their eyes—almost always.

When eating cock especially it’s like this whole other angle they start working.

Of course, they’ll once more pooh-pooh the idea that this is a Jew thing and say no it’s ackshully cause I’m an actress! not realizing what a confounding variable is, but the fact that the Jewess’s eyes have literally been mythologized as dangerous proves she’s wrong.

The obvious problem is they tend to be proportionally massive, which gives her a cute and neotenous middle school look well into midlife, hence why Chloe Fineman is somehow allowed to be the ingenue on SNL at 37… or, hell, Sarah Silverman can pull a convincing sexy baby voice as an unironic elderly woman. Latinas and some Italians can pull that off as well, but northern euro women just lose all cuteness at ~25 and need to develop the mature elegant feminine by 30 or else seem kind of pedo coded.

Anywho combine the neoteny with their characteristic humor and it’s easy to just start seeing your Jewish girlfriend as a middle schooler—but not like with a true minority where it’s sort of petlike but more Dolores Haze coded. Just watch out.

Their eyes are also insanely expressive, and can communicate subtext with far greater efficiency than any common goy’s—mostly a boon in womanly contexts, but also useful for e.g. getting the dude to cum already or asking a stranger for help quietly. Probably lotta girls out there may have been saved with just slightly more Jewish eyes.

The other thing that’s dangerous is they’re typically double-lidded—a trait that varies by ethnicity, and might be found in greater frequency among some far subaltern tribe, but at least among the Pink Nip Races seems far and away most common in Jewesses.

Lana Del Rey famously has them, and every solitary Jew girl you mention dublid eyes to will insist that they’re not Jewish thanks to that bc she can’t grok how clustering and sampling work. But frankly they do add a point or two to Lana’s overall face.

Thing is though they’re not merely ornamental—to display them properly requires an extended squint maneuver in an expression often called “languid” or “sultry.”

Henceforth I’ll be calling it the Belle Juive Squint or BJS

Here’s Rebecca doing it in something of a theater kid way:

Here it is from some of my less important Sidequest Jewesses:

Often this is the first moment with a gal you remember she actually is a Semite—some of these bitches can basically transform from Italian to Lebanese in the drop of a hat.

Classic example is Fran Dresher:

Like maybe I’m missing some plastic surgery… but when Drescher does the BJS she looks MENA af to me… except in basically all the ways I actually do value whiteness.

In the Alt Right we used to call Jews “shapeshifter” for shifting between white and nonwhite as convenient, but the BJS lets that shapeshifting benefit you—only here it’s more Animorphs because you can actually just walk around with a normal white chick in the daylight hours (who doesn’t seem like a passport bro scheme) and then also get a Goldilocks-exotic MENA harem girl when she does the BJS for you that evening while getting stuffed. Kind of just a best of all worlds have your cake and eat it situation.

Anyway to be fully accurate here the BJS can and often does accompany e.g. a smile or cheeky cock in the mouth. But it’s most iconic as just one part of an entire ensemble that I’m henceforth calling Belle Juive Languor Face (BJLF), which is basically this:

This look means you smash but she might call you pushy later

This one is in love but will Jewishly prevaricate out of principle a bit

When a Jewess is attempting to seduce you (or I guess has decided to let you fug—does anyone even gets ‘seduced’ these days if you’re not like a senator or super poor?) she’ll almost invariably make a BJLF without even realizing she is doing it. And the thing is these girls are more often than not super duper yappy annoying bossy bitch types… which means when she suddenly goes all cool girl and does the languid harem face it’s a pretty fantastic indication she’s feeling submissive and fuck me daddy and needs all the neurotic spiralling raped out of her by a big brutish uncircumcised Goycock.

Now there are lots of variants and flavors of it, but for it to count in earnest the essential elements are : A) the BJS, ideally with dual lids clearly present; B) a relaxed face laden with an unbothered languor, where she isn’t effortfully making any sort of smile or frown—merely a neutral face or soft gentle smile through which a feller could reasonably expect to slide past her hyperverbal gummy worms no problemo.

It’s the look a Belle Juive extends as she plops onto your bed with a vape between her teeth and a sort of veiled supercilious amusement as she lets you enjoy her Ashkenazi anatomy however you’d like—tho neither as quasi-dissociative rapeplay nor any kind of faggy sanitized symmetrical NPR script (both of which are too goyish for her taste), but instead through a cool girl opacity which both maximizes her own long term allure and mystery and proffers total narrative runway to define the night however she’d like.

