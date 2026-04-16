The Walt Right

The Walt Right

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IceFl4re -'s avatar
IceFl4re -
8m

> Why are Catholics allowed to be “traditional” while maintaining mainstream cultural penetration to a degree Protestants are arbitrarily denied even when High Church?

They don't, Catholics in Continental Europe outside Poland is dying anyway as well

> Why are they so massively overrepresented on the Supreme Court?

Well Catholics are more statist, therefore more inclined to go to the government for their career. I mean it's just natural selection at this point at this point

> Modern history curricula likes to narrate traditional anxieties over Romanism from the Know-Nothings and similar groups as “anti-Catholic bigotry,” but that doesn’t hold much water when even today we can plainly observe a foreign pontiff and the bishops at his command shamelessly using the faith of American Catholics as a wedge to shape U.S. policy outcomes

Everyone does this, not just Catholics. Do you really think the woke and the others don't do this

If anything America is really good when it comes to this, hence the Americanization of the world + WASP's method of divide et empera you describe in the Arya Question

> And why am I suddenly obliged to give even the faintest passing fuck about the Poop’s shitty opinion? To hell with him—and likewise Greta Thunberg and David Hogg and the Gold Star parents and anyone fucking else we arbitrarily can’t criticize after they inject themselves into salient issues of the day. If you want speech codes go to Europe.

Problem is that today the WASP's elite energy is literally being hyper focused to this. Even you admit that the Aryans nowadays are the wokest people around.

The dynamics today is that the Pope use their criticism of Trump to gain clout among WASP elites and similar types in the Western world - not just America.

What I seriously have to remind you is that today, real white supremacy today - I mean the type of white supremacy that doesn't even consider Irish and Italians as white, the "Norman aristocracy blood descendants should dominate against the Scotch-Irish mobs" (Real proposal during Confederacy era) - today IS wokeism. What the WASP elites and Germanic elites actually does and the "protestant descendants" does TODAY is fighting against the low-status Trump.

Basically if you want to say "But you wouldn’t want anyone else in charge at the end of the day" regarding the WASP, you are basically saying you are pro-wokeism and pro Orange Man Bad today and pro "The rest of the developed liberal democracies (for some reason they never include the developing world) banding together to uphold a liberal international order against America + US South".

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Thing is you are thinking of national politics, while woke + anti-Trump criticism today IS GLOBAL. It's not even "national politics", it's fucking GLOBAL. Trump's opposition is GLOBAL, and Democrats' social activism wing is GLOBAL.

You should literally at this point thought about wokeism & libtardism as basically a transnational nation against the natives of their own homeland

Libtards today even thought of about all the developed liberal democracies (for some reason they never include the developing world) banding together to uphold a liberal international order against America.

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Steven Work's avatar
Steven Work
20m

This was great - funny yet mixed with some truths (along with many unintended unTruths, unintended - I'm sure.)

You forgot the Just one, when considering who is best for the papal office, and why ..

It's long Past time all God-Fearing men worldwide join - We need an Abrahamic World-Wide Justice System, to start .. then a Traditional pre-1958 Pope-King-Man (of course!)

The Abrahamic System, 9 Orthodox Justices; 3 Christians, 3 Jews, 3 Muslims. A Top world Court, And One in every world region. Shared Commandments, Natural Law, Freedom of Hearing, Conversion, Worship, ...

More Here in Apologetic article, this YT mirror of audio overview of article; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4NkpLdRpzrQ

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".. By the Will of God, Our First possible 'Treatise Concerning ..' From Offices of Papal-King" https://stevenwork.substack.com/p/multiverse-journal-index-number-2228, https://archive.is/aEcrq

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Your and other considered feedback very welcome!

God Bless., Steve

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