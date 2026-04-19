The Walt Right

The Walt Right

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Imonhere's avatar
Imonhere
12h

This article and the last one are both very good.

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Double Bystander's avatar
Double Bystander
14h

Bro you are cooking!

Wtf is this pace? You’re fkng on one!

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