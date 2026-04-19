Good news, lads!

Turns out the tract I penned on beanpuss a few days back ackshully succeeded in getting that Latina in my DMs to unmute me—both to applaud my creativity in securing her attention and to express a certain frustration at most of the girlies therein being very much the original West Side Story sort of Hispanic, which I’ll choose to narrate retrospectively here as a kind of “negative space neg.”

Meanwhile and less winsomely, it kind of seems this one chick individually was the only person in my audience of thousands to grasp the essay’s literary sophistication—which kind of grinds my gears, frankly, because of everything in my extended oeuvre Things I Like About Latinas is without question the piece that if I charliekirked a major politician tomorrow or pulled off some ricinshit would inspire a nontrivial cohort of molested girls to send me photos of they asshole in prison.

Failing that though there’s a very real danger as a writer in becoming both too literary and floating for the roblox brigade yet still too vulgar / autistic for the xanax battalion; occupying that valley with any real comfort demands a talent of Houellebecq’s size, and until I reach that point (or at least recover the writerly discipline not to talk about my fetishes and say nigger every five seconds) I really would have to kill someone tbh for my work to be Appreciated at the level I’ll always sort of expect from the universe precognitively just by dint of having been sired during Clinton’s first term.

But happily for the Walsh family, my other recent treatise Trump Should Kill The Pope seems to have landed very beautifully with you fags, with several longtime Waltheads of prominence even calling it a return to form for your haunted, hoary unc.

Perhaps there’s wisdom, then, in channeling Scorsese? One for them and one for me, and every now and then one also for the present moment’s her.

Or maybe—and a lot more interestingly—there’s a path to perpetual motion; a way to thread the circle less Scorseselike than Faust-by-way-of-Strauss, procuring dopamine throwing the chudkorps red meat + serotonin via higher order grooming (as a treat)?

Let’s find out!

One commonly-held opinion among right-wing guys who have Down Syndrome is that male homosexuality is inherently more civilizationally corrosive than lesbianism.

The more pedestrian variant of this take is essentially just “lesbians are hot LOL,” which I tend to see primarily as a conditioned normalfag response akin to pretending one doesn’t find teenage girls hot and sexy—though part of me also hesitates to go there completely given that my fren JS.Hardy has called lesbians his fetish and as a Millennial man honor obliges me never to yuck another male Millennial’s yum.

Having said that, has anyone else Noticed it’s virtually always Elder Millennial and Late Gen X guys who are super into lesbians? I feel like I basically never see that same impulse in Zoomer boys, and even among guys my age it was usually only the retarded chud kids or like prematurely sexualized ones with molested Kanye West vibes who’d talk about how hot lesbians are. And speaking as one of the latter cadre it makes sense why a kid might develop that particular fetish watching Girls Gone Wild infomercials on Comedy Central at 2am, so overall I think this was mostly something pushed really fucking hard in the nineties and early aughts as what every red-blooded heterosexual man finds smexy specifically because the gay rights movement accurately clocked it as the Helm’s Deep sewer gate in Y2k-era homophobia.

See, it takes A LOT of social pressure to stifle that primordial Middle Schooler urge in every straight guy to make it broadly known he’s Not Gay, and that’s precisely why the optimal first step in destigmatizing homosexuality is to capture that impulse for your own purposes by establishing attraction to lesbians as the highest prestige mode of heterosexuality, both by flooding the box office with wacky teenage sex comedies in which e.g. the Chad character frattily admonishes a less virile peer for not wanting to spy on two girls making out (always in a way that IRL you only see as an internalized porn script for attracting guys in Elder Millennial girls specifically, and which became cringe / retrograde even in women my age the instant swipe apps did away with their need to give any thought whatsoever to attracting guys, to say nothing of Zoomettes) while flooding 2am Comedy Central with softcore porn of Elder Millennial coeds kissing so as to give a few Kanye West-type Late Millennial kids a lesbian fetish.