That said it’s clearly a gradient—and not at all rare for a tender little Jewess to start as the top pic above on Night 1 only to transform into the bottom by Night 3, at which point you’re not even on the BJ script anymore so much as a more conventional power thing or normie-coded dynamic. Generally though: at its worst disposed toward you the BJLF gives bored teenage girl, whereas at its best it evokes a spoilt housecat.

Jewesses also don it whilst posing for any picture they actually want to look good in—tho again, entirely without realizing it, as it’s basically instinctual (which is why it’s lowkey sort of adorable watching ur jewess’s eyelids droop like clockwork the instant someone aims their phone). But more generally my impression here is that girls sort of internalize these things when they’re 8 or 9 and then never think about them ever again unless they’re a pro model or actress or literally have Asperger’s Syndrome or something. And then even then they’d never in a million years consider the ethnic valence to their own rituals except mb to milk laughs from Le Jew Nose.

Much of the process pre-internalization will of course be outsourced to mom telling her what reads well on her face (in less autistic terms that seem reasonable ofc)… and she and her mother and so on will also carry around a sort of mythological ideal of Jewish beauty and femininity that insofar as it involves anything more than marrying Tevye at fourteen or aspirational WASPishness via rhinoplasty will almost by definition have to interface with the Belle Juive archetype I’m discussing as the solvent into which Goyworld dissolves them, with a half-conscious internalization of the BJLF as their internalized personal beauty ideal being the modal outcome.

And to that end I’d actually argue the Belle Juive aesthetic has more or less held up through the generations. In her own era Drescher was clearly the Ashkenazi leading lady, and while she often grinned wider than was entirely normative she also loved harem-adjacent outfits and kept herself so perfectly beige and feline that I’m quite confident she wanted to look like an orientalist painting and say she counts. As for today… well, Portman is too WASPy, so we have Gadot. Who seems a bit uncomfy smiling and generally carries her face in a slightly mischievous variant of BJLF.

And then there’s Abigail Shapiro.

Who constantly throws unflattering toothy Lilith Smirks all over her YouTube thumbnails—a tack which no doubt skyrockets her engagement because those smirks 100% catch the eye. Mb the girl’s not a comedienne, but she has her brother’s troll instincts 100% and if you look at her toolkit it’s pure Rivers, whereas just like Fineman she’s easily hot enough to eat that shit. Cause look at some of her glamor shots where instead of cynically hacking 14yo boy / fat mom dope receptors she’s just unironically trying to look pretty on her own terms. That shit is straight BJLF:

Abby respects the classic principles—clearly.

And before any eye rolling women call me a dumdum mansplaining chode and insist that all model shoots would have Abby not smile, it’s not just that—you have the same exact squint, the languor, the ambient vulnerability… and if you don’t think the woman in that last pic understands she looks hottest tragic then you’re just deluding yourself.

That said; hot take—I suspect Abby is so flamboyantly smiley in most of her stuff mostly because 1) her woman audience demands nonstop cloying positivity whereas her own features are too aggressively Ashkie to not automatically look like a sex slave posed like Lana etc; 2) she actually IS a cheery and bubbly person and it lowkey upsets her that she’s prettiest looking sad, unlike 90% of Jewesses who totally get off on that.

Either way the upshot is this all has been a legible throughline in Western culture for well over a century now, and it’s not at all hard to find evidence of girls who want to look hot while still maintaining a robustly Jewy aesthetic taking direct cues from Fran / Abby.

Whereas twolid shiksas a la Lana will absolutely adopt something adjacent to BJLF—only with more activity in the jaw and mouth, rather defeating the languid aspect. Meanwhile when some gormless little blonde with round eyes imitates Lana she’ll look utterly retarded / try hard and it won’t be able to spread because without the double lids and expressiveness it simply doesn’t register the same.

Moreover it turns out even Lana is too apple pie at heart to sell genuine languor—like, certainly at this point. Born To Die works for any 19 year old art hoe, but Lana hadn’t a choice but to evolve past that self-indulgent masochism and volatility-chasing. It just isn’t a glamorous look at 30 for a shiksa—even one with the prettiest eyes in Creation.

Whereas Jewesses don’t just benefit from a durable cuteness exemplified by e.g. Radner and Silverman… they benefit from durable tragedy: that history of exile and genocide; the intractable genetic legacy of many centuries of ghetto incest… ntm being lowkey shackled to a corpse in the state of Israel, which at this point is on track to get swarmed by useless freeloading mouths while inhabiting a geostrategic position even secular right wing Jews probably won’t see as worth defending for much longer.