And so despite only 12% of Millennial girls identifying as LGBT them performatively making out “for guys” soon metastasizes into this hugely ubiquitous social script it’s kind of impossible to escape from and leaves such a durable residue men learn to use it strategically even when not at all into lesbians—for instance moi, who back in 2021 managed to secure sexual access to a neurotic and frigid ex-gf by “wingmanning” her with some rando cosplay slut at a nerd convention, which turned into a threesome neither of them were especially keen on being clearly quite hetero but is still so much the grammar of nerd girl Millennial sexuality that even as middle aged women it’s a far easier path into their skinny jeans than dyadic seduction since another girl there makes it feel Safe. It also lets you Jew your way into an asymmetric poly thing where your girl being there during “threesomes” lets you fuck other bitches and she can e.g. make out with them during to not feel humiliated in a socio-technological script for operative polygyny universally legible as enlightened / modern / kinky.

Anyway point is when right wing guys say “lesbians are hot LOL” they’re kind of just doing a molestered thing they probably don’t even buy into deep down and in practice essentially all of them would get a far more powerful erection looking at a picture of any random naked 17 year old than a picture of two 30 year old women making out.

But that’s just the chud version of this take.

The more sophisticated if ultimately just as wrongheaded argument you tend to hear for male homosexuality being worse boils down to some tincture of the following:

Its chief mode of promulgation being pederasty

It being a lot more dangerous as a vector of disease

Its toleration making men even when not gay far softer and more effete

Responding quickly to these points…

With pederasty it’s kind of a Bastiat seen and unseen dynamic because while any intellectually honest gheygai who doesn’t feel you’re approaching him in bad faith will concede anecdotally that obviously there’s an enormous correlation between getting diddled by a man as a child and turning out gay one likewise sees tons of lesbians who clearly got that way on account of being diddled by a man at the same age, and meanwhile one of my ex-girlfrens proved unsusceptible to the threesome trick specifically because getting molestered by a woman kind of killed her capacity for bisexuality. So long story short this goes in all directions and just seems to create more a positive inclination in men and disinclination in women.

Moreover there’s a very real possibility that the causal chain ackshully goes more the other way here with pedophiles finding little gay boys hotter and sexier due to their relatively elfin features or less churlish deportment or what have you, or mb they could be targeting them because they seem like dispositionally weak faggots who’ll be easy to take advantage of and won’t say anything. Clearly it’s a feedback loop that goes in both directions at once because that’s literally how it works with every solitary phenomenon in organic life and if you don’t grok that instinctively you’re kind of retarded tbh and don’t understand how the world works.

Moreover moreover there’s kind of a motte and bailey thing here wherein niggas will conflate ackshual child molestation with adolescent sexual initiation and despite usually being the first ones to say it’s fine for a sixteen year-old boy to pork his MILF teacher will act like Harvey Milk assraped a toddler for fucking someone exactly the same age. Now personally my own attitude is Harvey doing it is moderately worse than the MILF doing it because all girls are essentially just kids on some level and so I’d hazard that in terms of sexual agency your typical 30yo woman is roughly equal to a 16yo boy whereas your modal 25yo gay dude is probs around halfway between a same age straight guy and the 16yo. And so the agency gap is still far smaller than you’d have between say a 25yo straight guy and 16yo girl for instance, and when I myself blew out 18yo Rose as a 29yo that was incontrovertibly more “predatory” than anything Harvey did and that’s also Good because it was hugely hot and sexy. That said there are other factors to consider e.g. risk of STD transmission, and meanwhile if you asked the modal “epigenetic baseline marginally bisexual” man at 30 who ended up way more gay on account of some 25yo sodomizing him at 16 whether that experience materially worsened his life outcomes I think in practice you’d see massive heterogeneity in responses, so it’s a pretty nuanced issue ultimately. That said this is all esoterica and all that really matters publicly is the game theoretic level where if gays want barstoolers to force more nuance on Harveymaxxing you likewise need to use your purchase with vapid normie bitches to force more reasonable social jurisprudence on us once the henhouse doors close.

re: disease, ya that’s inarguably a pretty dire gayman failure mode. That said it’s mostly only an issue for us when bisexual guys cum their AIDS in chicks which even then if you aren’t black / poor isn’t something that should induce a ton of cognitive load. Hell, if anything I’d contend the post-AIDS Buttigiegization of gays attempting to contain stigma over this has made them significantly more annoying and socially destructive than the bathhouse-maxxing quadruple digit bodycount 1970s type of gay guy (who was honestly quite vitalist in his own way and probs would have stood up for his barstool bro’s right to Waltmaxx so as to secure his own right to Harveymaxx) because they’ve optimized essentially their entire social presentation around legibility to upper middle class white women.

As for making even straight guys faggier—it’s complicated because that was definitely a pivotal issue in premodern times where something like that could unironically determine which city state wins a war, but nowadays everything is so asymmetric and weird it feels really pedestrian and gay in the middle school sense to place a giant premium on that. Moreover speaking as a feller who while far too poorly-groomed to ever qualify as metrosexual sure as shit likes musicals enough to get called faggot and tends to date women more or less identically to how bears date twinks I kind of just enjoy this dynamic tbh and see people opposed to it as my existential enemies who should be tortured to death, if only for first they came for the Jews reasons. And even if you’re more of a normie straight guy you should realize that straight male artists even when right wing will (at least if they’re any good) pretty much always have a comparable impulse in them.

So the upshot here is that for the “uncouth metrosexual” / frappuccino yuppie genre of right wing straight guy the type of gay who’d rather be Peter Thiel than Buttigieg might ackshully be one of your more natural allies.

And even when considering the platonic ideal of the absolute worst possible gay guy—Buttigieg on the streets, molesting gayness into toddlers in the sheets—the cold hard logic of game theoretics behooves even the chud to consider just how he himself is ultimately affected long-term. And to that end there’s honestly no way to put this that won’t sound utterly wretched, but like…

If more guys are gay, doesn’t that just mean less competition for you?

Like realistically: if you could press a button right now that turned every man on earth except for you gay, are you really telling me you wouldn’t at least be tempted to go for it?

And is this really any different in principle?

Especially when the putative impact occurs specifically in youth cohorts, for whom women’s sexual optionality relative to men’s has absolutely exploded over the last five years in particular thanks to the brutality of the post-Covid Tinder algorithm?

Such extenuating circumstances demand a soberminded view of one’s position, and oblige Zoomer boys especially to ask themselves: can the Unfair Sex really afford at the present moment to look a gift horse in the mouth by reintroducing friction long presumed extinct against such a directionally helpful force?

Ultimately alliances shift all the time due to circumstances on the ground, and when the issue of the day is ensuring youths aren’t too faggoty to beat back Sparta that produces an entirely different sort of logic than when the issue is youths dropping out of society full stop to play fortnite and goon all day because that secures an infinitely more reliable dopaminergic return than choosing not to act like a cockroach.

Political and cultural capital are at the end of the day scarce resources—which means, again, that when assessing the terrain of LGBT issues more broadly even the Chud would do well to ask himself whether owning the poopdicks is ackshully the hill he’d like to fight on given the particular sociocultural ecology of 2026.

It’s also imperative he realize this isn’t your mother’s lesbianism we’re dealing with.

Most of you oldpeepo reading this don’t understand Zoomer lesbianism literally at all.

Not even my fellow Late Millennials do, unless they’re specifically a Peter Pan nigga who these days almost exclusively fucks Zoomettes. Whenever I encounter a same-age male peer who settled down in his early twenties with a Millennial Maid—I pick on Drunk Wisconsin a lot for this because I’m lowkey super jelly of him—he often reads as Boomerishly stuck in an Eternal 2011 where relations between the sexes are more or less healthy and a 50th percentile man can reliably score puss on OkCupid without much difficulty and it isn’t a pretty safe assumption that any girl you date living in a major urban center will have at some point dabbled in sex work.