Thing is no matter what happens there everyone will hate them over a couple dead Palestinian goat-fuckers, except maybe for close traditional allies like Anglos.

Seems pretty clear Jews are the new Germans.

Which on one level is insanely fuckin hot because Jews sort of feel like fragile elves again and arguably In Need Of Protection; you can for sure lean into that dynamic with a bih and that’s p Ivanhoe.

But on a deeper more pervasive level the Jews are also just kind of inexorably cursed as a race in an almost mythic way no other ethnos would have even the slightest idea how to get themselves into. Which is relevant here because their melodramatic performance of stupid retarded girlfeelings will automatically read as more serious or genuine bc you sort of imagine Anne Frank playing the violin when she talks and all of their curses at once assaulting the poor young baby as some great fetid miasma.

Meanwhile it’s insanely hot how ethereally fragile and materially more susceptible to illness Ashkie girls are tbh… has an appeal sort of comparable to the idea of fucking a chick in wheelchair. Which ackshually Rebecca said she was goin to end up in as an MS thing or whatever and I think she was making up or exxagerating a bit but if not I say good cause it would be hot as fuck to have a wheelchair girl dependent on you—can you imagine? That’s way better “lifestyle bdsm” than whatever fag redditors do.

But on a more personal level, idk… I feel Jewesses own a beauty that’s a bit “haunted”—often in far too real a way given how after you fuck em a few times there’s invariably something rly bad revealed amidst pillow talk. All girls give you their molestered stories eventually but Jewess molesterd stories are always worse for some reason.

Also Jews are just a bit spoopy looking—which will naturally appeal to intellectuals ofc because frankly it takes a certain IQ to fully appreciate Ashkenazi beauty, as well as a patience given that it’s higher order and associate; etched in the shadows of babygirl’s visage and denoted in all things divine and sordid those shadows explain or portend.

Moreover eating disorders are fucking everywhere… and tbh come off as markedly more robust than seen among shiksas thanks to that Ashkie IQ and will to power.

For instance, last year Rebecca ended up getting sent to unironic prison so as to avoid a facility that would force her to a normal BMI. Being skinny is far more important to her than anything else on earth—which I‘d step on clearly once I got her pregnant to recalibrate, but until then it’s entirely her choice and tbh I fucking applaud her for it.

Anorexic girls are hot as shit.

Yeah yeah it’ll almost certainly kill her much faster, assuming the booze hasn’t done the trick—but by that point I may very well be shot or OD’d on Addy, so… eh? Not like either of us is playing for life expectancy at this juncture if we’re just being realistic.

The upshot is I’d do genuinely heinous things to get back inside her right this instant… alas, it seems the bitch is locked in skinny jail for at least another few months, which in practice sort of leaves me sitting here twiddling my thumbs and at times also index fingers upon this here keyboard.

Though I’m losing the plot—clearly Rebecca isn’t the modal Jewess!

What I would allege tho is that the particular way she did all this shit—the narrative deftness, performative cunning, liquid sexuality—it’s all the sort of thing that suggests “Jewess” before you even turn the page and confirm. Her Jewishness was contiguous with both everything that gave her tools to be a victim (theater, queer adjacency, high verbal IQ) and everything that demanded it as teleology (the therapeutic-bureaucratic state, pluralistic reputation economies, her own parents, her Ashkie physiognomy).

Alas, Rebecca was also unlucky in both neuroticism genetics and molester depravity, and so the tragedies and traumas of her early years stuck to her like fucking molasses. It slowed her down; encompassed so much of the narrative of who she was not even by her design or anyone else’s so much as the basic architecture of shared existence.

Yet the thing about being covered in molasses is it also makes you great fun to lick.

and there’s always some wolf in the wings comes a knocking.

Who’ll for sure take a big bloody bite of you—then vow to protect you.

He will. Only then he’ll begin to enable you—let you get away with all the insufferable bullshit no woman your age could ever manage without such a grotesquely overpowered pair of hypnotic yidgoggles plus perfect tits ass feet throat etc.

and tbf it’s a real fuckin easy mistake to make given you’ll want to spoil her and indulge her and give her the world. But in most cases it just destabilizes her.

See, when you claim a girl a big part of that meaning anything past some fake and gay LARP is you have a certain capacity for coldness—or even cruelty, without which you just aren’t especially credible as a protector and the wolf suddenly looks rather declawed.