That was the world in which 12% of girls identified as LGBT—and also in which no more than half of that 12% were anything more than meme bisexual, such that it was basically unheard of for a pretty and feminine girl to get into an ackshual relationshit with another womyn unless she’d been aggressively molestered and/or selling hole for way too long to ever again relate to men non-transactionally, in which case at least for Late Millennial lesbos of that genre (my Rebecca being an almost comically archetypal example) it invariably turned into this baroque metamodern performance of womanly pain; deeply theatrical and vaguely Southern Gothic-coded and most typically rooted in a concentrated dose of grooming administered amidst the internet’s wild west era.

In Zoomettes you have essentially the same phenomenon, only greatly dispersed in multiple dimensions so it gives less Tuskegee Experiment than Fauci Ouchie.

And so instead of e.g. the 3-5% weirdest girls getting memed into posting puffies on 4chan to the point of eventually becoming a minor eceleb like my first gee eff Natalie you get more or less every girl hearing about something in that vein having happened to a friend’s older sister, such that naturally low-sociosexual Zoomettes develop both an irrational fear of aggressive male sexuality and intense aversion to older men while the high-sociosexual ones develop a fascination with and then fetishism for the same.

The former cohort take instantly to neo-Dworkinism, and after some Kanye West kid shows them a FacialAbuse clip in math class go into high school with the mindset of Aileen Wuornos; the second start teasing Discord pedos at twelve and by sixteen are lying to guys on Seeking about their age to rake in three times as much from butthole shots as they would in any summer job. Both of these groups then start college with effectively zero baseline respect for men their own age, who they’ve never experienced as anything but hilariously less powerful than themselves. The former group are just intractably misandrist at this point and will never let you win as a dude, whereas the latter precognitively register you as kind of an annoying useless roach unless you’re genetically a god or at least mildly famous or dropping plastic at Lululemon.

Such is the world wherein that 12% can very suddenly climb to 30% in under a decade.

Which of course won’t go entirely unnoticed; these girls’ no-nonsense Gen X diet pepsi moms are probs the first to spot it overall. But to them there’s nothing new under the sun and like the hooker-adjacency they view it as obviously just a silly phase and not in any way entwined with deeper structural forces and nothing to get worked up over.

And to some extent that’s true—because exactly like with the feedback loop thing, whenever you’re dealing with organic life then to some extent that’s always true.

And to some extent it’s just straightforwardly not—because hard incentive structures ackshully do matter and not every change in them is equally important and durable.

Because for one thing the fellas are just objectively becoming less and less attractive than women with each passing year—and not just because of the Tinder algo neither but also thanks to bitches peeing their birth control into the water supply and turning all the frogs gay.

Don’t believe me? Flip through your grandpa’s high school yearbook sometime and you’ll notice half the dudes in there look like Nordic Chad while eight in ten of the chicks are dykey librarians not even an Indian would swipe right on.

Go all the way back to 1850? Even your average 33yo Millennial MILF of 2026 would register to dudes then as an ethereally gorgeous preteen princess whereas she’d likely experience even the paperboy shouting Extra! Extra! Read all about it! as infinitely more masculine than any of those faggotrons fortune forced her to fuck back in her own era.

When you make everyone more neotenous women get more sexy and men less so.

And when you bake in that with algoshit you get a universe where the whole complex becomes self-reinforcing and the very notion of women desiring men in a deep dyadic sense outside something at least partially transactional and mutually exploitative or like a chance encounter with Harry Styles or something reads as innately laughable.

Consider also the fact that a few decades ago there were songs about female yearning all over the radio:

You probably recognize that tune—don’t you?

If you’re a Zoomer you likely associate it with that cartoonish modern remix used to score short form video content of mundane shit going wrong in everyday life, and to hear the original version from a world where dykey librarians were competing for Nordic Chads who’d pretty often end up dying on a North Vietnamese poopspike a year after graduation probably lands in your ears less as surreal than as category error.

And whether stupid retarded oldpeepo want to accept it or not, those are kind of just the conditions you need for the average guy to register to young women as obviously a better option than a bestie who licks your puss sometimes—particularly in a world where physical strength is essentially useless except as a narrative liability and young urban women are now richer and far better credentialed than their male peers.

Yes, it mostly is just a phase, for the simple reason that good dick will always and everywhere break up basically any sapphic dyad—which incidentally is why lesbians never ever ever fight anything close to fair with a man and you kind of need to jump on her throat as ruthlessly as possible the instant you find yourself competing with one. And if you regularly fuck Zoomettes (especially artsy or autistic ones), you almost certainly WILL find yourself competing with one sooner or later, and there’s a pretty dece chance she’ll hate your guts (and even more than the level you actually deserve).

That’s why it’s crucial that men / oldpeepo accept that it genuinely is far far less of a phase now than you ever had with halfway desirable Millennial girls outside veteran prosties, to say nothing of all older cohorts. 20 years ago as a man you’d pretty much never have to hear about my ex-girlfriend… and be obliged to treat that shit as anything more than a silly meme unless you were a Hell’s Angel or meth dealer or something who mostly dated strippers. Meanwhile this is something every socially competent Zoomer boy is having to learn how to handle, and that’s a big reason btw more normie and neurotypical ones tend to read as gay-adjacent to older guys, and prefer to assert power through withdrawal and unreliability like a chick will, and are so obsessed with looksmaxxing. They’re literally having to learn how to compete in feminine arenas of power since there’s no way to fight like a man cleanly against girls and they don’t have the resources or institutional access to mog bitches with hard power like past cohorts.

And that development ackshully is very bad for society, because at the end of the day men aren’t meant to compete in those arenas and most lads to really win at that game in a way men find satisfying will have to become a genuinely wretched person.

At the end of the day male and female homosexuality are not ontologically equivalent,

The one similarity is that in both cases it’s caused by a slurry of genetics, epigenetics, early childhood sexualization and abuse, and adaptive sexual strategy experienced by some folx as choice and others as deterministic reaction to incentives or just survival. But the exact proportions are hugely different, and all available evidence suggests it’s far less mutable in men (who tend to get hard at what they say they get hard at) than in women (who get wet at basically anything sexual including animals fucking because in the natural state being a rapeable juicy fuckbunny lube dispenser who doesn’t just kill herself when the new hubs disembowels the last hubs is infinitely more adaptive).

Men experience their sexuality kind of like their hair color, which is why it feels so insanely unjust to bisexual men when women treat them like lepers (understandably if we’re honest given STD risk, and probs for the best just societally speaking, but still).

Meanwhile for womyn lesbianism operates functionally a lot like a religion or ideology—especially if they were born in the 90s, in which case they’re usually kind of theatrical and silly with it compared to younger Zoomettes who can’t take anything seriously even equally powerful female peers, which is why they’re more likely to defect back to dick after themselves getting fed up with foidshit and coming to crave a hard phallic ontology to ride. But in practice to get there a lot of them will need a jumpstart from their biological clock, whereas a lot of the younger ones may well end up summering in lesbos eternally because all conditions are making that more attractive by the day and female sexuality is inherently just far more plastic / socially calibrated / responsive to environmental variance than male sexuality, hence girls naturally being a lot more attracted to social constructivism, which for them is sort of true in a way it’s not for us.

Womyn can and do “spread lesbianism” with highly portable memes in a way that doesn’t seem to have a parallel in men outside the shortest most cognitively feminine and like aggressively twinky gay dudes (plus a certain cohort of overall masculine but super autistic fetishist types) gooning / memeing themselves into becoming trannies, which is still two orders of magnitude less prevalent than Zoomette adaptive dykery.

Literally fuck any bisexual girl who floats between the two semi-regularly and she’ll tell you directly that lesbianism is ideologically valent (or at a minimum aesthetically so) in a way you don’t really see in non-trad hetero relationships or poopdick dyads.