And so you’ll correct course—maybe even save it. Or perhaps instead you’ll quarrel, until babygirl decides at last to amscray for now. Thus you’ll resolve in turn to take a sterner hand with subsequent molasses vendors; really make the spigot flow.

All Jewesses when possible, of course—though never to replace the irreplicable so much as to satisfy that manic itch in you keeps popping up to shred a bit of kike puss.

Eternally the caviar of its kind.

So while they’re always shiny Pokémon Jewesses are mercifully not at all rare in FL

The ones I dated or fugged through the years were primarily 21-23 year olds I met on SA when I was 27-30. Almost all were UCF undergrads, with an odd graduate student or single mom in her mid twenties rounding out the ranks.

I’d hazard perhaps 6 in 10 were native Floridians, with the remainder coming in from out of state—def chickies from NY or NJ and at least one from MA (this 18yo blondie libertarian with Luna Lovevood voice rly into bimbofication; weird af girl but not the masshole you’d expect and she also did sorority rush with Rose at some point & were gonna try a threesome but she got gangraped by frat guys iirc and headed back North).

Virtually all came off to me as secular Jews. A good number noted being mischlings.

The only one I properly loved was Rebecca.

That said a few of the Sidequest Jewesses ended up as rutherford hayes girlfriends or on-and-off FWBs in subsequent years, and even with the one night stand girlypops my experience was on the main quite pleasant.

Below I’ll end this fucker with a summary of interesting ways Jewesses are different, as well as the most significant reasons I’ve developed such a deep preference for them:

Domestically Inclined — At first glance Jew broads are ostensibly less feminine than normal White girls in their overall comportment towards men, but they also have a kind of durable cultural infrastructure where e.g. young girls will be baking shit with their Bubbie waaaaaaaay more frequently than you’ll see in basically any other Pinknipple Race, and that tends to persist as a perennial ritual of sisterly bonding etc. well into adulthood. Because their culture is more matriarchal it’s not instantly coded as low status Stepford whatever so you don’t get entire-ass generations of women just saying nah fuck you grandma and never learning to cook. Moreover lots of Jewesses are super duper artistic and specifically love to express their creativity in the kitchen—hence why so many of the hot ones end up starting some kind of food prep company etc. after they marry a rich dude.

Pheromonally Addictive — I am 40% convinced there’s a powerful olfactory element to the fetishistic appeal of Jewish women (cc: Robert Stark). Note how people will often discuss interracial liaisons falling through specifically on account of some pheromone incompatibility—they just didn’t smell right, you knew it was wrong to outbreed. But what if it’s the reverse—a scent which captures Hebraic infinite recursion so precisely it traps you in its own sensory loop? Because when you smell a Jewess in one of her intimate areas it’s clear almost automatically she’s SOME kind of other… only what kind? Too different to say? Not enough? Either way it’s compellingly different—perhaps addictively so? That sweet-spiciness to her... Anyway my theory is the olfactory element may purely through accident have served as a contributing factor to antisemitic spiraling—a musk close enough to drop your guard, yet foreign and opaque enough to solicit an infinitely recursive obsession and look fellers all I know is Rebecca lowkey Starkpilled me last year.

Metacognitive — Jewish women—crucially young and pretty ones—have an unusual capacity to think about their own thoughts in an analytical and recursive almost quasi-rabbinical manner. This allows for intermittent moments of clarity and sanity and non-solipsism remarkably absent in young unmarried non-autistic women in the broader white population, who get mad at people for any sort of metacognition and call them things like incel.

They’ll Do Whatever — I’ve never once had a Jewess arbitrarily impose a hard No on something I wanted sexually; it almost seems to go against their wider ethos? That said if you get them to do something they find gross or painful they will use it as moral leverage against you later to get something they want. Speaking of..

You Can Actually Negotiate With Them — Jewesses are an interesting option for spergos because even in libtard ecologies they aren’t really raised to indulge their amygdala and surf vibes 24/7… hell, in some very select instances they actually show a remarkable aptitude for the basics elements of propositional thought and game theoretic reasoning, in a way you almost never see in neurotypical females of their cohort. The upshot of this is your jew gf will be less likely on the margins to automatically reconfigure propositional exchanges into obscurantist relational status jockeying and you can even have kawaii little “compacts” with her that she’ll feel honor bound to follow in a male-esque way. Nothing important ofc, and you still have to flirt with her and shit, but it’s for sure a nice breather compared to just about any WASP bitch. That said if you ever break your side of a bargain she’ll 100% destroy you with selective legalism and sanctimony so tread carefully.