Lesbian culture and the overall relationship between girl-girl dyads and the world of menfolk and our Big Fat Cocks is kind of just intractably and deeply adversarial, since unlike with gay guys (who tend to like women MORE than straight guys) lesbianism inherently “begs the question” in a way that tends to foreground concrete and specific dissatisfactions with men. And so you get either separatism or sterile sanctimony or scattershot hetero dabbling in a provisional transactional container that provokes cataclysmically jealous and vindictive dykerage the instant it threatens to become anything more than that—because, again, unless you keep it permanently drenched in misandrist acid the Big Fat Cock will always win out at the end of the day.

But if the proportion of men who can credibly deliver Big Fat Cock energy collapses overnight such that the operative masculine ideal starts trending toward pure fuckboy withdrawal you’re going to have more and more girls concluding that a bestie who licks their puss sometimes is straightforwardly a better deal than any of the men around them still willing to provide something beyond pure sexual novelty.

And so you land on this hot mess.

Now until Vance pulls off his Handmaid’s Putsch it goes without saying that we can’t ackshully make lesbianism illegal in any literal sense. That’s not what I’m proposing.

Rather the idea is to fireblock the memetic spread of lesbianism as an ideology by making a concerted push to change the broader cultural incentive structure—ideally via hard material changes that improve relative male optionality and thereby endow men with some species of meaningful leverage beyond callow cynical fuckboy affect, but more realistically in the short term by making lesbianism significantly lower status through meticulously engineered campaigns of public mockery. Think someone like Clavicular seducing prominent lesbians, or creating portable memes that broadcast the insane prevalence of abuse in lesbo relationships—44% could easily become the new 13/50.

The thing about women is they’re kind of just retarded and really fucking susceptible to social pressure, and at the end of the day basically all of them want to be dominated by a capable man, which is obviously what makes them so very lovable. The issue is that modern technology has raised their precognitive threshold for what constitutes a capable man to a level unattainable to the vast majority of their male peers, who for their part were groomed into becoming goldfish-brained cumzombies by a nefarious cultural-technological complex that’s very deliberately engaging in the 21st century equivalent of hawking industrially-distilled liquor to Indians.

At the end of the day women don’t really want this—in their marrow and their nipples they very obviously understand that it’s a post-apocalyptic survival thing functionally identical to having your bestie finger you sometimes while you eat berries waiting for someone to come rape you cause all the men in your tribe got trampled by mammoths or whatever. Ultimately their smexy pink pussies can’t experience systems / structural forces in any intelligent way, which is why it’s up to us to impose our wills agentically on the situation through decentralized campaigns of cultural terrorism and the like.

Thing is it needs to remain lowkey and only approached from a mocking fuckboi posture as elsewise the shaming dynamic will itself get fireblocked by incel stink.

Which is also why transitioning into this modality and out of ambient pro-lesbianism may prove somewhat tricky to operationalize: men will always be game-theoretically disincentivized from taking lesbianism seriously as a cultural adversary since a playful unbothered mockery is and forever will be the most sexually adaptive strategy for any individual man as girls will never precognitively experience themselves as powerful which means any man who registers a literal girl as a threat to his own position will always seem to them Gross and Bad and kind of like he ought to be raped to death.

That said I think Zoomer boys could genuinely pull it off.

As it stands a lot of them are still residually scared of girls their age and so radically overestimate the depth and substance of womanly social power in a universe where even and perhaps especially talented beautiful apex-status Zoomettes experience one single solitary person disagreeing with them or not liking their poem or w/e as them being Cancelled. Yeah at this point these girlypops are thoroughly immune to any sort of direct compulsive rhetoric that retains even the faintest whiff of male appetite, but just watch how fast they disintegrate into the most suggestible lambs in creation the instant you remove that element and threaten their reputation or aesthetic standing.

The path, then, is to calmly and cruelly pour a vat of semiotic ricin in the precognitive well of any endpoint that doesn’t serve your interests, and then watch chickie bounce around stochastically like some neurotic ennui-laden roomba until at last you manage to impale her upon your fat hard diachronic johnson—and do so well enough that she can’t help but experience the choice to stay there (shaped as it is by hard incentive gradients sculpted meticulously yet utterly outside her understanding) as obvious.

Because regardless of how bad things get, it’s not like anyone ever rode a clit.