Casual About Transactionality — The majority of Jewesses I met on Seeking I only saw a handful of times or even once, and by normgroid sensibilities a lot of these liaisons would have looked the most like prostitution of any of my depredations—specifically because the transacting was very legible, explicit, and unsentimental. Only thing is that’s a Down Syndrome take because even amidst standalone one night stands these were p much always the girlies I ended up having the deepest conversation with, who wanted and enjoyed the sex the most, who felt the safest with me, and with whom it mutually was experienced as more collaborative vs. adversarial. Honestly it never felt like I was getting a hooker with my Jewesses like it honestly did quite frequently with WASPettes, who’d often insist on all these gay faggoty sanitation rituals that just made our putative sugar thing feel a million times more forced—the reason being ofc that for a WASP bih she feels more like a hooker the closer her hands are to the exchange and the less mediated it is (and ideally it’s all plausibly deniable). Whereas Jewgirls don’t really think like that—or at least not privately. Publicly they’ll usually play Gretchen to Regina and agree with WASP takes on literally everything bc it’s kinda tarded for a girl not to… but then when she’s behind closed doors? Then the Jewesses fuck like Cuban women. They’ll reward swagger and theatricality over poise and remove, they’ll get wet when you spend money on them, and they’ll always prefer popping a zit emotionally to freezing shit out. The Jewess is a respectable Pinknipple girl in the sun, but one you see that Belle Juive Squint you know deep down she’s been pulling some Protocols bs and is basically just half a fuckin Arab. And don’t you forget there’s a damn good reason all those fucking goat herders had to invent their insano religions to control everyone there so aggressively —they’re all ruthless, aggressive, and horny as shit. As is the Jewess on some level; she usually keeps the Faustian elements of her libido squirreled away under vapid legalism, but at her core she with the Harem Eyes is a creature of shame and not guilt. And tbf her shame instinct actually is annoying af and the Jewess actually does seem above averagely likely to let her friends’ retarded opinions butt into your life. But in a private thing it’s basically doth what thou wilt, and so if you can secure the Jewess’s privacy and plausible deniability you might as will be fucking a brown bitch bc so long as she’s powerfully attracted to you and emotionally connected she won’t really have any fake and gay “boundaries” or “dignity” at all anymore, and it won’t matter if you’re stuffing dollar bills down her gullet directly; it just won’t register as in the same category as prostitution so much as “serving her man,” even if it’s only for a night. Which means you can have a fantastic convo, be aggro-flirty, say you wanna rape her face so come over now and she’ll get $500 and she’ll giggle and be like okiieeeeeee without acting weird about it. It doesn’t read as hookery to either of you, regardless of what the haters and losers think. Which btw also applies to other off-whites like Castizas or Turks—just like Jewesses they’re fine with falling into a courtesan register super fast behind closed doors so long as the nigga checks out and their abuelita doesn’t ever have to know (whereas with actual nonwhites you can kinda just do it all overtly and in public, though I myself don’t find them attractive). It’s a level of intimate realness and honesty that’s likely never been experienced before by some1 with blonde hair.

Less Hoop Jumping — Believe it or not Jewish girls are kind of low maintenance—they just need to feel materially spoiled and more importantly like you’re giving her a tremendous amount of your emotional energy. But assuming that’s the case she’ll usually be entirely submissive and would never just randomly subject you to the unwinnable humiliation rituals northern european women oft enjoy.

Hyperverbal — They’re yappy little talk puppies who mostly just want to be verbally engaged consistently and capably… which tbf most dudes are pretty damn horrible at. If you haven’t figured out is lowkey the main reason I date Jewesses. I’m kind of just someone who ears women out with nonstop abrasive pilpul, but Jewish chicks seldom freak out in response to that shit like WASPs will—instead it either amuses them or turns them on and I genuinely appreciate them for that.

Anyway hope u faggos enjoyed.

Don’t know if Rebecca will be free any time soon… situation kind of fucked up my year if I’m honest. Trying not to become fr antisemitic again but her dad‘s got me close.

But on the bight side it looks like Rebecca’s been ghosting her old roommate who wants to leave all her stuff at my place which will be nice. Also gonna try to fuck said roommate while she’s over here so I’ll let you know how it goes (she is Italian).